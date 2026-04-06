I’m a bit behind the news and so I’ve only just learned that the Iranian President recently issued one of those ‘open letter’ things - this one to the American People.

It can be pretty much summarized in the following way :

Why are you attacking us? We’re a peaceful people, so peaceful, more peaceful than Gandhi. We love America and Americans, and everyone else. There we were, just minding our own business, and you attacked us. Yours Sincerely, President Dindu Nuffin

It’s a well-written letter. Eloquent and seemingly heartfelt. Many have contrasted it with the pronouncements from The Orange Mind of Doom™

Trump channelling the spirit of Shakespeare.

Do I know what’s going on? Not really. And let’s face it neither does anyone else except those more directly involved. Opinion is entertainingly divided (if anything about this could be described as ‘entertaining’).

Trump is a genius negotiator

Trump is a crazy dictator who has no clue what he’s doing

The US and Israel are winning - massively

The US and Israel are losing - massively

Like with any topic these days everyone, everywhere, becomes an absolute world expert overnight - this time in military strategy, geopolitics, negotiation tactics, etc and with more than a little psychic ability to know the mind of the key players with certainty thrown in.

I suspect things, but I do not know things.

Anyone who claims to know, with certainty, what’s really going on needs their Strait of Hormuz opened up to let the crap out.

Trump does things differently - we’ve kind of known that from day 1. It’s part of his ‘charm and genius’ if you’re on one side of the aisle and evidence that he’s a ‘dangerous lunatic’ if you’re on the other side of the aisle.

Personally, I’ve found Trump, overall, to be quite refreshing. He seems to just say what’s on his mind (to some extent) and doesn’t much care about any blowback. After having watched a decade or more of politicians being interviewed on TV shows etc where they seem incapable of answering a question directly and just spaff forth the most inane, platitudinous, content-free, non-answers it has been a welcome change.

Of course, there are times when he seems to ramble and I’d defy anyone to know what he just said. At other times he’s really sharp (in his own unique way). It’s kind of hard to work him out - and maybe that’s by design and part of a carefully-crafted public persona; Trump the showman, Trump the entertainer, Trump the unpredictable.

He’s rarely ‘statesman-like’ in the commonly accepted way, the way we’ve become accustomed to. I’m not sure that’s actually a bad thing. Perhaps the world needed a short, sharp, shock - a straight-talker who wasn’t afraid to shoot from the hip.

Conversely, I’m not sure I’d like to see everyone behave like Trump, or for his approach to become mainstream from now on. I think he’s (perhaps) a fairly unique disruptor at the specific moment in history when it’s needed.

I suspect there’s a fairly significant difference between private Trump and public Trump. I don’t know the guy, so I can only speculate, but I bet if you were able to sit down with him for an hour or so you’d see a very different side to his character.

It has been fairly obvious, for many years, that Iran was an ‘issue’. Numerous politicians have talked about the threat it represents - from both sides of the Dem/Rep divide. Something changed last year when Midnight Hammer represented a direct and forceful response to a perceived threat - or so the story goes.

Here’s my speculation - and it is only a speculation.

I think something did change. I think ‘containment’ of Iran turned into direct action when it was realized that Iran was closer to obtaining nuclear weapons than they’d previously thought. Coupled with the progress of Iran’s missile capability I suspect they made the assessment that the window for being able to do anything at all was fast closing. It is likely that the intelligence came from Israel who seem to have particularly good intelligence coming from within Iran. I suspect they realized they were going to have to dismantle the entire Iranian military apparatus and infrastructure and Midnight Hammer represented an action to ‘buy them time’ before a more wide-scale attack could be mounted.

People are making too much about the initial pronouncements regarding Midnight Hammer that the nuclear capability had been destroyed. That was how it was sold, politically. It’s not like they could actually tell you the true strategic intent behind it if it were indeed a delaying tactic.

But the issue of nuclear weapons was not the only piece on the board - although it is, rightly, a hugely important piece. Look, I’ve never been involved in any kind of decision making process at these heady levels but here’s how I suspect it goes. You will have some set of goals in mind - remove nuclear capability, regime change, dismantle the capability to make long-range missiles, eliminate/reduce Iran’s proxy terrorist networks, thwart Russian and Chinese manipulations in the region, and so on. The analysts will get to work to present various scenarios and what can and can’t be achieved and these will come with an assessment of likelihood - together with strategic options should some component fail.

So you might see an outcome like ‘regime change within 30 days’ - if goals A, B and C are achieved (probability 75%) this is likely with probability 40%. You’ll then have various options for strategy (together with probability assessments) if that doesn’t happen, and so on.

Things are not just ‘made up on the fly’ - although there does have to be some flexibility when things don’t go your way and it’s outside of any previously considered analysis.

That’s how I think it goes - but, honestly, I don’t know and it could be that Trump is just chaotically throwing stuff at a situation he doesn’t fully understand. I very much doubt that, though.

A determination of what’s ‘going on’ is going to very much depend on what’s brought to the table initially. The Trump genius mindset is going to produce a different assessment than the Trump lunatic mindset. When we read the various ‘analyses’ people are presenting it’s worth bearing in mind what their starting assumptions are.

Would I like to see a different regime in Iran? - oh my goodness, yes. So would many of the other Islamic players in the region - and it’s not really about any Shia/Sunni split, but that Iran is seen to be a major destabilizing force.

The “Dindu Nuffin” character of that open letter is, frankly, absurd and is directly contradicted by Iran’s current actions in attacking the civilians of their neighbours. I haven’t been keeping count recently, but there have been more missiles aimed at the UAE than Israel by some large margin. Mind you, it’s not any real secret that the UAE and Iran hate each other’s guts.

Whatever the ‘facts’ of the matter here - whatever ‘propaganda’ we favour - I hope the fighting ends soon and I hope the Iranian regime falls. Whatever we think of the US and Israel it’s fair to say that the current Iranian regime are not the ‘good guys’ in any realistic sense of that phrase.

On balance, given what I know (or think I know) as it currently stands, I’m in favour of the US and Israeli actions because a nuclear Iran backed by China and Russia would not be a good thing for the world at all. I am, as ever, not at all happy that, sometimes, such violent action is necessary. It is the way of the world - and ‘being nice’ just gets you trampled on. I wish it were not so.

Share

Leave a comment