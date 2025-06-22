Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kapock's avatar
kapock
20h

As for your incursion into the operating theatre (limey English, lol), what did you expect from a bunch of people who are still wearing masks in 2025?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
CindyArizona's avatar
CindyArizona
13h

Jose is a tool. And a cry-baby tool, at that! What’s up with men crying all over the internet these days? Sorry, call me an asshole but I don’t want my man to cry … unless his mother, dog or favorite truck has died. My husband recently fell of the barn roof, plummeted 30ft and did a massive splat into the bed of a truck. Broke both arms, ripped his face open from chin to hairline, fractured his right femur. He was unconscious when they airlifted him off the ranch to a trauma center 200 miles away. The surgeon said it was a miracle that he was alive. The next afternoon he sent me photos of him with both arms in full casts, bandages on his face and a cheeseburger balanced on his hand with no way of it reaching his mouth. His way of letting me know he was okay. No tears. No whinging. Just concern that he had no idea how he was going to wipe his arse! Humor wins every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture