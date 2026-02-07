Riggery Pokery

Grundvilk
2d

Another good head of steam released to the atmosphere...

Bettina
2d

"Stick a mosque on top of Scafell" - well they are building one in the Lake District aren't they? Obviously because there is SUCH a demand in the racist white countryside.

Two tier planning laws also! Never mind the usual rules about 'being in keeping with nearby buildings', respecting the vernacular architecture', 'local building materials' - free to recreate Mecca in Cumbria: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cumbria-63980492

