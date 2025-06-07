Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

Steshu Dostoevsky
5d

Credentials in the field of study, such as advanced degrees do not correlate with expertise. Expertise is practiced skill and firsthand knowledge by doing not reading and memorizing about the skill or practice.

Lon Guyland
5d

I have a non-scientific method for detecting the expert whom I might trust.

A trustworthy expert is humble, for he is well aware of the soundness, or lack thereof, of each and every one of the assumptions upon which his work is based. And he goes to great lengths to communicate the uncertainties in his conclusions.

The real expert will give clear instruction on what could be done to contradict his conclusions. And that’s not just some high-minded sentiment, but a practical tool. Part of what I do to put food on the table involves troubleshooting complex systems, and over the years I have time and again seen the practical wisdom of doing just that.

Empirically, the more certain the expert, the more likely they are to be wrong (notice the appearance here of the word “likely”).

This was the very effective canary in the coal mine for “Covid”: the omnipresent, absolute certainty on display in the pop media. Observing this, I had strong feelings that something was amiss. Same with “climate change”. And “Ukraine”. And…

Oily, hyper-certain “experts” are harbingers of your wallet being emptied.

