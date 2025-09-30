Riggery Pokery

CindyArizona
5d

In an effort to maintain our sanity living amongst the hoards of loonie lefties and fantasy driven lemmings my husband and I simply chose to drop out of their world. We refuse to agree with, support, engage in or tolerate their nonsense. We moved to a very rural area where almost everyone, including the young people, are rooted in basic common sense reality. Young people up here are getting married early. Having babies. Men are ranchers and farmers and tradesmen. And yes, doctors and dentists, etc. Almost everyone is self sufficient, growing their own food, living off-grid. It’s the best move we ever made. We refuse to engage, indulge or comply.

Rikard
5d

You know a two-state solution will not work, for the simplest of reasons: neither side wants it.

The Arabs (the invented people called palestinians) wants the entirety of Israel as theirs, and jews dead or driven out (again, I might add).

The jews, enough of them, support settlements that violate the previous agreements and treaties and these settlements are not a response to Arab violence but a conscious and purposeful policy, funded in large parts by US-based jewish and christian fundamentalist groups.

Both groups hold mutually exclusive goals.

Even if you could get 95% of Arabs to agree to a two-state solution for real, the remaining 5% would behave the way the various IRA-groups did. Even if you could somehow curb the activities of the US jewish/christian groups, there are plenty enough hard-line racial supremacist jews in Israel willing to go back to the brand of terrorism their predecessors engaged in, in the 1910s onwards.

And that would force the opposite group to react, and from there it would go back to normal: endless slow-burn war.

So let them at it, deport every jew and arab in West that argues for this crap, finances it and causes trouble here. Dump them in the water outside the territorial line if you have to. Ideally, put ten of each kind in the same life-raft. Maybe they'll learn to co-operate to survive, but my money is on them fighting until the boat sinks.

So let them at it, and get rid of them from here once and for all.

Speaking of, it's not reality vs fantasy, but reality vs reality. What's that you say, there's only one reality? (Insert pop-culture mumbo-jumbo about quantum whatsits.)

Well yes, there's only one actually existing material reality. But there are many perceptions of it and many communications of those perceptions, and many perceptions of those communications of perceptions, and [...] . This is the problem: eventually, you may believe the idea of reality over reality.

(Obviously, I tend to fall on the side of the interpretation-communication that is closest to what is empirically observable and that actually matters to daily life, so here's me with my bias on full display.)

However, on a positive note, all the people saying we are about due a civilisational collapse are wrong. It's already happened (1914-1945) and we are living the aftermath right now. Western civilisation has collapsed. What is happening now is the paradigms re-arranging themselves into new patterns, while the beneficients of the old ones fail to adapt and desperately try to "carry snow in their hands", clutching harder and harder as it shrinks.

Last time, it took centuries for a new clear paradigm to emerge (usually, Hastings is used as the definite marker for when it was firmly established); this time thanks to our technomagic it will take at most a decade or so until we will have had a watershed-moment.

And look at Stürmer the same way. Imagine a competent dictator-in-spe instead of this "White man's Idi Amin" you have for a PM.

Sometimes, having a venal incompetent corrupt sock-puppet clown of a fairy-fondling fruit in office is preferable.

(Edit: Normally, I don't bother editing for spelling errors, but upon re-reading I saw some of them mucked up the meaning.)

