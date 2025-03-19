Riggery Pokery
O, Covid, Covid! Wherefore art thou Covid?
I’m not really a big fan of Shakespeare.
Mar 19
•
Rudolph Rigger
43
Is That an Ideology in Your Pocket, or are You Just Pleased to See Me?
Remember covid?
Mar 8
•
Rudolph Rigger
20
February 2025
The Fascist Backlash of Doom™
Having spent the last decade or so accusing every non-woke person of being a fascist, or worse, and after having spent much of that time trying to get…
Feb 26
•
Rudolph Rigger
29
Are They Nucking Futs or Am I?
I’m going to start with the curious case of one Dr Jason Nordhaus who, a few years ago, was awarded an NSF grant ostensibly to grow the number of deaf…
Feb 20
•
Rudolph Rigger
28
The (Wrecking) Balls are Swinging
Like the hypnotic swing of a transgender athlete’s bollocks in a girl’s changing room, I’ve been stunned by the events of the last few weeks.
Feb 12
•
Rudolph Rigger
29
The Inch Erection of Doom
Back when Trump (a sitting US President) had yet to be booted off Twitter, some pundits were talking about how Trump was using his ability to shock as…
Feb 9
•
Rudolph Rigger
38
The Nutcracker Suite
Since the Fall of Western Civilisation and Democracy™ Trump’s inauguration, many thousands of despicable right-wingers have been complaining of…
Feb 7
•
Rudolph Rigger
38
The Rain Man Cometh
I’ve not been properly able to keep up with what’s been happening since The Return of the Jedi Trump 2.0
Feb 5
•
Rudolph Rigger
42
What Can We Learn From Sprouts?
Readers of my ramblings will know that I view Brussels sprouts as the manifestation of Satan’s very own gonads in vegetable form.
Feb 1
•
Rudolph Rigger
24
January 2025
Hamming it up
I haven’t written a technical piece in a while and I’m getting a bit rusty, so I thought I’d have a go today at talking about something I’ve wanted to…
Jan 28
•
Rudolph Rigger
9
Beating the Bishop
Musk’s recent foray into naughty arm-angle territory is still making, erm, waves.
Jan 25
•
Rudolph Rigger
33
Ich fühle mit Ihnen
According to Glosbe, the top translation into German for “My heart goes out to you” is Ich fühle mit Ihnen. I think this is more in the sense of “I feel…
Jan 22
•
Rudolph Rigger
39
