User's avatar
LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
4d

I believe that immigration to the UK in 2025 exceeded all immigration to the UK from 1066 to 2000.

The whole "we are a nation of immigrants", and "immigrants built Britain" bullshit is bullshit, and everybody knows it. Black British aristocrats in regency dramas like Bridgerton? Also bullshit. Ads that show most couples in Britain are mixed race? Whaddya know... more bullshit.

Bullshit is everywhere, including here in Australia, where blokes with blue eyes and freckles like me are being punished for the actions of immigrant Muslim terrorists.

The Australian "government" has introduced retrospective legislation, so that you can be jailed for saying or doing things that were legal when you said or did them. And the recent legislation also explicitly states that "procedural fairness" doesn't apply to it. So, legislation that quite explicitly announces that, yes, it is unfair, but fuck you, peasant.

There really is a lot of anger in the community. A huge amount of it. I really don't know where this will end, but it won't be a good place.

Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
4d

This interesting piece has been deemed age-restricted content...So I am required to meet a standard so low that my 75 year-old knees do not permit me to reach...I refuse to prove my

maturity, because it requires registration linked to an electronic device...so, naturally, I shun

such devices...The State is oblivious of me regarding matters of (immense) importance, but demands to know my details regarding (relatively) trivial matters...

