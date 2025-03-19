Riggery Pokery

February 2025

The Fascist Backlash of Doom™
Having spent the last decade or so accusing every non-woke person of being a fascist, or worse, and after having spent much of that time trying to get…
  
Are They Nucking Futs or Am I?
I’m going to start with the curious case of one Dr Jason Nordhaus who, a few years ago, was awarded an NSF grant ostensibly to grow the number of deaf…
  
The (Wrecking) Balls are Swinging
Like the hypnotic swing of a transgender athlete’s bollocks in a girl’s changing room, I’ve been stunned by the events of the last few weeks.
  
The Inch Erection of Doom
Back when Trump (a sitting US President) had yet to be booted off Twitter, some pundits were talking about how Trump was using his ability to shock as…
  
The Nutcracker Suite
Since the Fall of Western Civilisation and Democracy™ Trump’s inauguration, many thousands of despicable right-wingers have been complaining of…
  
The Rain Man Cometh
I’ve not been properly able to keep up with what’s been happening since The Return of the Jedi Trump 2.0
  
What Can We Learn From Sprouts?
Readers of my ramblings will know that I view Brussels sprouts as the manifestation of Satan’s very own gonads in vegetable form.
  
January 2025

