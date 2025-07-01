Riggery Pokery

Rikard
2h

"Gender journey" is when menopausal affluent European ladies of the chattering classes go to Gambia to buy sex from young men/underage boys. It's quite a problem, for the Gambians as it helps entrench sex slave trade, and for the Western nations since these women bring home all kinds of diseases and parasites.

(Anyone feeling a smidge upset? Then go to you municipal library and dig up feminist and mainstream articles from the 1980s and 1990s, on men going to Pattaya, Thailand, to buy sex. See if you find that equally upsetting for the same reason.)

Some are born with deformed genitalia and need plastic surgery. Some even may need hormonal therapy to have normal puberty.

But no-one can ever change their sex.

And gender is originally a valid concept: it concerned how items of clothing, cultural mores and rituals and so on were tied to the sex of the performer, nothing more.

It was kidnapped by the disgusting pedo-homo-trans-fetishists, because they are running out of "assigned Holy victim-groups" to abuse for their own self-aggrandizement. The Negros, Arabs, moslems, gypsies, and so on are objecting to being their pet cause, finding the whole thing belittling in the extreme, insulting, umanly, unnatural and wrong.

And they aren't shy about blackening the eye of some do-gooder word-magic-believer trying to impart on them the Woke WoMan's Burden".

Another thing: all these trends in psychotic mental disorders come only after the media hype them up. In the 1980s, it was borderline and repressed memories. In the 1990s it was anorexia/bulimia. Et cetera.

Want to be real angry? Try look up the "cure"-rate of psychiatry as a science. It's success-rate is worse than the penal system's.

BobH
BobH
21m

I found this opinion piece from the NY Times revealing: How the Gay Rights Movement Radicalized, and Lost Its Way. https://archive.ph/k0Rp7

