LSWCHP
Jun 13

What has shat me in the past, and continues to shit me now is the idea that being tolerant isn't enough. All this crap has to be embraced, espoused and enthusiastically supported.

I'll out myself as a grotesque homophobe, worthy of nothing but death...I don't like being around camp men. I have had and still have normal gay friends, but the whole lisping, mincing, flappy wrist thing irritates me intensely, just like any posing wanker of any kind irritates me.. But even so, I'll tolerate such people. Live and let live, you do you etc, but that's not enough...I have to march down the street shouting for more of it and waving Pride flags etc etc...and if I don't I'm a fascist monster.

Same same with trans folks. I don't like being around them and will avoid them if possible, but I wish them no harm. Let them cut their cocks off, or turn their forearms into fake cocks or whatever, as long as I'm not involved.

But no..."silence is violence"! If I'm not out in the streets boosting trans right every second of the day, I'm a transphobe and I'll cause thousand of traumatised teens to kill themselves. FFS.

I am glad society is turning against these people. They're horrible and stupid. They shout "be kind" while being terribly unkind. The sooner we're rid of them, the better.

Terence G Gain
Jun 13

With respect Professor I don’t understand your use of my last name in your caption. Wouldn’t Gaines’ logic (truth or common sense) beats Biles’ bile be a better caption? In any event, I completely agree that’s one’s sex is biologically fixed and no amount denial (or wordsmithing or costuming) can change that.

