There’s much being written at the moment about education and the impact things like AI and smartphone use are having. As usual, I haven’t bookmarked any of these articles. Like many of my former students, I never seem to learn.

But what I wanted to share with you today are some observations from my experience as a university lecturer. I don’t know how general these experiences are - which is why I have described this as observations from “a” front line.

A bit of context. After my PhD at Imperial in the late 80’s I moved directly into a large industrial research lab. It was long-term academic work, the kind of work most usually associated with universities, but without the downside of students (or, as I later discovered, the upsides). We were expected to produce good-quality research work, published in major journals, or work that was patentable, with this latter option being preferable of course.

Even though I had both visiting lecturer and visiting professor positions at a couple of UK universities during this time, I rarely interacted with undergraduate students.

Like many other major industrial research labs at the time, the focus gradually changed throughout the 90’s and by the time I left the lab in 2010 we were on 90-day project cycles having to fill out reams of paperwork to provide evidence of how we’d achieved the (very short term) milestones and promoted the company’s ‘values’. It killed any genuine research enquiry and so when the chance came to move abroad to work at a university, I jumped at it.

Oh Lord was I not prepared.

The First Semester - An Innocent Abroad

I arrived full of hope and optimism. Although there were good financial incentives for me to have made the move, I was genuinely excited about the work and the chance to help students reach their potential and, I hoped, to be able to really make a difference.

I had, however, only my own educational experiences to fall back on. I assumed that in the two and a half decades since I’d been an undergraduate things hadn’t changed all that much - which is why I brought most of my undergraduate notes with me.

In truth I didn’t really expect things to have changed all that much, because there’s just certain things you have to know and master in order to be able to claim even undergraduate expertise in physics or maths.

The university was run on an “American” system with mid-terms and quizzes and finals at the end of a semester - along with a credit-based course structure. It was kind of alien to me having been through a very different UK system. For many reasons I prefer the old UK system, but that may just be a bias because that’s the one I learned to cope with.

The principal difference I observed was that students were pretty much in a daily state of anxiety - they almost always had some quiz happening during the week - and if your lecture happened right before a quiz in their next class you could forget about getting through to them. They just weren’t ‘there’. They never had time to relax and really enjoy the subject material for itself. There was this background pressure of ‘grades’ that was ever-present.

I also disagreed with the idea of ‘quizzes’ from a pedagogical perspective. I knew very well from my own learning experience that some ideas take time (and effort) to properly ‘bed in’. By the end of a semester a quiz that a student struggled with at the beginning would seem trivial to them. However, you also have to factor in motivation and it’s possible that the ‘motivation’ of quizzes were the reason some of them learned anything at all.

Another point in favour of the heavier assessment schedule is that it more closely simulates the kind of continual ‘stress’ one might encounter in a professional career and so it was good preparation.

So, off I stared with calculus II. At my undergraduate university we didn’t have such a course. We did something called “Engineering Maths” - or some such title (can’t quite remember) which covered a range of things, including those things taught in CalcII.

But that was OK. There were very definite things I expected the students to be able to cope with. They were the same things I had been expected to cope with back in my first and second terms (semesters) as an undergraduate.

Oh my word.

It didn’t go quite as I had planned. I’ll come on to some of the more detailed things I observed later, because they were problems not just in my first semester teaching there, but the first big red flag came after the course had finished and the student grades came in.

They weren’t good. They (on average) were simply nowhere near capable of doing the kind of question I (and my fellow students at the time) would have considered ‘routine’ back in my undergraduate days (and, of course, I had the notes to prove it). Thinking that standards were important, that the stuff they got wrong was actually important for them to master, I shrugged my shoulders with an “it is what it is” whilst resolving to figure out how I and my students could do better next time. I certainly didn’t think it was all their fault.

And then came the kicker. I was summoned by the Associate Dean (or some such title - basically the layer of management below the university President). He told me that the average GPA for the course was too low and instructed me to cook the books so that this average was made “acceptable”. I was stunned.

There’s no way these students are operating at a required standard, I protested. Nope. He was having none of it. It was my course that was at fault for being too difficult - and obviously so because it was lower than a ‘typical’ GPA for these kinds of courses.

