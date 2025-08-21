This, to me, pretty much sums up social and political “discourse” over the last decade or so.

You can decide for yourself which side of any particular ‘divide’ on some issue are the main culprits. I have witnessed it primarily from the woke eejits and the ‘left’ (whatever that is these days), but that may just be a function of how the various algorithms tailor what is shown to me.

These things range from full meltdowns like this

. . . to, ahem, somewhat milder expressions of derangement.

Then you have the well-meaning commentators. People who don’t seem to rant and rave, but for whom the notion of ‘critical thinking’ has never sullied the calm waters of their brains in any meaningful way. Like this chump, god bless her, who instructs us all to talk to black people like they’re retarded (assuming it’s not parody - which it might well be).

TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, is in my view a very real phenomenon - a kind of collective madness that prevents any kind of objectivity from penetrating the border wall that keeps their brains in a near-permanent state of emotional angst.

But the term “Derangement Syndrome” could equally be applied to all sorts of things. There’s Israel Derangement Syndrome in which the most absurd fantasies about the (alleged) evils of Israel are routinely promoted - and are clearly deeply-held convictions by some.

Cenk, The Berkish-Turkish, Uygur provides one of the milder instances of this phenomenon that I’ve seen in his framing of the 1948 war in which Israel was invaded by armies from 5 Arabic/Muslim nations. Obviously such an operation didn’t just happen overnight, but would have taken some planning. Plans which were probably laid when it became clear the UN was going to partition the land and give the Israelis a place of their own alongside a place for the Arabs.

Then, of course, there’s Rowling Derangement Syndrome in which the screaming woke hordes have gone into epic meltdown mode - principally because she cannot be cowed by their antics. She’s too powerful, too intelligent, too principled, to have been easily cancelled by the same bullying tactics that have worked on other individuals without her clout.

It feels like there’s two different ‘realities’ out there - two different and largely incompatible ways of interpreting the world. I have not seen a better example of this than this 2-minute microcosm of the serious divide we have

The guy on the right tries to argue from rationality and data, the gal on the left is all emotion, manipulation, and power-play. She tries all the usual tactics to cow him into submission. It’s really rather instructive. Look carefully at her mannerisms and attempts to emotionally browbeat.

We’ve seen so many examples now of emotional sludge being presented as ‘argument’ that it’s kind of become a cliché all of its own.

And, of course, this article wouldn’t be complete without re-posting one of the finest examples of this kind of emotional sludge from a Senator in the US

Every now and again I re-watch this video and it kind of locks my brain up. I don’t really know how to properly process what I’m seeing here. It’s as close to an alien mode of thought and ‘debate’ as I can imagine.

The more I see of this kind of emotional incontinence the more I have found myself ‘zoning out’ - and that’s probably not a good thing. I find that certain ‘trigger’ words just make me instantly dismiss what I’m reading.

Mention of The Patriarchy™ is quite dangerous for me. My head tends to hit the desk at high speed in exasperation - perhaps subconsciously I’m thinking that a dose of concussion would render me able to take it seriously.

I first noticed this a while back. I was reading a seemingly good article arguing the case against Trump. And then, casually, the word “insurrection” was dropped. I stopped being able to take anything in that article seriously from that point.

Same with “whiteness”. You can be reading some article and then, non-ironically, this risible vacuous abomination of a word pops up. Although I do love swearing, or at least what (I hope) is a judicious use of swearing, I don’t count it as a good morning when every second thought I have is “oh for fuck’s sake” because of the articles I’m reading.

Here in the UK there is a concerted effort to smear any kind of dissension from the “immigration is sooooo good we need hordes of the buggers coming in” attitude of the elite. Express any kind of concern that this may not be the wisest course of action and you’re immediately classed as some kind of far-right bigot and racist.

I’m not sure what this approach is designed to achieve - other than to piss people off and to make sure that your ‘rational’ arguments, such as they are, in favour of mass immigration are instantly dismissed.

In the US that guy who is witterawy Hitwer is doing his Executive Order thing to try to put the kybosh on postal voting. People who know anything at all about the security of elections know that postal voting should be like abortion - safe, legal and rare. Postal votes cannot be properly secured (in principle). Obviously we need some facility, in special cases, for postal voting - serving in the military, disability, etc. - but postal voting should never, ever, be considered to be a ‘norm’, at least not if you want secure elections.

Those who argue that the 2020 US election was ‘secure’ are talking out of their arses, I’m afraid. It was one of the most insecure modern elections we’ve ever witnessed in any ‘western’ state. This is not to say that the security vulnerabilities were actually exploited - but if they weren’t it was a very, very lucky thing indeed. Bloody thing had security holes a mile wide - you could have driven several thousand truckloads of immigrants through them.

Those who argue for anything less than the absolute optimal (given the constraints) of voting systems in terms of security are, by definition, not at all interested in democracy. They explicitly do not want votes to be recorded as accurately as possible and with as much integrity as possible. They are, therefore, not interested in determining what the true will of the people is.

So let’s put mass postal voting into my list of ‘trigger’ words, too.

Take my more woke friend with whom I have a lot of, erm, interesting conversations. I was trying to get across the recent revelations, wrestled with great difficulty and many FOI requests, from the UK government that immigrants in the UK are over-represented (and in some cases massively so) in the crime statistics. He misunderstood one of my comments when I said 40% more likely on some statistic. He said

So 4 out of 10 of these immigrants are committing crime - that means 6 out of 10 aren’t committing crime

I don’t have a very good poker face - my face seems to move independently of my thought - and so you can, I’m sure, imagine my expression when he said that.

I sometimes wonder whether this whole ‘woke’ thing is some fiendish and devilish plot to undermine the sanity of the population. The woke don’t need much prodding in that direction anyway, but the rest, the majority, are being conditioned to believe that (a) they’re not in the majority that (b) they’re the weird, immoral ones and (c) that the evidence of their own eyes and ears cannot be trusted.

For all of Trump’s flaws, and they are many, I would vote for him tomorrow if I was a US citizen - because the alternative is this emotional madness society has been gripped in for the last decade or so - a madness that we, probably pejoratively, label as ‘woke’.

But we should not be like Trump - so dismissive of other views. And that’s my problem with myself today. I ‘zone out’ far too often nowadays and don’t engage with any substance. It’s not quite that idiotic term ‘woke right’, but it’s a kind of similar blindness to the opposing point of view.

And now I’m going to ‘zone out’ of here and go watch some more of that kdrama I’ve been enjoying. A different, more relaxing, kind of insanity than immersing oneself in the continual rage bait.

