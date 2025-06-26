Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

kapock
5d

A few days ago:

“A BBC News presenter was quick to correct the phrase ‘pregnant people’ to ‘women’ live on air — punctuating the moment with an eye roll as she read from the teleprompter.

“Martine Croxall, who has worked at the BBC for more than three decades, was seen rolling her eyes at the language used in the original newscast’s script — before she swiftly took matters into her own hands.” https://nypost.com/2025/06/23/media/bbc-news-presenter-martine-croxall-refuses-to-say-pregnant-people-corrects-script-live-on-air-women/

As far as I know Martine has been permitted to keep anchoring … I mean, presenting (cue my eye roll) the news in an unprosecuted and non-crucified manner.

That might have gone quite differently for her two years ago, I think.

SG_observer
5d

I've said this again and again. Covid was excellent in exposing all the frauds. Yes, fear can short circuit people's critical thinking faculties, but they really pulled all the puppet strings during covid times and I think we can all agree that S Fry was an excellent actor. Truly independant thinker, with some sense of morality and ethics? Nope. It got many people to show their true colours.

I'll always remember the line from 'V for Vendetta' - "Orders were passed down"... I'm living in a conservative Asian society, where the govt said there was not going to be any lockdowns, no mask wearing... and within a week or two of US imposing its restrictions, Singapore followed suit. The propaganda that was enacted against stuff that worked treatment-wise (e.g. VIM the magical elixir) followed the same script in country after country... Singapore, Sweden, they barely changed some of the words in the official country press releases telling people that the horsepaste was poisonous. - the irony being that both Singapore and Sweden are not big horse-owning countries with such supplies. Again - orders were passed down and the drones in pretty much all the western-dominated sphere of countries just did as they were told.

