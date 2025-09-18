I’ve recently noticed people using the term “unalived”. What in the name of Shakespeare’s sweaty codpiece is this linguistic abomination? What fresh hell of language genocide is next? “Call the police - someone’s just been derespiratalized”?

When I see that word my brain wants to put a space there and I end up thinking where, exactly, did Una live?

We’ve had to put up with the weirdly illogical construction of “I could care less” for some time now - which makes not one jot of sense in the context in which it’s used.

And then we have those abominations like “deplaning” or “debussing”. What next? Detaxiing? Dechairing? Detoileting? Or perhaps if you’re high on some psychedelic substance we might have deheading - as in getting off your head. We could talk about dehorsing the left - getting them off their high horse - but maybe that’s already been taken by those who enjoy equestrian pursuits.

Then we have the master criminal who every shady character calls upon when confronted by the police - the evil genius Dindoo Nuffin.

I can’t claim total innocence. I just can’t stop telling my daughters to “drive safe” as if, before my fatherly advice, they were planning to drive like a maniac.

English is a strange language - it appears to have been designed by a sadistic cabal who just wanted to take the piss. I really felt for my students, non-native English speakers, who not only had to cope with the oddities of the language itself, but also had to try to understand technical English.

The students occasionally delighted me though. One exam question on parametric equations - the equations that described a helix and one that widened - led to the answer “it is a whirlwind growing along the x-axis”. Full marks that man - heck, have a bonus mark or two because you brought a chink of light to the unremitting drudgery that is grading.

But how do non-native English speakers even cope with the seemingly infinite number of ways to pronounce the ‘ough’ sequence of letters? And then there are words like bow which can mean completely different things.

As if that wasn’t enough, we love our idioms, which often make no sense because their origins are lost in the mists of time. “There’s more than one way to skin a cat” seems to imply there was a time when how to skin a cat must have been a subject of intense research.

Being from the UK I have often wondered what element is this “Aluminum” that folks in the US keep talking about, but I’m fully on board with the sensible contractions like “color” - even though I won’t use most of them, because I’m British and like being a bit awkward.

And then, if you’re from the UK, you will immediately understand the phrase “how very interesting” to actually mean something like : “You’re an absolute tit. Why am I wasting my time talking to you?”

One of the nice features of the English language is its magnificent capability of constructing puns. Being an extremely indifferent student of other languages (I tried, I just couldn’t make any sense of them - much to my shame and regret) I can’t say whether other languages are better or worse in this regard. I hope they’re at least equally good because punning and wordplay is one of life’s real pleasures.

I’d best stop there before this turns into a dad joke meme fest, although that would probably be hugely more entertaining than reading the rest of my ramblings today.

I have to hand it to the ‘left’. They do seem to have a whole bunch of infantile and really messed-up soulless people within their ranks, but they’ve been able to completely re-shape our language - and, as Orwell intimated, through that shape our thinking and frameworks.

One of their greatest successes has been to re-frame being on the ‘right’ as being selfish, immoral, nasty, extreme, etc. We’ve seen the culmination of that over this last week with someone as good-natured and thoroughly decent as Charlie Kirk being branded as ‘extreme’ and ‘far-right’ and the rest of their turgid nonsense about him.

They do this to strip others, their supposed opponents, of their humanity. Charlie Kirk was never their opponent, but so many seem to be just too dumb to appreciate that. He was actually helping them to sharpen their thinking and to learn how to argue against his own views.

The implication has been, quite clearly, to say Kirk = right wing = bad, therefore it was OK to shoot him. If we want to combat the Psycho Left™ we really do have to get better at defending language and rolling back the left’s successful hijacking of it.

Perhaps you might accuse me of stripping the Psycho Left™ of their humanity - and perhaps you would have a point - except for the fact that most of them seem to be doing an absolutely wonderful job of stripping themselves of any humanity at the moment. They’re doing a spectacular job of it - far better than I could hope to achieve.

