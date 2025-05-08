Riggery Pokery

ICYMI, this should warm the cockles of your heart 😉🙂:

"BREAKING: New Merz government orders the pushback of all illegal migrants at the German borders, effectively abolishes asylum as a path into Germany. Eugyppius"

https://www.eugyppius.com/p/breaking-new-merz-government-orders?utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

As for Gaza, the solution the Romans used at Carthage might be the quickest and most effective answer. And as for the fellow who wanted that cervical smear, he ought to be told that some minor surgery would have to be performed to remove some fleshly obstructions, and would he please sign a consent form attesting that he was of age to give consent, was of sound mind or had no mental condition that would preclude consent, and so forth, so that the surgery could go ahead. He'd be relieved to find out that the cervical smear was negative, nothing wrong there...

"But where are these kinds of discussions amongst our political elite class? Have they even ironed out the ‘why’ question as a first step?" George S Patton once said "[i]f evryone is thinking alike, then someone isn't thinking..." That seems to apply here, as does this quote from an 1857 speech by Frederick Douglass: "Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress. In the light of these ideas, Negroes will be hunted at the North and held and flogged at the South so long as they submit to those devilish outrages and make no resistance, either moral or physical. Men may not get all they pay for in this world, but they must certainly pay for all they get. If we ever get free from the oppressions and wrongs heaped upon us, we must pay for their removal. We must do this by labor, by suffering, by sacrifice, and if needs be, by our lives and the lives of others."

My old landlady in Kansas City, Missouri, was a survivor of both the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, and Auschwitz, the terminus of many one-way train trips out into the countryside. Jews in Warsaw could not get guns from brick and mortar gun stores, they had to get them from the two-legged kind, in her case using .22 calibre bullets for currency. One Schmeisser machine pistol, a couple of belts of ammo, a couple of hand grenades - and maybe other useful things - for a single bullet, delivered quickly and silently, such a deal!. With what she and others got, they shot up a formation of Waffen SS, survivors shot down as they ran. That was a bit too much for the Übermenschen, and so the Ghetto was leveled with high explosives and incendiaries, delivered by Stuka dive bombers. When she came out of her sub-basement shelter, the rubble stood no more than a meter high and was so hot you'd get burned if you touched it. They made it out to the countryside through the sewers... Fascinating conversation over milk and home made cookies, when I went to go pay the rent. Inventiveness and being backed up against the wall, that made for survivors, just a note...

