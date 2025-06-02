Riggery Pokery

Fiona Walker
1dEdited

Your stereotypes made me smile. My husband is an excellent physical specimen for his age, gym goer, runner, 30” waist - but does all the cleaning and spends more on clothes and hair products than I do, when he’s not reading emotional novels or watching cat videos. Meanwhile I continue to drop my clothes on the floor and read gruesome crime novels with one eye on the football and drink in hand. We’re just people.

Rikard
1d

Mallards can behave that way, just piling on the poor female and screwing her - literally, given how their penis looks - until she drowns. And then screwing the corps.

I suggest we extend rights and privileges to people behaving as mallards, as if those people were mallards. Bring out the punt-guns!

What stereotypes? That's the way it is. I don't need to let every wasp sting me or every adder bite me to know it hurts. We, animals that we are, always revert to(wards) type unless checked by outside forces. Such as the wife or husband.

Have you ever seem normal women, without training or experience as carpenters/any kind of construction work try to build anything at all? Building, constructing, making isn't really part of their optimal skill set as a group, it just isn't.

Or men knitting, darning, weaving, and so on. Wear it until it falls off of your body, is the go-to mindset of men. Sole starting to come loose? Duct-tape and glue. If that fails, more tape and more glue. No inner sole for the shoes? Box cutter and some cardboard will do the trick until you get around to buying soles (i.e. when Leeds wins the FA Cup again - never).

Or giving directions... my gawds... "It's over there" she says, from a different room while pointing somewhere. "Dear, I can't see you. Please use units and reference points." I say with that special married man-patience voice. "Over there, where I'm pointing. By the trees."

Inner groan. "Honey, we live in a forest. What trees? Which ones? North, South where!?"

Annoyed wife: "Well why don't you come here and look instead of being difficult!"

At least she's not obsessing about the good china with the blue periwinkles.