The Psycho Left™ are a minority, but they are nowhere near close to being an insignificant minority.

So without further ado let’s have a look at some of the terms, heavily pushed by the Psycho Left™, that have become mainstreamed.

Diversity

Usually coupled with those other crappy words of ‘equity’ and ‘inclusion’ this one is essentially synonymous with “too white”. Diversity is our strength, it is said. How so? On what basis do you make that claim? I’m not against diversity of skin colour at all - but arbitrarily declaring it to be essential is suspect. I prefer diversity of character and thought - now that I could see as being a strength - strength in depth with the capability of fending off a wider variety of threats because you don’t have some mono-sludge where everyone thinks and responds alike.

If that also means a diversity of skin shade - then that’s cool. But ensuring your corporation’s staff photo has just the right kaleidoscope of colours to be your primary goal is not really the best way to run a business.

The unwritten assumption, and it’s not always unwritten, is that some things are just “too white”.

I was thinking of taking a trip to Korea, because I really love k-dramas, and maybe I should spend my time there telling them they’re “too Asian”. What do you think?

Lived Experience

Quite apart from the obvious redundance here - it’s just experience folks, you can’t have any of those when you’re dead - this is one of the daftest ideas to have emerged from the woke pantheon. As ever with woke stuff there’s (almost) always some nugget of truth, they just have this tiresome and deranging tendency to exaggerate pretty much everything.

Eyewitness accounts (aka ‘lived experience’ or perhaps better aka ‘an anecdote’) can be quite useful - but as when used in any courtroom they do need to be properly cross-examined.

What’s daft about it is the elevation of these anecdotes to some kind of holy writ as if it confers some ‘authority’ status on the experiencee. When you couple this with the rather obvious point that experiences are always, always, filtered through our own perceptions, prejudices, and interpretations, you have, in ‘lived experience’, a partial mechanism for insight and understanding at best, and a version of events that is a full 180° from the truth at worst.

If you’ve ever lived with a borderline, and I very strongly suggest you don’t try this at home folks, you will understand only too well the very significant role interpretation plays. A statement such as “I’m tired” (and no, not in that context) can easily be interpreted as being a rejection, a sign that you don’t want to spend time with them, and lead to a 5 hour tirade in which you’re shouted at, spat upon, and kicked. I’m not rejecting you, love, I’m just fucking tired.

There’s a reason why people describe the Psycho Left™ as being full of Cluster B’s - because the behaviours we see are eerily reminiscent of those with these kinds of disorders.

If you have never experienced the bliss of Cluster B behaviour up close and personal you would never believe what they’re capable of - it sounds too distorted and unbelievable to be true.

There’s a phrase that was (is?) very common to describe living with a Cluster B and that is “walking on eggshells” because you could never be sure what would trigger them into a rage. How apt is that as a description of dealing with the Psycho Left™ ?

Whiteness

Does anyone even know what the fuck this term is supposed to mean?

Other than being some convenient placeholder for “stuff wot I don’t like” what is this explicitly racist term trying to convey? Yet you can easily find thousands of ‘academic’ articles which talk about it - as if it’s something concrete like gravity or a magnetic field. We are told we need to reduce it, whatever it is, without the slightest hint about how we are to measure that reduction in any meaningful way.

Despite my erstwhile career in academia I am quite enthusiastic about the idea of entirely scrapping the university system and starting again from scratch. Perhaps we could even have two parallel systems - the Kirk system vs the Butler system. Wouldn’t that be a fun experiment to see which lived or died - especially if we take away all government funding?

To be fair, we’d probably have to re-introduce government funding for long term research in the proper sciences because that is important, but there’s no way any government (i.e. the taxpayer) should be funding ‘research’ into things like “Learning Arabic as a path to whiteness” which is one of my favourite titles from an actual academic paper - and there are thousands more in a similar vein.

It shouldn’t really be the job of the taxpayer to give cushy jobs to otherwise mostly unemployable folk.

Microaggressions

Like the equally demented term “emotional labour” this was introduced by some academic and, unfortunately, it seems to have stuck. Like a fart in a spacesuit it’s a devil of a thing to get rid of.

A microaggression was initially supposed to be some very minor comment that was not intended to be ‘racist’ (or whatever) but actually was. A typical example would be to ask someone “where are you from?”. Instead of being taken for the usual innocent and interested questioning it was meant to be, it allowed someone to get all huffy and rack up a few more victim and Oppression™ points.

But what happens when people are made ‘aware’ of the (alleged) existence of these things? Yes, they go looking for them everywhere. The list of supposed ‘microaggressions’ reached absurd levels - and we were instructed (extorted?) to continually police our own language lest we commit the unforgiveable sin (presumably a micro-sin?) of uttering one of these accursed things.

These people, those who think this is a jolly good thing, must live such joyless and crushing existences where every last little thing is to be examined in case of deviation from the correct path. There’s no charity, no give, no understanding, no benefit of the doubt - in other words no humanity.

Of course one of the prime examples was the claim that stating “the best person for the job should be hired” was one of these ‘microaggressions’. It was, apparently, for some inexplicable reason, considered to be racist. Now I’m going to hypothesise some numbers here (i.e. pull figures out of my ass) but I’m willing to bet if you asked people back in the year 2000 whether this was a racist sentiment 99%+ of people would look at you like you were some kind of idiot. That figure is probably closer to a 20/80 split these days, I would guess.

If you’re ever accused of uttering one of these things I recommend you offer your sincerest micro-apologies.

Cultural Appropriation

Originally intended to be for those more rare instances when someone effectively mocks or denigrates another culture by doing whatever it is that is deemed to be ‘mocking’ or denigrating. It soon became (oh my goodness, what a surprise!) yet another technique to enforce boundaries and castigate people. We had the ludicrous assertion that certain hair styles ‘belonged’ to people with certain skin shades, for example. It’s hard to think of anything more asinine than this, or something more ridiculous to get worked up about.

Then you had people who were (oh my God how very dare they) not Latinos trying to run a burrito business being hounded out of business. You have to cook your ‘own’ food and only your ‘own’ food you damned racist appropriator. Again, hard to imagine anything quite as ridiculous or childish as this - but it happened quite a lot.

Or that girl who wore a Chinese traditional dress to her prom without looking ‘Asian’. How dare she, eh? When asked, people in China - you know, the actual Chinese people - were thrilled to bits that she wore a traditional Chinese dress.

It’s all so impossibly retarded - and yet this stuff routinely became a ‘thing’. How and why we let it will forever remain a mystery to me. I’d like to say the people enforcing all this nonsense had the emotional maturity of a child, but that would be defaming kids.

Decolonisation

Quite apart from the fact that this sounds like a technical term for an enema, this risible idea has taken root almost everywhere it seems. Universities have gone nuts ‘decolonizing’ their curricula by which they mean simply cutting anything done by white people off the menu.

You can study the words of Martin Luther King who wanted things to be judged by the content of their character (how racist is that, eh?), but not the words of Shakespeare or Milton - they were white, you see, and were suffused with whiteness and doubtless were both up to their necks in slaves. Or something. Who the fuck knows what these retards think?

No problem with expanding a curriculum to include works from other cultures - go for it - but that wasn’t quite what happened, was it?

You can’t even go to a soddin’ museum now and look at an exhibit, some 17th century toothbrush perhaps, without being told how it contributed to slavery and Oppression™.

The whole thing is farcical.

The Patriarchy™

This is the word for that secret cabal of powerful men who regularly hold meetings in shady back rooms to figure out how to keep women back and to Oppress™ them. Despite an incredible turnaround in the fortunes of women over the last few decades (and let’s face it, much of that was needed) plenty of women still bleat on about how much they are still being Oppressed™ by The Patriarchy™

I think they just need something to moan about.

