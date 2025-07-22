Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3d

"The well-groomed guy in the office, dominant, confident, is projecting an image of power..."

And do you know what pisses him off and he finds most irksome?

When another man enters, a man not groomed in the current trendy way, and not wearing the expected couture, and who simply ignores all the comparing of business-cards and bookings of exclusively restaurants (name the novel/movie).

No, when - as my wife puts it, a real man - a man enters the room he wears the room as a garment. He carries the eyes of the present with him thanks to his bearing and charisma alone.

The one who needs all the accoutrements of status-seeking literally shrinks in anger when encountering such a male. And what's even funnier, it has zero to do with wealth, or symbols and tokens or career or anything. Some men simply ARE, and have a presence of being that makes others followers from being in the vicinity.

(No, I'm not claiming I'm such a man but I have seen it several times in a plethora of contexts, enough to move beyond the anecdotal towards the causal.)

It's related to how wouldn't-call-him-CHAV-to-his-face Gaz what have managed to renovate and tune an old Morris Minor into a pussy-wagon all under his own skill and power gets respect of a kind Sir Humperdinck Toffsalot can only envy, despite owning a gold-plated Jag that Liberace once "graced" the backseat of.

Pet hypothesis: the charismatic one is one evolutionary option, a more biological and archaic one and the gather-status-symbols-like-a-human-magpie is a more sociological modern one (in an evolutionary time-farem of course).

Here's a conundrum for your liberal and other sides to consider: sex robots.

It's just a thing, right? Like an advanced dildo or pocket-vag, right?

But what about child-sized robots with working bits? Or animal-shaped ones for that matter? Or a KZ-camp version that cries out in simulated pain and horror, for mercy, while the sick git owning it gets off on living out his/her fantasies? How about a Giger-Xenomorph sex-doll? Or a mrs Thatcher-one? Lady Di-doll programmed after all data about her mannerisms and peccadillos?

There's a line a'right, and it's being dance across like a team of Morris-dancers going all-out romperstomper-style while sporting hob-nailed stilletto-heels.

(And with the combo of learning-algorithmit AI neuralnets combined with sex-bots... )

((Movie-tip: Cherry 2000. Cheesy as all-get out, and a great pop-corn flick!))

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steersman's avatar
Steersman
4d

• RR: “His partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her part in the proceedings.”

Seems rather “incongruous” if not grossly unfair that she got 20 years – to life – while Epstein got let off, at least initially, with a sentence of some 13 months – during which he was let out during the day and only spent the nights in jail. Maybe she should be under “suicide watch” ...?

• RR: “Reproduction is the central core of any species - even those pesky little vicious nanomachines called viruses ‘live’ to reproduce.”

Indeed. One of the “central mysteries” of biology, a phenomenon of surpassing relevance and scope that cries out for explication, so to speak. One of the leading lights of biology, Theodosius Dobzhansky, once said that nothing in biology makes sense exception in light of evolution. A reasonable corollary might be that nothing in evolution makes sense except in light of reproduction – no reproduction, no evolution; or precious little of it.

• RR: “In the Animal Kingdom there are no such ‘moral’ qualms."

Not to say that there aren’t various “pathologies” therein – those praying mantises you described for example. And male dolphins apparently engage in infanticide to induce estrus in the female:

"Infanticide as Sexual Conflict: Coevolution of Male Strategies and Female Counterstrategies"

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4448612/

And homosexuality is fairly widespread --- over 1500 species “swing like London and pendulums do”:

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/190987/scientists-explore-evolution-animal-homosexuality/

• RR: “It’s kind of hard to see how evolutionary ‘programming’ led to a desire for squeaky sex, for example."

You might be amused to note a case of oral sex among several species of bats, apparently to “prolong copulation time”:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2762080/

Not unknown among several other species as well.

• RR: “Idle speculation like this aside, the fundamental question remains. What’s the ‘right’ or ‘best’ way to bring up kids?"

Good question. On which I will defer to your greater experience. Though, as you suggest or argue, a society that isn’t properly “taking care of business” is unlikely to survive. In many western countries the fertility rate – the average number of kids per woman – is well below the replacement value. Nice to see that Elon Musk is doing his part to increase it ...

• RR: “... but do we really think being an OnlyFans model is some kind of noble calling or career choice?

Rather amused by Rowling’s tweet on the topic. No doubt a “profession” that not everyone is cut out for but many in it argue, not unreasonably, that it’s a necessary one:

https://maggiemcneill.com/2012/05/24/the-daughters-of-shamhat/

• RR: “Dr. Roger McFillin, a clinical psychologist ...”

The fellow clearly has some chops, and a solid following. Though his name reminds me of a mildly off-colour limerick about a “dentist of renown” who, “in his depravity, filled the wrong cavity, my how his practice has grown”.

• RR: “A big part of that, I believe, is our ‘Welcome to the Rut’ approach to society.”

Arguably the beginning of the end for any civilization – at least when the proximate cause for sex, pleasure, carries more weight than the ultimate one, the survival of the species:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Romans_in_their_Decadence

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture