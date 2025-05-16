Riggery Pokery

Steersman
5d

RR: "Heck, instead of PC Dickwad turning up mob-handed with 5 of his mates armed with batons and pepper spray, the Chief Constable would probably give you an award."

Almost enough to get one to vote in favor of defunding the police ... 😉🙂

Bur speaking of Starmer, you might be amused by this article in, of all places, the Washington Post on the UK Supreme Court ruling on that age-old question, "what is a woman?"

WP: "In the days since the ruling, leaders have executed screeching U-turns. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had declared that “trans women are women,” called it “a welcome step forward” for “real clarity.” "

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2025/05/11/britain-transgender-court-ruling/

Archive link: https://archive.ph/2025.05.12-032529/https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2025/05/11/britain-transgender-court-ruling/

Hard not to see that "trans women are women" as a real-world (?) case that tops Orwell's "2+2=5". Nice to see that at least your Supreme Court has put a wooden stake, and silver bullet through the heart of that Frankensteinian monstrosity.

LSWCHP
5d

I appreciate your usual pisstaking style Professor, because what else do we have except mockery in the face of

such grotesque malfeasance by the agents of the state (see also Allison Pearson's visit from the plod, the people who complained about their school, also arrested by 6 cops and no doubt others).

This is monstrous, infuriating shit, and I'm not even British. I do however, have close connections to the UK. My wife is an Essex Girl (I know, I know 🙄) my family are from Somerset, and I'm related to Harry Patch, the last surviving Tommy from WWI. My Grandfather travelled all the way from Australia in 1916 to fight in those same trenches for two years while 2500 men from his battalion were slaughtered around him.

And now I'm actually dismayed that he went through all that, so that Starmer and his clown car of tyrannical imbeciles can stomp their dainty little feet on the faces of the great people of Britain. I shudder to think of the oaths that that fierce old man (fuck me he was a Tartar who had a way with words) would have uttered, if he could see what has happened to the country he suffered so much to defend.

I don't think Starmer has any idea about how he and his cabal of arse-licking toadies are viewed by the rest of the world as they refuse to investigate the muslim rape gangs while jailing people every day for mean tweets. "That dog whistle, that little trumpet", as one minister recently referred to thousand of British girls tortured, raped and eaten, FFS!

The country that created Western liberal democracy is now an international exemplar of What Not to Do. It will never regain its moral authority. When the UK government criticises Putin or whoever innthe future for some atrocity, they'll simply reply with "Piss off. Unlike you, we don't allow our girls to raped in their thousands by foreign savages". And they'd have a point.

It's a fucking shame, and I could weep from the frustration I feel.

