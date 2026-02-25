Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
1d

I answer the “not all” argument with this anecdote:

My grandson got swarmed and stung by yellowjackets that had nested near the front porch. Not all the yellowjackets stung him, but I decided it was best to remove the nest due to the difficulty of distinguishing the stingy ones from the non-stingy ones. Observing which ones would sting and which not was too costly an exercise so they all had to go: They were incompatible with the household residents.

Here in the US there are very, very many gun owners. We hear all the time, from the same people who oppose removing illegal aliens with the “not all” argument that, because some people who possess guns use them to cause harm, nobody should have guns. Their “not all” argument disappears into thin air, their hypocrisy being ample demonstration of their insincerity.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
1d

For my part, in terms of risk evaluation, whether manufactured flu or rapey immigrants, I prefer not to have a government assume authority over me. If I want to catch flu and die that is my prerogative. When the British people have told the government over and over again that they object to mass immigration, they should damn well do as they are instructed by the people that pay their wages. They are out of control tyrants.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rudolph Rigger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture