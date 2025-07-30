Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
16h

We have these fuckers on the run. The smell of their rancid flop-sweat fills the air. The worst thing Ms Sweeney could do now is give one of those prisoner apologies like so may others have done where she grovels and promises to do the work to learn more about her failures because she knows she must do better etc ect.

NO!!! She should rise up tall like a Valyrie, spit contemptuously, and tell those worthless pieces of shit, those harridans, those banshees, those foul hags to go pound sand up their arses! An entire beach of rough, abrasive sand! If she does that then we know the war on woke has truly been won. If she doesn't, well...there is more to be done before we triumph. Never fear though, triumph will will, over the forces of darkness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liz's avatar
Liz
16h

The Gaza strip 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture