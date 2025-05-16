OK, I’ll admit it. The title is a thinly-disguised excuse for me to post this pic of a duck I got a couple of weeks ago. Although it looks like he was about to do a Bruce Lee on another duck, he was actually just about to scratch his ear (or whatever a duck rubbing the side of his head means).

But, seriously, what in the actual ever-loving fuck is going on in the UK?

So, picture this. You’re perusing 𝕏 and someone complains that the then Home Secretary shouldn’t refer to the pro-Hamas pro-Palestine protests as “hate marches” and that if she went on to describe them as antisemitic he would sue.

You take exception to this and write a response

One step away from storming Heathrow looking for Jewish arrivals . . .

Now, I’ve read this tweet forwards, backwards, diagonally, and in random word order, and I’m having difficulty turning it into a crime.

This was an actual tweet written by a retired Special Constable, Julian Foulkes, who had worked, voluntarily and for no pay, with the police in this capacity for 10 years. He was 71 years old.

Can you guess what happened next? Can you?

Let’s see if you’re right.

Bingo! Six, six, polices officers turned up - armed with the usual panoply of protective gear and the like - and arrested the guy. It happened in Kent back in 2023, but I’ve only just heard about it as it’s been in the Nooz.

The bodycam footage also revealed our pitiful and pathetic plod to have an issue with people holding pro-Brexit views. They searched this guy’s house and, shock, horror, found him to possess some “Brexity” books. Oh Lord, off to Belmarsh immediately - shame that the Tower and beheadings are no longer a thing!

We can’t really blame two-tier two-face robot-idiot Starmer for this one, but nothing has really changed, and indeed it’s got worse, because that wazzock has been having judicial orgasm after orgasm as he locks up all sorts of people for mildly offensive tweets.

But let’s be fair to our police. Maybe I’ve been too harsh.

Perhaps Mr Foulkes was guilty of writing a loud tweet in a built up area.

But he could have been wearing a vest lined with offensive tweets that was primed to go off with just the touch of a button. I shudder to think what might have happened had all those tweets been released into the wild.

At the time of his arrest Mr Foulkes’ tweet had been viewed by a staggering number of people. All 26 of them have now had their entire brains re-programmed as a result and have been seen marching down the street doing Hitler Musk salutes.

Those brave police officers put their lives and sanity on the line to defend our way of life - they could have been hit in the face with a really dangerous tweet that sent them over the edge into unspeakable right-wing extremism. We can’t have folk in the UK actually having an opinion on anything. now, can we?

You are clearly not allowed, these days, to carry a dangerous and offensive tweet in public.

Knife crime? Pah! A mere triviality I tell you. Grooming gangs? A totally insignificant and acceptable inconvenience that is far outweighed by the overwhelming benefits of cultural enrichment. We have an epidemic, an epidemic of unimaginable proportions, of really dangerous tweets. They mutate faster than a covid variant and even masks don’t work. Our brave police force are vainly struggling against the tide, trying to keep us safe as we’re lured away from Netflix and porn and into the murky world of extreme right-wing tweetfare.

Left-wing or ‘woke’ tweetfare is good for you. You can post all sorts of calumny and aggression and vitriolic bile against the right people, like Jews, for example, or white people, or the rising TERF army, and that’s a good thing, apparently. Heck, instead of PC Dickwad turning up mob-handed with 5 of his mates armed with batons and pepper spray, the Chief Constable would probably give you an award.

And being pro-Brexit? You’re definitely on the spish list and need a very careful eye kept firmly on you.

If only we could keep these dangerous tweets under control, the UK would be a paradise, a Utopia of Utopias where we’d all be gathered round the campfire singing Kumbaya and bedecked with rainbows. Once we’ve sorted our tweet problem out what would we even need the police for, eh?

Tweets need to be captured and kept under control - but they’re devilish buggers that move quickly. You have to move pretty sharply, and it helps if you’re not one of those awful right-wing Muggles. Only those fully attuned to the magic world of woke stand any chance of saving us all from the words that cannot be spoken.

Words, as we know, are actual violence, and our NHS is simply overwhelmed with having to deal with an appalling rise in tweet injuries. Our A&E departments just can’t cope - it’s like covid, but real this time.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if it were found that tweets even cause a rise in global warming!

They have a kind of magic, see. They are powerful incantations that draw you in and negate the reader’s capability to simply ignore them. All reason, sanity and wit are wholly undermined by these bastard things. The government really needs to issue a Handbook of Approved Phrases before things get much worse.

On the other hand (and where would we be without a soupçon of conspiratorial thinking?) if you wanted to ‘cool’ the rhetoric down (but only in certain approved directions), and you had the power to do so, what might you do?

Well, you might indulge in a few really egregious and inexplicable arrests that no-one understands and for which you have to subsequently issue profuse apologies. The more egregious the better, because then the meeja might pick up on it and it becomes widely publicized. Normal people then think twice before posting any opinion on what’s happening in the country in case PC Adolf turns up with official backing from Chief Constable Mao (a somewhat mixed political metaphor, I agree).

If that’s not enough then you chuck people in jail (after releasing a horde of violent criminals to free up some space) for getting a bit spicy online.

Neat strategy perhaps?

We’re certainly just “one step away”, but from what?

Let’s hope it’s not just one goosestep away.