Intersectionality

Originally not a totally daft idea - it made the perfectly reasonable point that when several kinds of discrimination are active then their effects may not be entirely additive. It metastasized - if only you could see my ‘surprised’ face right now - into this weird theology where invisible networks of Oppressive™ forces interacted everywhere, all at once, in all things, to hold back the ‘marginalized’. Nobody could see them, nobody could point to where these forces lived, or in what laws or systems or policies - but, take their word for it - they were there.

Like most woke exaggerations the thing took on a life of its own and became pretty much indistinguishable from voodoo where society, or whomever, was sticking invisible pins in invisible dolls to curse the marginalized and Oppress™ them.

Indigenous Science

A subset of that other bonkers manipulation of language, Indigenous Knowledge, this one posits that indigenous people have some special ability to ‘do’ and ‘understand’ a different kind of science than, erm, you know, science.

If you need some qualifier in front of the word ‘science’ like that - it ain’t science. It’s more mystical mumbo-jumbo. This is not to say that indigenous cultures were/are wrong about some stuff - the collected wisdom and experience over centuries may indeed contain some scientific knowledge, particularly about the environment, that hasn’t yet been picked up by science. In which case it’s not a different kind of ‘science’ - it’s just science.

But it got a bit absurd with physicists, yes bona fide physicists, trying to suggest that ‘indigenous’ ways of ‘understanding’ light were on a par with that derived from things like quantum field theory. I suppose all those indigenous lasers in the outback were presented in support of this idea.

The whole ‘postmodern’ program (note the US spelling which I like here) really did a number on people’s heads with their ‘your truth’ and ‘my truth’ bullshit. Nope - that’s really not how science works and never will. Nature itself cares not one jot about your weird philosophy constructed mostly by a bunch of French perverts.

Queering

People who wanted not to feel different, but also to claim that difference, decided to try to tell us all we should take societal ‘norms’ to be (oh, my surprise face just came back) Oppressive™. It was the right thing to do to ‘queer’ society.

Fed up of being called perverts for shoving things up their arses and performing lewd and suggestive scantily-clad drag routines in front of children they wanted everyone to appreciate just how wonderful all this was.

The ‘normies’, The Oppressors™, looked on in horror.

Instead of queering society I think we should just call it a progression towards Dildo World™. Doesn’t really capture everything about this, erm, movement, but it’s a start and I’m open to better suggestions.

The most visible manifestation of this was in the annual Perv Pride Parades where all manner of kinks and fetishes could be witnessed by your kids - because that’s what every parent buys their kid for their 5th birthday - a gimp suit and a butt plug.

Gender Identity

This phrase contains two of my hated words; gender and identity. We are, it is said, supposed to possess one of these things, some ‘innate’ sense of what ‘gender’ we are. The fact that nobody can (a) coherently define ‘gender’ or (b) define gender without some implicit or explicit reference to the biological sex binary, is immaterial.

Whatever one of these mystical things is, we all have one, you can rest assured. Gender only properly works as a synonym for sex anyway. You can kind of make it semi-coherent by referencing sex-based stereotypes that have developed over the centuries - developed as a result of both biological and societal forces and influences, but even that is not wholly satisfactory from a definitional standpoint.

But many societies have just written this incoherent theological belief system into their legal frameworks. Do legal degrees get issued with packets of cornflakes these days? I used to think you had to be able to think to be a lawyer, but now I’m not so sure. Even a Supreme Court judge in the US, someone whom you might expect to be possessed of one of the finest legal minds in the country, could not tell you what a woman was. Which kind of makes it a bit difficult to interpret any laws referencing men or women doesn’t it?

As ever, I could go on. There are just so many of these asinine phrases and ‘concepts’ that have erupted into mainstream discourse over the last 2 decades. I’ve barely scratched the surface.

But we really do need to have a serious think, at a political level, how we can reclaim the sanity of our language. For too long we’ve let these Psycho Left™ concepts and ideas dominate the narrative - or perhaps I should say to colonize our language. The only ‘decolonization’ I’ll accept is getting rid of all of this linguistic crud completely.

