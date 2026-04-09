No one knows what happened to those two gentlemen from Asia who visited this lady last week

The ‘internet’ is a lot of fun. In between clips of Japanese penguins walking down the street wearing a backpack (I kid you not) and how eating mouse testicles improves your libido (I kid you) we can find some genuine dark comedy gold.

The internet ‘experts’ are out in force claiming this represents a major humiliation for Trump and proof that the US have lost in Iran.

If you didn’t spray coffee all over your screen at reading this list, there’s definitely something wrong with your head - get it checked out.

Hot on the heels of the glorious Dindu Nuffin letter that emerged from Iran’s President a few days ago, here we have another set of ‘negotiating positions’ written by Weewun Evreeffin.

Recall that one of the major criticisms of Trump was that he opened fire before negotiations, which were said to be going well, had finished. These sort of ‘negotiations’? Obviously the Iranian leadership has to fluff itself up a bit - and I use that term in the way that the porn industry uses it, because Iran’s stiffy here is an absurdity.

Whatever you think Trump’s grasp on reality is (and opinion is sharply divided on the matter) this latest gambit by Iran to maintain appropriate enthusiasm is nothing short of hilariously insane.

Does anyone, anyone, seriously believe Trump saw this list (as written here) and immediately thought “Hallelujah - at last - a workable basis for negotiation”?

It’s a bit like Trump negotiating to build a new skyscraper with the “workable basis” being - no, and you give us all your existing buildings and promise never to build another one.

What’s going on here? I don’t know, and neither does anyone else who isn’t directly involved in the actual negotiations (ignore the various public pronouncements until the dust settles).

What appears to be the case is that Trump’s ‘Twitter Diplomacy’ - or whatever the Truth Social version of that is - seems to have had a quite remarkable effect. You see, whilst talking about civilisational endings might be awfully gauche and somewhat beneath the dignity of other inspiring leaders like Starmer, it does seem to have enabled Iran to have snatched defeat from the jaws of defeat.

But let’s give Iran due credit. It’s clear from this list that they have been winning handsomely. They’re just displaying grace and magnanimity in pausing their wanton romp of devastation of US and Israeli forces who are being sent packing with their tails between their legs.

So, given that I don’t think Trump has the intellect of a mollusc (whilst possibly possessing the sensibilities of one), my immediate thought is “What does he need this 2 week pause for?”

What’s the play here?

Other more capable writers have given their opinions on some good strategic reasons for all this posturing so I won’t try to replicate their thinking here, but at this moment in time I don’t think this is ‘all over’ - not by a long way.

Let’s wait until the alternatively-sized lady sings

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