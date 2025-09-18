Riggery Pokery

Rikard
Unalive, grape and yahtzee and other such euphemisms or euphemistically used words arose online due to the censorship enacted by the capitalist corporations owning the social media platforms, and since the feature is semi-automated and getting dinged for using crime-speak resulted in lots of problems for the person with the channel, a whole "podder's cant" has arisen to work around the censor-bots, human or otherwise.

The expression "in Minecraft" is also used as a sort-of suffix after a statement of intent/wish for something of a criminal, often violent, nature to happen to someone:

"I'd like to unalive that yahtzee [insert name here]! In Minecraft."

An early version was the "suprise butsex"-meme stemming from a frozen image from the intro-video of the old video-game "Dawn of War" in which a Blood Ravens dreadnought (humanoid-shaped warmachine) picks up an Ork in the rear and the squishes the Ork. Freeze the image right and it looks as if the dreadnought is performing a Pride-parade themed "de-colonisation" of the Ork.

Apart from Academic wonking of words, we have corporate newspeak (which outdates the Academic version by half a century or more - "Edward Bernays waves hello" you might say; his "Propaganda" comes highly recommended) and now due to these two being filtered and refined and percolated online we have arrived at Orwellian newspeak mated to prolespeak.

---

Punning is an art and a sign of intelligence and good taste. It requires a flexible mind in control of its own thought-process. In Swedish, we are blessed (to pick just one example) with the words for "marriage" and "poison/venom/toxin"* being pronounced and spelled the same: Gift. (Tonal 'J', -ift as you say "gift" in English.)

Or even more hilarious in potentia: sex the act, and 6 the number? Both spelled and pronounced "sex", same as in English. So-o-o... when you say things like "Svensson? You're in charge of group six" it sounds as if your also saying "Svensson? You're in charge of group-sex".

Nyuk nyuk nyuk snigger giggle.

And since Swedish doesn't really hyphenate, and people often forget to either do that or make a compound word, you can get all sorts of humerous misunderstandings due to poor/accidental grammar:

Brunhårig sjuksköterska = Brown-haired registered nurse

Brun hårig sjuk sköterska = Brown hairy sick/ill nurse

The above is an example used in school-books, at least back in my day.

---

If you haven't already, do treat yourself to an afternoon with Lynne** Truss' "Eats shoots and leaves" - it's educational in the best way; the entertaining on.

*Examples: Ormgift = snake venom; Miljögift = environmental toxin; giftig groda = poisonous frog

**Incidentally, "Lynne" is an older Nordic word that in Swedish means "manner of being" or "way of being"

Grundvilk
Also, that was pretty deft, sneaking in that, "I think they just need something to moan about", when speaking about unsatisfied women still complaining about "The Patriarchy".

