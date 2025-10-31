Riggery Pokery

Bettina
8d

Love your articles but I'm sure you know that the reason for mass immigration is global governance. Can't have One World Government with pesky nation states insisting on their sovereignty.

To break down the nation state, you need to break down national pride and re-write history (like insisting everything bad is one particular country's fault - uniquely evil); denigrate those who show patriotism (like putting a flag on a lamp post); break homogenous cultures apart by importing alien cultures who will outbreed the natives and dilute them into extinction; join states into supranational organisations like the EU, the UN, NATO and sign up to lots of international treaties to undermine homegrown law; pretend that all cultures are equal even if one culture is building cathedrals and performing organ transplants whilst another is practising voodoo or hanging gays from cranes; destroy home grown industries so that all countries rely on imports from other countries to survive thus ensuring inter-dependence; undermine property law with taxation so that eventually nobody owns anything; ensure that justice isn't done - and more importantly, seen not to be done - to undermine an individual's sense of self-worth and their confidence in the system, so that they are easily dominated by authoritarian government enabling natural rights to be removed.

The globalists are ticking off the To Do list at a rate of knots to ensure that very soon you will not be a free man, but a number and meaningless dot in the global tyranny - how will you rebel when you are trapped in the digital matrix with every move and thought tracked. 99.99999999999% of people will be very, very, very poor. A handful will be very, very, very rich and control everyone.

So, the only boundary now is between globalism and national sovereignty - other divisions are artificial mechanisms to divide and rule and recruit useful idiots to the globalist cause. Pretty much everything that is wrong with our societies now is shape-shifting globalism. Arguing moral niceties like the death penalty for serious crimes or how much immigration is acceptable is pointless because the game has shifted from how can we organise our societies in a fair and sensible way to 'do we have a society?' Answer 'no'. When you argue for biological men to be allowed into women's changing rooms or sports, when you think nature should be destroyed by bird mincers and Made in China solar panels, when you think there should be no borders and no immigrant is illegal, when you think crime is not a lapse of individual responsibility but because life isn't fair, then you are a globalist and ensuring the slavery of all mankind for ever.

The only way to fight back against globalism is to re-assert individual and national sovereignty and fight to the death for it. Most people can't be bothered to even think about it, let alone do anything about it.

Rikard
8d

"I’m not advocating for this as a solution..."

I am, in no small part because I have been aware of the data, the stats and have been thinking this issue through from all angles for three decades.

Including in both down-at-the-pub-milieus and in formal academic settings.

The question "How many times do you agree someone may rape your underage daughter, while filming it and posting the rape online, would you say is one too many before he is to be put down?" is one that never fails to infuriate people opposing the death penalty.

Because that question makes it real, brings it home and exposes them to their own instinctual reaction - kill him, here, now, in public and stake the body for the crows - which they know and feel is simply [Right], but which they have been conditioned to deny: crimestop and doublethink.

"How many Jews, Jehovas, gypsies, and sundry sent to the gas hambers is one too many?", is a good follow-up question, because it forces them to rationalise it as "That's not the same thing".

O-kay, sez I: "How many Jews et cetera raped by nazis is one too many before we put a shoot-on-sight order out on nazis?"

Blubbering, sputtering, angrish noises usually follows - even from seasoned sociologists, professors in statecraft, and criminologists and ethicists.

Because: those questions takes it down to the gutter, where the metal meats the meat, and they don't like it up close and personal.

They want their crimes as data and stats in neat little files. Not as a blow-by-blow report on how 14 ****skin teenaged boys raped a 13-year old White girl for hours, while filming and sharing it on social media and sending clips to her parents, and ended the rape by shoving a fistful of feces and blood and assorted crap from the floor into what was left of her vagina.

They - the idiots, because that's what "bleeding heart liberal" is in real life when it's do-or-die-time, can't handle the truth. The can't handle reality.

And they fear people like me and loathe us, but they fear people like you more: should you rise up and say "Enough! More than enough already! This ends now, one way or the other!" and put muscle behind those words, they know that your next question will be:

"You knew! You knew from the start! And you let it go on and on and on! You are complicit and well handle you as such - up against the wall you utter bastard!"

And I would volunteer as headsman. I'd do it for free.

