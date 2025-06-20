Riggery Pokery

Martin Spencer
We could, of course, look at it by considering which outcome is in the best interests of the British people.

I can see only 2 possible outcomes:

1) The Jews win and the Palestinians are ethnically-cleansed from Gaza and the West Bank. Where would the Palestinians be taken in? I'd bet big money on Western Europe. Our share might be 500k-750k, possibly more.

2) The Muslims win and the Jews are expelled. Where would they go? Overwhelmingly to the USA, though those with historic ties to the UK might initially move here, though it wouldn't make sense as a permanent move given our rapidly expanding Muslim population and their equally rapidly increasing political power.

A Jewish victory would not remotely be in our interests.

Louise Schuravel
3d

A different hypothetical question for you. Had Israel set up state in a relatively neutral territory. Let's say they'd bought land in Antarctica and established their capital and nation there. And it was, for sake of argument, entirely uncontested by any other nation.

Do you think this would have left the Arab States without a unifying local enemy? Do you think they would have instead turned on each other? Do you think the fundamentalists would have remained as energised without such a very convenient and visible regional scapegoat?

