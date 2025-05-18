When I was but a mere whippersnapper, relatively speaking, I would have classed myself as a Socialist. A European/UK style socialist not quite ready to become the version of Socialist that would strip everyone of their property and ensure we all lived equal lives of misery and squalor.

The thing that drove this was a notion of people and society. Surely, I reasoned, good, hard-working people deserved a fair crack of the whip? Couldn’t we do better for them? Why did some have to struggle so, even though they they worked bloody hard, whilst others were served chilled margaritas at their luxury Mediterranean holiday villa?

I still feel (sort of) a bit the same way. I still feel that a honest day’s work deserves a remuneration that allows someone to live with some dignity, to raise a family, and so on. What I don’t have anymore is that kind of burning envy of those who do have plenty.

My ideas, back then, were driven by what I suppose would be called ‘compassion’ and ‘kindness’ these days. I’d like to think there’s some of those things left, but it’s more complicated now in that I recognize that practicality is probably more important.

“Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

It’s a famous quote, somewhat well-worn, but it demonstrates the difference between two ‘compassionate’ paths. Which of these is truly compassionate?

In very (very) crude terms it illustrates the difference between ‘socialist’ and ‘conservative’ thinking.

The wealthy, the elite, will always look down on the ‘plebs’ - that’s kind of a given. Sure, they’ll give every appearance of caring when it is politically (or financially) expedient to do so, but make no mistake, when push comes to shove, if their bottom line is under threat they’ll be capable of laying waste to swathes of livelihoods at a stroke and without a second thought.

They’ll cut those people off because they’re no longer valuable to their business.

We’re seeing a kind of parallel these days - but it’s a different kind of ‘wealth’. Some people have amassed a great deal of what we might term Virtue Capital - or at least what they see as ‘virtue’. They are wealthy in things like goodness, kindness, empathy, compassion and love - or at least that’s how they portray themselves.

What seems to be happening more and more is that these oligarchs of virtue are ready to cut out vast swathes of humanity because they live in virtue poverty.

If your blood pressure is OK and you’re not in any danger of a coronary you might want to read this appalling and vile screed from a supposed ‘Pastor’. This guy has close to 100,000 subscribers and the article has over 1,500 likes.

A nod to the wonderful Jenny Holland for bringing this to my attention. She’s well worth a subscription if you haven’t already done so.

In the article the Pastor recommends ostracizing and marginalizing those who voted in the wrong way in the 2024 US election (can you guess which way he means? Hmmm - tough one that isn’t it?). No sitting down with the tax collectors, whores, and other sinners, for him! Oh no, that would just be so unlike Jesus now wouldn’t it?

I suppose he’s the Jesus that would drive the profiteers and rogues from his Temple of Perfect Virtue.

You can get a feel for how (some) people are thinking, and I suspect it’s not all that uncommon, from the top comment with nearly 150 likes (edited to highlight the relevant parts)

My neighbor is a 60-something single guy . . . Never married . . . We bought this house three years ago, a remodel place . . . So we've been wreaking havoc on our neighbors with projects. . . Single guy has been so helpful and complimentary on what we're doing, telling us that it brightens his day that he has "good neighbors," and he's saved our a--es a few times on weather-relates hindrances, repaired a broken irrigation system while we were traveling, and other kindnesses. . . Then the election came. Single Man hung out a Trump flag and an American flag. Suddenly I can't bring myself to even wave at him. . . . What I want to say is, "You have been kind to us and we have had peaceful relations, but unless you renounce Trump to me I don't want you to set a foot on my property, you stupid piece of $%&÷ and cretinous jerk.”

Wow. Just wow. So this guy who has been super-kind, friendly and extraordinarily helpful to her and hubby is, at a stroke, a stupid piece of $%&

If that’s ‘virtue’ I want none of it.

And look at the demand here . . . “unless you renounce Trump to me”

You what? What in the name of Biden’s dribble-ridden shirt collar gives you that right? Just how entitled are you? What a self-righteous and sanctimonious prick.

There’s a real sickness at the heart of US society if this kind of attitude is as common as I suspect it to be. And that sickness isn’t coming from Trump’s side of the table.

When did cutting off your family, your friends, people you’ve known (and respected) for years become the right thing to do? And all because they don’t think quite like you?

You can only do that if you’ve been persuaded to think of them as monsters, or in some way evil.

Not just misguided, but evil.

The thinking (if, indeed, we can elevate such sentiments to the lofty height of “thought”) is along the lines of :

Trump is a monster. Only evil people would vote for a monster. Therefore you are evil and monstrous.

What would be next, I wonder? Would these people have any ethical qualms whatsoever if Trump supporters were sent to some ghetto and made to wear a yellow star? I very much doubt it, because the language and rhetoric really isn’t all that far away from this in my view. Would their ‘compassion’ and ‘kindness’ and ‘tolerance’ all come flooding back if something like this actually happened? Again, I doubt it, because they have no such feelings for those who voted for Trump.

The Pastor wants them to be ostracized, marginalized and turned into pariahs. Why should such evil people be allowed to live amongst us, the virtuous, is very much the Pastor’s underlying message here. Only Aryans Democrats are worthy of a full and decent life.

We’ve gone from Socialism to Socialisn’t - and we have ‘woke’ in all its glory to thank for that.