I later learned from a Korean colleague that he’d had similar difficulties when he’d first arrived some years prior to me. Coming from KAIST he’d initially expected certain standards and got similarly roasted when his average GPA’s didn’t turn out to be “acceptable”. He told me he’d basically made things easier and easier, semester by semester, with more lax grading, until he no longer got shouted at.

This, then, was the start of my re-education about university education - or at least this specific implementation of it.

The Satanic Tool of Mind-Death

I quickly discovered that the majority of my students had almost no ‘facility’ for numbers. They had not developed any kind of intuitive ‘feel’ for how numbers worked. Their algebra skills were (on average) also almost non-existent.

I was at a ‘technical’ university which selected only the very best (highest grades) students, so how could this be?

I began to notice in most students an almost obsessive attachment to their calculators. They had long since abandoned any kind of trust in their own brains and simply relied on these demonic devices to give them the answer.

I have literally witnessed a student do the calculation “pi divided by 2 pi” on their calculator - including pressing the button for pi. In one case when I was invigilating a Master’s exam on advanced math I witnessed one student type into his calculator “7 x 1 =”. There were many, many such examples. It was like they couldn’t even function without the things.

In my 2nd semester there, based on the weaknesses I had observed during my first, I spent a few lectures revising some of the ‘basics’. One such ‘basic’ I expected them to have mastered was that of graph sketching. You’re given a relatively simple function and should be able to sketch a decent graphical representation of it. Furthermore, this shouldn’t take more than a minute or two - or maybe a little bit longer with a more complicated function.

They were shockingly bad at it, and even the very best students had not picked up everything I thought they needed.

So I did a couple of lectures going over the basics - followed by a quiz. The quiz had a lot of questions (for a quiz) - the idea was to stop them from reaching for their calculators to plot the function point by point which, in theory, should take longer. One question was posed to see if they’d understood the various bits that affected the behaviour of the cosine function (it’s the one that wiggles in a nice regular way). So I asked them to plot 3 cosine functions on the same axes for the same range of inputs. One was just the ‘bare’ function. One was a cosine with more amplitude. The other was a cosine of higher frequency.

The results I got back staggered me. Over 2/3 of my class had sketched the ‘bare’ cosine and the bigger amplitude cosine just fine. But the higher frequency cosine they’d just drawn as a straight line!!!!

I was so confused. The cosine is a wiggle function - how did you end up drawing a straight line????? It turned out that what they’d done was to plot the functions using their calculators - so they’d plugged in what they thought were representative values and just joined up the dots. Unfortunately they’d chosen those input values for which this higher frequency cosine had an output value of 1 - so they ended up with a line of dots at the value 1 and just joined the dots up.

About 70% of these excellent engineering students with some of the best high school grades in the country had simply switched off their brains and not even thought about what they were doing. They’d outsourced their thinking to their calculators.

I don’t have any data, or studies, to back this up, but my suspicion is that over-reliance on calculators seriously hampers any facility for understanding numbers or doing algebra. It also has a tendency to develop a kind of laziness in which you switch off your thinking.

The counter-argument to this might be that a calculator allows them to ‘see’ complicated things without worrying whether they’ve done the sums right and so they get a better understanding. Except it certainly wasn’t working that way for my students at any rate.

Work? How Does Work Work?

There were two separate work-related issues here, one of which I’ll address next. The first one is that a significant minority of the students were, how shall I put it?, lazy fuckers.

They wanted to do the absolute barest minimum they could get away with to get that little slip of paper at the end to say they were now ‘qualified’, although I have no good idea for what they were being qualified.

The attitude was pretty much one of head-filling. My job as a teacher, from their perspective, was simply to pour ‘knowledge’ and ‘information’ into their (assumed) empty heads which they could then regurgitate sufficiently well to get that all-important slip of paper. They were expecting exams and assessments which only contained the exact same examples I had gone over in class (more on this later).

They saw absolutely nothing wrong with photocopying someone else’s work and presenting it as their own (this happened on several occasions and the students were surprised I took exception). One student even apologised for handing in a homework late because his sister hadn’t had the chance to do it until the previous night. He thought this was OK and didn’t quite understand the look of shock on my face as my jaw hit the floor.

Another student being very surprised at his poor grade told me he’d worked “really hard” and had spent an entire day before the exam studying. When asked what effort he’d put in throughout the course as a whole he was somewhat more evasive.

So there was a small, but significant, minority of students who just couldn’t be arsed to put in the effort. Fair do’s - not much you can really do about that and I took the approach that it wasn’t really my job to scold them. They were (supposedly) adults, after all, and were perfectly capable of setting their own work ethic for themselves. All I could do was to outline the amount and kind of work that was actually required to do well.

As a final example of how this worked in practice how’s about this. A few years in and in order to make life easier for myself, and to attempt to get better student evaluations (bad grades correlated very highly with a poor end of term teacher assessment), I used to give a couple of quizzes that were designed to boost their grades a bit.

I’d hand out a set of worked examples - anywhere between 4 to 8 questions. Fully detailed solutions to typical problems. I’d tell them that for next week’s quiz I’d pick 2 questions from these. All they had to do was to sit down and learn the bloody stuff spoon-fed to them. Did it help? Not much. The typical average on such quizzes was a grade of 60%

How Do I Learn to Learn?

A much more serious problem, and it was probably a majority in most of my classes, was that the students had almost no idea how to learn. They were completely clueless. Their previous education had not given them this ability.

Physics and maths is not something you can really pick up all that well by merely reading and watching (not unless you’re exceptionally gifted). You have to do it. You can watch hundreds of hours of concert pianists playing but you’ll not be able to perform those pieces unless you put in the practice.

Could I get this simple idea across to them? Nope.

They looked at me like I was some kind of freak when I told them that for each course I took at university I would buy the recommended text and several others (my students were given the recommended text by the university) - and work through them. And I bought them with my own money. OK, I was lucky. I earned a fair bit of cash at university working some nights as a pianist in a cocktail lounge. But few of my students were strapped for cash anyway. They were all on extremely generous scholarships of one sort or another.

It was really quite tragic because I had a good number of students who were actually very hard-working, but the work they did was almost wholly ineffective. I tried my best to guide them, but they found it very difficult to change the practices that had always gotten them good grades in the past.

As an example here, one of the classes I taught was basic Fourier analysis and Laplace transforms. To do this properly you need to use the techniques you learn in Calc I and II for integration. I didn’t know why so many of my students struggled so much with the integration part. I learned from some of them that to ‘learn’ integration they rote-memorized several tens maybe hundreds of different examples from their previous courses. Of course, they were a bit buggered if I asked them as a part of doing a Fourier decomposition to do an integration outside of this very specific set they had memorized.

Naturally I also got the frequent complaint that ‘integration’ is in another course so why do I need it to do well in this ‘different’ course?

Oh dear.

Again, I don’t have the data or studies to back this claim up, but I strongly suspect there’s a huge, huge difference in retention and understanding between simply reading a textbook (or watching a lecture) and working through the same material, in detail, on paper. This is certainly true for me. The act of writing things down, on paper, seems to produce a very different outcome, in my brain at least.

And for this to work properly, in maths and physics, you have to make sure you have understood each line before you go onto the next. You can’t just simply be a ‘copyist’.

I know there’s a fancy educational term for this style of learning (some people are said to learn better by listening, for example) but when it comes to maths and physics I’m not convinced there is a viable alternative for the vast majority than simply getting stuck in, on paper.

What’s even weirder is that the students themselves told me they learned better using paper than using screens. Yet they couldn’t seem to shake their screen addiction.

One of the things I would (deliberately) do was to painstakingly construct my own lecture notes bringing in examples different to those in their textbook. I would usually present the material in that textbook in a different way. This was another source of contention. They really just wanted someone to ‘read’ their textbook with them and to explain what it meant, bit by bit.

I lost count of the number of times I was asked “what section of the textbook is this in?” to which my answer was always the same - I have no idea. Does your textbook not have an index or table of contents?

My philosophy here was to get them to think in terms of concepts rather than chapters in a given textbook. Of course, explaining to them that this was what I was trying to do didn’t help one bit.

These are the ideas you need to learn and understand. Once you have understood the ideas you’ll be able to read any textbook which contains them.

Perhaps this was too ambitious of me, perhaps I was trying to push them too far. But I just couldn’t bring myself to be presenting “story hour” as I simply read their textbook to them. At least it wouldn’t have been drag queen story hour, I suppose.

But none - and I mean none - of my undergraduate lectures at university when I was a student were some slavish regurgitation of the recommended text.

