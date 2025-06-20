I try not to write about the Israel/Palestine issue too much because, curiously, it’s one issue that seems to evoke more passion than any other. It was so even before the horrific carnage wrought by Gaza on Oct 7th and subsequently upon Gaza as a result.

October 7th and its aftermath has only intensified those passions.

Nobody, or at least nobody of sound mind, is ‘happy’ about the situation in Gaza. The destruction and loss of life has been terrible. Even if we accept, as I do, that Israel has gone to extraordinary lengths to minimize civilian casualties we still recognise the human cost to families and the innocents, particularly children.

The main difference is in where we point our moral outrage and where we lay the blame. Even the pro-Hamas lobby point towards ‘context’ by saying that the attacks of Oct 7th did not arise out of nowhere; there was a history. This history is, one assumes, sufficient in their minds to justify the wanton depravity and murderous barbarism that we witnessed on that day. They talk of ‘proportionality of response’ in reference to Israel, but rarely about the ‘proportionality’ of the Oct 7th massacre itself.

It is my view that Hamas wanted the death and destruction. They wanted their people to die at the hands of Israel and the more innocents and children killed the better. They knew, before Oct 7th, that Israel was not going to ‘sit this one out’ and would respond with deadly force. It was a trap they set, and Israel, in my opinion, had no real choice but to walk into it. I’m not sure Hamas, the leadership of Gaza, fully expected the extent of that response, but there is little doubt they, as ever, used their own people as pawns in their vicious game.

And what is that game? Ultimately it is the eradication of Israel and the removal of all Jews from the region, preferably in some kind of genocide. Hamas are not people of peace. Neither, alas, do Hamas represent some kind of ‘fringe’ view.

The Central Question

In trying to work my way through this complex issue I tend to try and ‘zoom out’ and examine the ‘grand narratives’ that have shaped the conflict. Sure, we can all zoom into the ‘tit-for-tat’ details and say - oh look what Israel did here, or oh look what Hamas did here and so on. This back and forth, with each side trying to outdo the other in some kind of grisly measuring competition, is rather pointless and tedious.

It’s in the overall political, moral, and religious ‘forces’ we must look if we want to get some handle on how and why things evolved as they did, and to try to untangle those thorny issues of ‘right and wrong’.

The central question is whether Israel has a right to exist at all. Is it a legitimate state or not?

The answer to that question will determine much of one’s subsequent thinking. If you come down on the side of denial then the question arises about what needs to be ‘done’ about that here and now in 2025. The ‘caveat’ here is, however, the basis upon which one decides the legitimacy, or otherwise, of any state in the world today.

From a certain perspective and using the modern jargon one could view the US as a result of ‘settler colonialism’ in which the indigenous people had their lands stolen. If we’re going to use this kind of yardstick and apply it to Israel to claim illegitimacy then we should be fair and even-handed and apply it to the US also.

In particular, when it comes to boundaries and borders, where if anywhere do we draw the historical line, and on what basis? History is replete with invasions and conquests and the re-drawing of maps.

Why should we view Israel as being ‘illegitimate’ as a state but view the states of Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, for example, to be ‘legitimate’? What are the underlying principles upon we which make that determination?

A Hypothetical Question

In order to try to get at the underlying principles let’s indulge in a bit of hypothetical re-casting of history. It’s a hypothetical that is not too unrealistic, but one that might help us to focus on a clearer view of the ‘rights and wrongs’ in terms of principles.

Let’s take the Jews out of the equation and imagine that after the fall of the Ottoman Empire there were two groups of Muslims at odds with one another under the British Mandate. Let’s cast this as a Sunni vs Shia conflict. We’ll cast the West Palestinians (the WEP’s) as Shia and the East Palestinians (the EP’s) as Sunni - not that it matters which way round we do it.

Both the EP’s and WEP’s laid some claim to the region as theirs. They each had different strategies. The WEP’s, a historical minority in the preceding centuries, bought land in the west of the country with the aim of eventually creating their own Shia state. Many WEP’s immigrated to the region based upon this dream.

The EP’s weren’t happy about this and their was plenty of conflict between the 2 groups. The British favoured the EP’s but they couldn’t sort it all out and eventually handed the problem over to the UN. The UN decided that the best solution would be to create 2 separate states; one in the West for the WEP’s and one in the East for the EP’s. Let’s call them Wepistine and Epistine. There were several other states being created from the spoils of the Ottomans at roughly the same time, so there was some precedent.

In 1948 the state of Wepistine was announced and the Epistines declared war and invaded Wepistine. The Epistines had the backing and support of other Sunni states who wanted to eradicate the WEP’s and recover the land they owned for the EP’s.

If you re-cast things in terms of a Sunni vs Shia conflict whilst keeping much of the details the same we can, although it’s a hypothetical, now try to figure out which side we favour, and why. Would Wepistine still be considered to be an illegitimate state and why?

What are the principles upon which we make that determination?

I can find none, but you guys might be able to. If we’re going to accept the legitimacy of the other states created by the ‘world powers’ at around the same time, a good example of which would be Jordan, what would it be about this specific state of Wepistine, in this hypothetical, that would really set your moral meters into the red zone?

There’s no ethnic lines to fall back on here - there’s no Jew vs Arab question here and no assessment of which ethnicity ‘owns’ the land.

Just political questions about whether the UN was within its rights to establish and recognize the various states created around this time. If you’re going to single out Wepistine as being some egregious violation of rights, you’re going to have to tell me why. And why the establishment of the other states in the region doesn’t warrant the same assessment.

My Opinion

For what it’s worth I’m definitely a ‘Zionist’. I do not have any moral qualms about the establishment of the state of Israel. I think it was a fair thing to do given the extensive land ownership of the Jews in the western part of the region (not country) labelled as ‘Palestine’ - land which they had legally purchased - and the size of the Jewish population there. It was a fair and balanced attempt by the UN to achieve a just compromise between the two conflicting sides.

If one accepts, as I do, the legitimacy of Israel as a state then the rest follows. They should be allowed to defend themselves and pursue policies and strategies that are deemed to be in their best interests for peace and prosperity - just as we ‘allow’ any other nation on earth. We in the west have invaded other countries, meddled in their elections, and done all sorts of other things (like installing and supporting various dictatorial regimes) when it suited us to act in our own best interests as our leaders saw it.

Israel, however, always seems to be treated (at least by some) as a kind of special case, and castigated for implementing policies that are designed to ensure their survival when surrounded, as they have been, by countries with explicit genocidal intent.

They’ve had to do some pretty brutal and oppressive things over the years in order to survive and to limit the damage from a set of people, the Palestinians, who cannot seem to be able to bring themselves to live in peace and not attempt to blow the shit out of Israel.

It has been repeated many times, but I believe it’s a true statement . . .

If Israel laid down its arms there would be no Israel. If the Palestinians laid down their arms there would be peace

