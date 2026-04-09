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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
7h

I've been engaged in strategic geopolitical analysis for about 40 years. It's one of my primary interests.

If you're interested in why America is powerful, and why Iran is more powerful than you think it should be, one of the foundational texts is "The Revenge of Geography" by Robert D. Kaplan. I commend it to anybody with an interest in this stuff.

Tl;Dr Countries are powerful because of their geography. If, for example, you can't be invaded, like America, and have good7 opportunities for cheap internal transport of goods and materiel, you'll be powerful. If you have exposed land based flanks and are constantly being invaded over those flanks, like Russia, you'll be paranoid and fearful, and ultimately weak.

That being said, my take is the Iranians have clearly read "The Art of the Deal", and are using Trump's negotiating tactics against him. Ie Submit a huge ambit claim, that disguises what you really hope to achieve..

So, they've submitted their bizarre list of ten demands, with the ultimate goal of still being alive and in power at the end of the war, versus being vaporised before breakfast tomorrow morning.

I don't think it will work out for them. They have a history going back decades of being...how do say...rabid, murderous, untrustworthy dogs. Nobody can or will believe a thing they say.

I expect the vaporisations to continue, and the price of fuel to increase until someone takes charge in Iran who sees reason. Who knows when that will be?

Speaking of vaporisation...Ed Milliband is clearly insane, and I mean that in the most literal sense of the word.. Sticking to the Net Zero plan and not producing fuel from the North Sea, in the face of such radically changed international circumstances

really is quite mad, deranged, unhinged and loony. He's completely lost touch with reality, and will cause massive harm to the country as long as he remains in power. He shouldn't be in a straitjacket, in a padded room.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
8h

The Iranians, as usual, appear to have the upper hand...

Base...Balls...

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