I also tried to get across to them the merits of failure. We learn much more when we struggle to work our way through a problem. Trying all sorts of things, getting things wrong. You subconsciously build in the skills of perseverance, of knowing when things aren’t working out, and of knowing when you’re getting it right. It is, in my view, critical to build this kind of experience and expertise (in subjects like maths and physics - can’t really say for others).

To help them develop this skillset I would construct 3 kinds of question sheets. First off I would write out, in detail, several worked examples. Complete solutions to the posed question. The second kind would be a set of questions of varying difficulty for which I would produce detailed solutions a week or two later. The third kind of question set would be quite challenging questions for which I never gave out solutions. I did offer the option for the students to discuss their attempted solutions to these latter kinds of questions during office hours. None did.

Of course the students, even the best ones, complained bitterly. “If you don’t promise to post the solutions, we’re not even going to try them” was a very frequent position. This would, I explained, entirely defeat the purpose of such questions. Despite (again) patiently explaining the philosophy behind withholding detailed solutions (and restricting such things to office-hour interactions based on attempted solutions) it never really registered with them that I was actually trying to help them develop.

Goats vs Sheep

One very common thing I noticed was that many students struggled with abstraction. It was difficult to understand and I’m sure at some point in my formative years I must have had the same issue. I think it’s one of those things that when you’ve finally ‘got it’ you have difficulty even understanding why you didn’t previously get it.

So, for example, you could set a typical relatively easy physics problem and specify a whole bunch of quantities (the mass is 3kg, the speed is 10m/s, and so on and so on) and ask them to work out the value of some other quantity based on their knowledge of the physics. The students were usually not too bad at these kinds of questions (if they were easy enough).

However, if you asked exactly the same question but now with every quantity given an algebraic descriptor (the mass is m, the speed is v and so on), many of the same students who had successfully worked out the numerical answer often really struggled when it was all couched in terms of letters.

This reached the heights of absurdity with what me and my colleagues called the goats and sheep problem. You could pose some question in terms of goats, and show them in detail how to work it out. You could get them to work out a similar problem with slightly different numbers and most would be just fine. Then you might set a quiz or an exam and pose exactly the same question but now in terms of sheep and a significant proportion of the students would be completely lost. They perceived it as an entirely different question.

It sounds hard to believe, but we have the receipts.

For example, a colleague who was an exceptional lecturer and educator (I tried to learn a lot from him by sitting in on various of his lectures to see how he did things) was teaching the Calculus I course and discussed how to solve a problem where you’re looking at the top of a rocket taking off. You’re given the properties of how the rocket moves and from this you’re expected to be able to work out the rate of change of angle (with the ground) of the line between your eyes and the top of the rocket.

He went through it in detail in class. Did a couple of example problems. Set it for homework and generally ‘made sure’ they’d understood it - which they seemed to have based on their quiz and homework etc. For the final he asked the ‘same’ question but this time with a balloon instead of a rocket and found that a very significant number of the students could no longer ‘do’ this problem. It was very weird.

I can only speculate how, or whether, this inability to ‘abstract’ is tied in to their over-reliance on calculators and subsequent lack of facility with number and algebra.

You’re a Tool

I have formed the opinion that we use ‘thinking tools’ at our peril. They’re a bit of a double-edged sword. Are they useful? Definitely. Are they dangerous? Definitely.

The problem is that we cede our thinking too much to these devices - and this, I think, is true not just of calculators but also those devices of derangement we call mobile phones (and we might include computers, AI, etc in this too).

I don’t know whether I’m right on this, but I think there’s a profound difference between reading a book and watching something. With a book you’re having to (a) understand the words and (b) construct some kind of mental image entirely from your imagination. With movies and the like, or even some podcasts etc, it’s all done for you. Your ‘imagination’ centres are to a large extent bypassed. How are you going to have a well-developed imaginative capability if you never practice it?

It’s the same with using an AI tool to assist in your work. I’m sure it can be extremely useful, but how many of your mental ‘muscles’ are you allowing to atrophy over time by overusing it? I don’t know.

If calculator (over) use can, as I suspect, really mess up your ability to properly understand number and algebra then what might an over-reliance on AI do to us?

When I was at school I got a Saturday job at the local market on the fruit and veg stall. I had to take customer orders, get the stuff, weigh it, work out the price, and add it all up. In my head. I was already not too bad at this sort of thing having been through an old-fashioned maths education (times tables etc) but I got very good at it quite quickly even with one day a week’s practice.

It did wear off when I got a different Saturday job.

Tools are wonderful things, but the idea is that you control them, not the other way round.

Learning and developing an understanding is tough, it can be very hard work. It can also be enjoyable, in which case it doesn’t seem like ‘work’ as such. It would be nice if it was always ‘fun’, but it isn’t and there’s a lot of stuff we simply need to be able to do and it’s not always ‘fun’ getting that capability.

If your whole developmental experience is a series of instant gratifications (the social media dopamine hits, for example) then actually doing the ‘grind’ that’s necessary in a typical job (and there are very few of those you enjoy every aspect of) is going to be spectacularly awful for you.

Online Moonshine

Whilst not directly related to student ‘quality’ it’s probably worth mentioning the absolute unmitigated disaster that moving to an online framework during covid was. The university paid big bucks for all the fancy techno tricks that they were (presumably) told would all work wonderfully.

They didn’t.

The lectureship team for any course (there was usually a team of lecturers for some of the bigger cross-subject courses like the foundational maths such as CalcI and CalcII) worked incredibly hard to make it work. Our workloads rocketed but student engagement and understanding tanked.

Then came the assessments. Online. Despite having all sorts of fancy tools to “prevent” cheating we went from a typical average (raw) grade of 50% or lower to something much higher. All of sudden, the students turned into geniuses online. Grades went through the roof. In a stroke we had a majority of students scoring A and A+ grades. Wow, this online stuff really helps our students reach their full potential, doesn’t it?

Yeah right.

It was one of those absolute fusterclucks.

Whilst not quite ‘online’ we’re seeing something a bit similar being reported with AI. Students do their work using AI. Lecturers assess their work using AI. So if the reports are true, we’ve basically got AI input being graded by AI with nary a human neuron involved at all.

What Does Any of This Mean?

I’m not sure. It’s hard to extrapolate from my own specific experiences. Talking to colleagues in the UK university system I noted there was some overlap, but some things also appeared to be culture-specific.

I’ve given only a small sample of some of the crazy things I observed during my stint as a lecturer. Over my time there I taught a wide range range of courses at all levels (I think I still have the university record) because of my wide experience in industry. So I was able to cover the physics stuff, the engineering maths stuff, and more specific things like information theory and cryptography and cryptanalysis and the underlying maths for those.

There were what I can only describe as ‘systemic’ issues at all levels.

The kids themselves, as people, were amazing. Almost without exception they were friendly, polite, kind, generous and respectful. You couldn’t actually wish for a better bunch of students in that regard.

I ended up putting an awful lot of work into my teaching and my research began to take a back seat. I didn’t mind that so much as I’d gotten a bit jaded with the whole academic research process by that point. It was rewarding and frustrating. Although I was trying my best I’m sure there were a ton of things I could have done much better - I just didn’t really properly know how to get the best out of my students given the constraints we all faced. I kind of made it up, and adapted things, as I went along.

But there was one glaring difference between what I was trying to do and my own undergraduate experience. The lecturers I learned from were less ‘teachers’ and more like guides. They had higher expectations of us - particularly in regard to us working stuff out for ourselves and us putting in the hard work to achieve that.

They’d help us, up to a point.

As a lecturer myself, my role was very, very much more ‘teacher’-like. It was exactly like being back in some high school only with more complicated material. I’m not sure this is actually a good thing.

With subjects like maths and physics (and I assume for other technical disciplines) there are certain fundamentals that are necessary to master before one progresses. In some ways it’s akin to setting boundaries for your kids. They’re important if you want to ensure a good progression.

The articles I’ve recently been reading all point to a significant deterioration in overall student ability. How true that is is hard to determine, but I think there’s enough evidence for some serious concern. The good students will, of course, always do well almost independently of the specific ‘system’ they find themselves in.

Was I expecting too much of my students when I treated them like adults capable of making their own decisions about how much work they wanted to do or whether they even showed up for class? Were my expectations too high when I expected them to be able to go away from a lecture and ‘fill in’ for themselves some of the gaps?

Probably these days.

Share

Leave a comment