There you are, as you do, sipping your morning coffee trying to reboot the brain for the day and trying to catch up a bit with articles on Substack, also as you do. It takes a while these days for the biological wetware to load its operating system. In another handful of years it may well still be trying to load by bedtime.

I enjoy a bit of Braying in the morning and so it’s always a good day when I see a new article from Chris Bray popping into the feed.

Because I’m still operating only at about 56.3% efficiency as I write, I didn’t twig that the Senator he leads with, Jose Godzilla, was the same guy who had tried to storm a DHS press conference in a somewhat theatrical manner.

I didn’t know who Senator Potatohead was, and neither, apparently, did the security detail at the press conference. So, there’s this guy stomping into a DHS press event, hosted by the head of DHS, making a beeline for the stage.

Now, reflect for a moment what that acronym means. DHS? Department of Hysterical Sycophancy or Department of Homeland Security?

First thought that popped into my head as I watched the video of Padilla’s staged interruption - Christ alive, does that guy have a weapon?

Second thought - what sort of entitled jerk thinks it’s OK to disrupt an official event like this?

Third thought - nice bit of performative self-promotion that will be picked up on by the fellow potatoheads in the media as an example of “authoritarian oppression”.

I suppose we might have seen similar altercations at other ‘events’

Apparently Padilla is now a broken man. He was so appalled at his oppressive treatment, being interviewed by the security team and having a cup of tea and a private chat afterwards with the head of DHS, that he’s considering moving to a country that really, really values free speech and the ability to aggressively interrupt its leaders at a formal event. Like China, for example.

And to top it all off JD Vance got his name wrong. In a deliberate poke, the Vice President called him Jose instead of Alex. Oh my, will the horrors of living in the new tyranny that is the US never cease?

I mean, come on, nothing says “serious” quite like behaving like a spoiled and entitled child. And then crying about it afterwards when you don’t get your own way.

There have been a whole ton of articles over the last few months on Substack about ‘masculinity’ and ‘femininity’ and the evolving war of the sexes.

Whatever masculinity is, Padilla’s performative whining isn’t it.

I know politicians have to play to their audiences. Indeed, it was advice given to me early on when I was first starting to give lectures and presentations about my research work. I never got any good at it. I just said what I wanted to say and if it worked then all well and good, and if it didn’t then better luck next time.

But what sort of audience is it that looks at Padilla’s actions and applauds it?

It’s the kind of audience that seems to consist of theatre kids. One news person described Padilla’s “takedown” at the press conference as the most terrible thing she’d seen in all her 28 years of anchoring. Yeah right. What has she been reporting on? How to make the perfect slice of toast in the morning? And what the hell is “anchoring” anyway?

Is that like anchoring for a cup of tea after you’ve had your morning toast?

I dunno, maybe Padilla would have come across better if he’d thrown a can of baked beans over the Declaration of Independence or glued himself to the sidewalk.

Although we might mock, this stuff is actually dangerous. It seems to now be quite acceptable for adults to behave like children - and badly-behaved children at that. It’s how you can get a comment like “they were just having fun watching cars burn” after the recent tantrums in LA over law enforcement officials doing their jobs.

Yes, Jemima Petal Moonflower, let’s have some fun today. Shall we burn the village hall down and maybe loot a few stores?

In the clip in Chris Bray’s article you can see the anchor, or wanker, talk about a case where some other elected politician attempts to interrupt law enforcement as they are doing their job and is manhandled out of the way. Apparently, this is some terrible injustice. I mean, come on, we all have the right to interrupt people doing their jobs as we see fit don’t we?

I mean only the other day I waltzed into the operating theatre to castigate the cardiovascular surgeon about waste in the NHS. I was quite appalled when hospital security bundled me out of the room. Such an egregious violation of my rights. I then cried about it afterwards.

It’s kind of weird that people who are so wedded to “due process” seem to feel they can ignore due process whenever it suits them.

No doubt if the actual Godzilla illegally entered the US these muppets would have to have endless court hearings about its rights before anything could be done about it.

It is all a performance. But I think we need to be more concerned about an audience that gives it a standing ovation.

