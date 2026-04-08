A funny thing happened on the way to the forum.

Image courtesy of Jeff Childers

I saw clips of The Orange Catastrophe™ saying something about Iran whilst standing next to a giant stuffed bunny. Yes, that’s right, a giant fucking stuffed bunny. And here’s where “a little learning becomes a dangerous thing” - or as the Minnesotans say, “a lot of learing is a very expensive thing”.

I was genuinely perplexed. Did the guy really just deliver a message to the American people whilst standing next to a delegate from the latest Furry convention? I wasn’t at all sure how I was going to attempt to defend this, inclined, as I am, to ascribe more sanity to Trump than the TDS crowd does.

Ah, but you see Rigger, this is something of a tradition at a White House Easter. I didn’t know that.

Biden is either saluting or pointing to the thing the kids have to find in the great Easter brain hunt

And this is why out of context clips are so troublesome (a much more rounded word than ‘problematic’ - which sounds like some coin-operated enema machine). Trump himself, of course, has been subjected to more edited and out-of-context clipfuckery than anyone else on the planet in a vain attempt, to make him look at various times senile, insane, dictatorial, dangerous, out-of-control, a weak puppet of Israel, or any one of a whole set of largely self-contradictory properties he’s been assigned.

Joe Biden once eloquently described America in the following manner

“America is a nation that can be defined in a single word….Asufutimaehaefutbuhwuhsh.”

As campaign slogans go, “Make America Asufutimaehaefutbuhwuhsh Again” doesn’t really slip off the tongue.

But does Trump know what he’s doing? Yes, I think he does. This is not to say he always does the right thing (obviously), but I don’t think he’s quite as much a source of random noise as Biden was, who clearly didn’t know what he was doing - or what day of the week it was.

You could call Trump crass, boorish, non-Presidential, egotistic, rude, brash, unwise, and so on, all with some justification. It’s a perfectly valid position to desire a President with a different character. I get that. As I’ve said before, I find Trump kind of refreshing, but I understand why others would not.

If this perspective is one’s position, then, that Trump is not just simply crazy, then you’re having to figure out who the target(s) of his various (allegedly) ‘outrageous’ pronouncements are and why he’s doing it.

Take his recent ‘civilization ending’ message which has so many on the ‘left’ losing their minds (I recommend next year’s Easter brain hunt at the White House).

I admit I was a bit taken aback when I first saw that opening salvo, but then I read on. It became clear what he was saying here. Perhaps not the best way of phrasing things that first sentence. Or was it?

Was it specifically designed to get ‘the left’ all frothed up? I mean ‘the left’ does rather at times look like it has the reading comprehension of my 2 year old granddaughter as we read her those “that’s not my tractor” kind of books.

I’ve read this classic. Many times.

A ‘touchy-feely’ book. Well that probably describes every ‘left’ position on things for the last decade; so much touchy-feely going on. I imagine they whip out their “That’s not my President” book every night before being put to bed.

I genuinely fail to understand where “the left’s” mind is at these days. There does seem to be a substantial component of “whatever Trump is for, I’m against”. But look at the sort of positions this forces them into

no borders

no immigration enforcement

no investigation into fraud

supporting the release of dangerous criminals with rap sheets a mile long back into the community

men in women’s sports

defending the Iranian regime

accusing Israel of ‘genocide’ before they’d even responded to Hamas’ barbarism

Not everyone on ‘the left’, obviously, but there’s a significant fraction who seem to be off their trolley, to use a UK idiom.

Take the recent cosying up to Islam with almost no appreciation of some of the distinctions that exist within that faith. Some of these distinctions are of the sort that would have women looking like walking letter boxes before you could say Asufutimaehaefutbuhwuhsh.

They seem to be so gunge-hoe about their polycules, and how air-conditioning is a patriarchal device of oppression, and march up and down wearing knitted vaginas on their heads, and yet don’t feel the need to ditch their brunch appointments to protest about the millions of very young girls in the world who have their sexual organs mutilated.

Weirdest set of priorities ever.

Of course, it can be (more or less) understood by some kind of personality defect where their status and self-worth is defined by inclusion in the ‘good guys group’ and they need to continually signal their allegiance to that group. It’s a ‘morality’ that is pretty much grounded in narcissism/self-interest and not in more detailed considerations of right vs wrong, irrespective of ‘tribe’. This well-known graphic really says it all

People on ‘the right’ are much more likely to be able to disagree on issues without being excluded from their in-group. Their diversity of thought, the only kind of diversity that truly matters, is definitely a strength in terms of actually finding any kind of workable (and working) solution to problems - it may not be such a strength electorally.

I would suggest that people on ‘the left’ - or the nutty left, perhaps - can’t really look at someone and think “well, 90% of the time this person has good ideas, but 10% of the time he’s a bit like a coin-operated enema machine”. That 10% is enough to, forever, cast this person into ‘fascist’ land (or whatever land of deplorables is the current fad).

Admittedly, this rejection of someone because you don’t agree with everything they say, is not unique to ‘the left’ - but neither is there any true symmetry here. People on ‘the right’ have a much stronger tendency to be able to balance things out when it comes to variation of opinion.

Take someone like Sam Harris, for example. His views on Trump and Covid border on the insane (dead kids in the basement level of insane) and yet he’s very good, and very incisive, on the dangers of Islam. Dismissing all of his thinking just because the Trump cheese has slipped off his cracker is a bit silly.

Same with Trump - some of the things he says are definitely a bit off the wall (to say the least) - but he’s got a pretty decent track record of getting things ‘right’ (in my view) in essence, and in his own unique way. