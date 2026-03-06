Swipe Left
In the great Tinder app of world relations the US and Israel are currently in the process of ‘swiping left’ on Iran’s leadership1. The Epic Furists and Roaring Lions were not altogether taken with the head honcho. Which is kind of surprising given The Washington Post’s description of him
According to WaPo, then, his world Tinder app profile might look something like this
Am I sorry that this gigantic cockwomble has met his fate? Not in the least, but I can’t say I’m happy that seemingly the only way to rid the world of diseases like Khamenei is to bomb the crap out a country. War is a serious and ugly business and we hope those charged with making those decisions on our behalf are equally serious, but not ugly, people.
For all my vilification of extreme Islam, and there is so much to vilify, I acknowledge that they do, at least, get one thing right. This is the importance they attach to family. The methodology they employ to ‘achieve’ this noble goal is somewhat sickening - which I suppose is another instance of the road to Hell being paved with good intentions.
Islam in either its moderate or extreme form is very strong on family. It recognises that family is the foundation of society.
You can see the importance that is attached to family in the interview clip from this Note (click to see the Note and the contained video)
I do feel that The Patriarchy™ in the West is kind of amateurish in comparison.
What is concerning, and might ultimately prove suicidal, is that more and more people in the West seem to be swiping left on the family.
I’m a big fan of Evolutionary Psychology, although a lot of uninformed people do seem to dismiss it out of hand as a ‘pseudoscience’, at best. The basic principle behind it is that evolution did not only shape our bodies, but our behaviours, emotions, and thoughts too2. Evolutionary Psychology, then, is the science of trying to figure out the details of that.
The big problem EvPsych faces is that it has to ‘project’ back into the past in order to try to put the jigsaw pieces together. But certain things can be approached more rigorously. If you’re interested then I’d recommend David Buss’ excellent introductory text Evolutionary Psychology : The New Science of the Mind for a great introduction to what it’s about. If you read that book you’ll see that, whilst far from being able to lay down hard and fast ‘laws’ in the way that physics does, it is also firmly based in science and the scientific method.
Evolution, however, especially when applied to something as complex and complicated as the human mind, is not some kind of deterministic algorithm. It doesn’t even fully operate that way in the rest of the animal kingdom even though there is less capacity there for an individual to override evolutionary nudges. I’m sure there are a few male peacocks out there who can’t be encouraged to strut their stuff no matter how attractive Ms Peacock might be.
Over time the idea of a ‘nuclear family’ emerged in human societies as the way to raise the next generation. The likelihood of this being all about ‘social construction’ is pretty much indistinguishable from zero. There’s clearly a very strong evolutionary nudge for humans in that direction - what’s the whole thing about the intensity of a mother’s love for her children about if not that? Fathers love their kids intensely too, of course they do, but stand between a mother and her children and you’ll know what epic fury really is.
We could have evolved into a more communal model in which kids were the ‘property’ of the tribe and there was not much more direct involvement of the mother other than popping one out. But that didn’t really happen, in general.
My musings today have been inspired by a clip of Milton Friedman I saw on Notes (and, as usual, I can’t find the bloody thing quickly enough now) in which he was talking about incentive and an audience member piped up saying that 100% inheritance tax was the way to incentivize people. Friedman’s answer, whether you think he was a half-decent economist or not, was very interesting. He made the claim that throughout human history, the family, and not the individual, has been the primary driving force.
That’s a broad claim, and I know pitiably little about history to know to what extent it’s true, but it seems to me to be at least pointing in the right direction, if not already half way to the target. If we extend the concept of ‘family’ outward to one’s tribe, and outwards further to one’s country, there is a lot to be said for this idea.
It would be my assertion that even if we judge everything to be about power - and the tyrants and kings and emperors of the past certainly accrued a lot of that - power is really a proxy for status and in evolutionary terms, status confers breeding rights. None of it may be consciously about sex and procreation - but I’ll lay good money on these things being the foundation of everything in terms of what drives us at the primordial deep level. History, then, is the history of humping.
But let’s suppose Friedman is right3 in that assertion. The last few decades, maybe even longer, in the ‘west’ has been a steady progression towards individualism. The individual, not the family, has become the core unit of society.
The micro-brained Mamdani’s of this world want us to go even further and entirely subsume the individual into the state and this notion of ‘the collective’. But maybe the strict libertarians have also got it a bit wrong by focussing too much on the individual too.
Interestingly, this whole notion of ‘the collective’ is heavily emphasized within Islam too. Back in the day when I was active on religious forums and (respectfully) discussing things with Muslims it was extremely common to hear arguments couched in terms of ‘what is good for society’. Is that wrong, per se?
