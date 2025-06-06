Riggery Pokery

LSWCHP
Well Jesus Fucking Christ, I'm pissed and amazed.

I went through uni in the early 80s, and my degree was one of the hardest things I've ever done, second only to a two week exercise in mid-summer in the mountainous terrain at the Singleton infantry centre. It was rigorous with added rigour to eliminate the weak and stupid, which it did.

But anyway...this is all infuriating, because engineers build things. Cars, bridges, roads. In my case, missile fire control radars. If engineers can't do maths and apply it to the world then cars crash, bridges fall down and missiles blow up ships.

If this shit continues then we will lose our civilisation, and that would be terrible because I like indoor plumbing, brought to us by the poor bastard civil engineers who do pipes and stuff.

I dunno how to solve this, but I hope someone does, otherwise we start going backwards, and that would be a very bad thing.

I must add that high speed digital sampling (ie A/D conversion of RF waveforms) was a big part of my professional career, as was the subsequent fast Fourier transformation of the data. The straight line cosine story simultaneously amused and saddened me as one of the best example of sampling frequency induced aliasing problems Ive ever heard of. An entire undergrad (Or maybe postgrad, these days by the sound of this shit) course could be built around that story. Meanwhile, Harry and Claude are in Valhalla, crying in their beer.

Rikard
I'm going to get back at this but just wanted to say that this was obvious in our school system in the 1990s: ticking boxes and going through motions was replacing studying, learning and researching.

Then, it was a growing but still fringe trend in the fuzzier subjects. So no decision-maker wanted to listen since too many political holy cows would have had to be slaughtered.

Now, we have anything from 150 000 to 300 000 illiterates in the population. Percentage-wise, that's higher than rate of illiteracy was in the 15th century. A lot higher.

But here comes the worst, I think you skipped that point? Anyway:

Every teacher under age 40 is a product of this failing system. Think on the meaning of that - teachers who do not know and can't teach, but can only follow by rote what's in the course material handed down from on high.

I've been asked what it'd take to get me back in the classroom - as in I've been getting "elbow-invitations" as we say here, about part-time. My reply has been "Full autonomy in my classroom, where I am the one sole arbiter of how and what gets done. I say someone's out, they're out. No quibbling, no "but hesheit has a diagnosis comes from a foreign place whatever"-BS, no special pelading or cases."

I've spoken to other retired teachers about this and they have for the most part the same experience: tentative prodding from school leaders (because we can't say Rektor nowadays) about the Old Guard making a comeback, then immediate withdrawal of non-offers when people state their terms.

Part of me is sad, but the part of me that screamed about this 25 years ago?

Is laughing like a hyena.

