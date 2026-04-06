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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
5h

Shia "Twelver" muslims believe that the 12th generation male descendant of mohammad, aka the 12th Imam, aka The Mahdi, has been living in suspended animation in a cave somewhere since about the year 870.

They further believe that there will be a period of war and chaos in the world during which the enemies of islam will be destroyed, and then the Mahdi will return to the world, accompanied by the Muslim prophet Jesus, of all people, and peace will ensue forever in an entirely islamic world.

The now largely dead Iranian leadership were all fanatical twelvers, who believed thst it was their religious duty to destroy the enemies of islam, and thus bring about the return of the Mahdi.

The primary enemies of islam are obviously Jews, so their intention was to destroy the Jewish state, for religious reasons, thus ensuring the worldwide triumph of islam.

Those people were, and millions still are, deranged violent lunatics. When they chanted "Desth to Israel", they actually meant it, and that was their intention, clearly stated. No rhetoric, just a statement of their intention. Destroy Israel, kill all the jews, then America was to follow, of course.

The point of laying all that out is that whether now, or sometime later, the Iranian twelvers had to be stopped. They wanted to develop nuclear weapons so that they could enthusiastically *use* the fucking things, not caring about the consequences, because chaos was what they wanted. If they died in the chaos, even better because they would then go to heaven and get their 72 virgins.

Not many people are aware of all this

When you're confronted with people who see Mutually Assured Destruction in a nuclear cataclysm not as a standoff but as a desirable outcome, well, actions need to be taken. Trump has taken the necessary actions. More power to his arm.

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cynarch's avatar
cynarch
4h

Thankyou for one of the more measured views of what's going on in Iran. I've given up listening to any news outlet on the subject other than Mayhar Tousi, who is usually 3 days ahead of the msm on events in Iran. And most of the other podcasters getting their two pennyworth in on the subject don't seem to have any proper understanding of the history and background. When so many of the few videos Iranians are getting out of the country end with 'Thankyou Trump, javid shah' I feel he's probably largely on the right track.

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