I can’t say that it is, because I would have to make similar arguments for a lot of things. Is it ‘good for society’ that we lock up dangerous scumbags instead of giving them a mild slap on the wrist and trying to ‘empathy’ them into good behaviour? You fucking bet it is. I’d rather be inhumane to the scumbags than let them do their inhumane things on the innocent. We’ve got that the wrong way round today with a ridiculous amount of sympathy being given to the violent scumbags instead of to their victims.
There’s also a great deal of political bias involved. Khamenei can wipe out over 30,000 protesters with no problem and little condemnation from certain quarters. ICE get a bit over-antsy with just two? All Hell breaks loose. Very different determinations of what is ‘good for society’ being applied here.
If we do think this perspective of the family being the fundamental driving force, the ‘atomic unit’ if you like, for a healthy and productive society is correct then what are we to make of the various pushes from the ‘left’ to attack and dismantle the nuclear family? In this light it becomes something much more sinister than merely trying to achieve a ‘just’ and ‘equitable’ world stuffed to the gunnels with empathy and oozing compassion from every orifice.
Should we swipe left on those who would attack the family?
I suppose one could say they’ve been ghosted
I genuinely do not understand how it is possible to deny this. Pithily, but somewhat incorrectly, the field is often captured by an assertion of the form “evolution did not stop at the neck”
And please remember that I’m talking trends here - not some kind of algorithmic determinism imposed by whatever forces (evolutionary or social) have shaped us
One mistake, that most Westerners are guilty of making when it comes to islam and all its sects is this:
Islamic nations are, sociologically speaking, about five centuries or more behind* Western ones, in their development. They are essentially late Medieval/Renaissance people introduced to modern Western concepts over the course of a century, and to make it worse without our historical context of said concepts.
Even without islam, there'd be almost as much conflict anyway. As they say, politics is downstream from culture. But those who tend to say that often chicken out of going to the logical end of it:
Culture is downstream of? Race, when race is put in its historical perspective - despite living next door for longer than islam has been about, Greek and Albanians are still two distinctively different people and you can often tell the difference just by observing them. Or Russians and Englishmen; both are to use American vernacular "white" - neither would much appreciate being seen as one and the same, and you can usually spot which one is which simply by looking.
(This where you really feel your conditioning start to kick in, usually, if you're a Westerner.)
You and I have similar conceptual understanding of "individual", and of stuff such as rights and privileges (and anyone who's built an outhouse knows how important privvy-ledges are!) and so on. We have a mutual pre-conceived understanding of the general brushstrokes of history, and share also an underlying pre-existing frame for trust, mutuality and reciprocity.
With a moslem, no matter the race or nationality, there is virtually none of that. Doesn't mean the 1% of the islamic races can't be civilised, but that is because of they have gone through very Western institutions of learning (rather than the madrasas and similar institutions of learing) - they via their colonial heritage have been given a leg-up to understand us somewhat - but we do not have anything like that, unless we have delved into it one way or the other on our own.
Thus, to (f.e.) a Kurdish man who came to Sweden in 1975, it makes perfect sense to let his sons romp about like wild rovers among Swedish girls until they marry - but they will marry a Kurdish girl - a virgin! - that has been chosen by the fathers and mothers involved. It also makes sense for this man to keep his daughters as one would a budgie: locked-up and under guard. But here's the funny bit: if this non-hypothetical Kurd (I'm basing this on one of my former neighbours down South) is a just s smidgen Westernised, he might say: "No, my daughters are not marry Kurdish boys, they are to have Swedish husbands only. I don't want them to be treated the way Kkurdish boys treat women."
This is based on actual conversation with that old PKK-fighter. To him, there was no inherent conflict in any of the above - because his focus was narrow and tight on "What best serves the needs and wants of my children?".
Do you see the logical conclusion?
Either you have a virtually mono-racial nation, so that everyone shares mores and such, and therefore always knows in advance how things are, thus making it so the state can be small because it too is built on that preconceived understanding of things.
Or you can have multi-racial nation, where people have no shared mores and such, therefore never really knowing how things play out, thus making it so the state must be large and all-encompassing and acting as the creator and arbiter of all morals and such, since it is the only thing common to all the races under it.
And that is simply the way things are. Multi-racialism necessitates fascism in some form or other; mono-racialism evolves political systems based on the race in question.
A kind of proof: compare Argentina 1870s to USA 1870s. And then 1970s. Everything needed to have Argentina be a true contender to the USA was in place save one thing.
Englismen making up the vast majority of the people and the government and economy.
Unfortunately, there are "violent scumbags" on all sides of the ongoing evolutionary algorithm.