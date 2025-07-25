Riggery Pokery

Rikard
1dEdited

There have been a general loss of ability to abstract and generalise, is my opinion. The generations born during and after the 1980s have real trouble with abstract thought, and generalisations, to say nothing about how deficient their ability to use figurative speech is - they tend to be very literal-minded, which ties into all this emotionality that's replaced thought, reason and logic.

In other words, the 40 and younger crowd have, as a group, a retarded cognitive and intellectual ability and are stuck on the same developmental level as pre-pubescent children. They grow older, but they don't grow up or become adults.

And so all their other input/output also becomes retarded, and emotional, and since the strongest emotion expressed is the truest one felt, the greater the psychotic break displayed the more truth to your statement your are awarded:

"Oh look how angry she is, she must really be speaking truth"

(If you pictured the insufferable Greta at the UN just now, well there you go: as an Avatar of what you speak of, she serves purpose.)

Another thing on the man/woman stuff is this:

->When someone describes stereotypical male behaviour, men usually nods in agreement and points out that it's not the behaviour as such that is a problem (the bragging/mocking-dynamics in an all-male group of friends f.e.) but when it goes to excess (mocking turning into bullying).

->When someone describes stereotypical female behaviour, women usually protest and object and rail against being subjected to sweeping generalisations.

That difference in basic mental function is crucial to this, I'd argue. It is kin to the "Women expressing wants/Men expressing needs"-difference that's so very visible in our differing attitudes to sex. Men feel and express sex(uality) as a [Need], while for women it is a [Want). A need is something you must have; a want is something you can take or leave as it pleases you.

About the "my personal experience trumps yours"-olympics: those originates with feminism in the 1960s. Feminists used to hold study circles, sometimes called "covens" just to be really edgy and to create a Dolchstoss-legend about Men always stepping on the lived knowledgexperience of women, in which they would in turn tell about when they had been subjected to whatever.

The one telling the best horror-story got the most adulation and support, and gained in status over the others. I don't need to detail how that behaviour has continued to spiral since then. When my wife was looking into that scene in the late 1980s/early 1990s, any woman in such a group without at least one rape or some incest "under her belt" so to speak simply wasn't awarded any pull or position of authority. No victimhood = no say. Objecting to that meant being shut out.

I could go on and discuss the class-aspect of this too, since it runs parallel to this all throughout the history of feminism - real women as I call them never needed nor wanted feminists. They wanted equal pay, franchise, ability to apply for the same jobs as men on the same terms, and not being fired for getting pregnant. Feminists were always spoiled upper-middle class twats and bints of the Daddy's Widdle Pwincess-variety, and thus behaves accordingly.

It'll sort itself out however.

The more they are told "No" and "Make me" when they make noise, the sooner they go away. That goes for the likes of Tate too, for that matter.

Bettina
14h

You sound like a great husband!

I like that red-blue graphic - because it reinforces my unscientific opinion.

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
