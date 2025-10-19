Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
Oct 19

"The reality is ‘serious problem that needs to be fixed asap’ vs the idealism of allowing the (very) slow process of due process." My take on that kind of problem is: if you are not a citizen of a particular jurisdiction, you are not entitled to due process - you haven't paid for it! So, if you are asked to kindly vacate the premises because you are an uninvited guest, then you should foxtrot oscar. It's the same as if someone moved into your house without asking. I'm guessing you would use physical force to eject them if they refused to leave? You wouldn't make up the spare room whilst you paid for a court order to require them to leave. Maybe that's crystallised it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Stephen Antonucci's avatar
Stephen Antonucci
Oct 19

Thanks for the update Rudolph. I particularly liked your analogy of putting weights on bird wings to equalize flight speed. I’ll use that when having conversations with my liberal friends about equity issues. But I’ll give you credit for the analogy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture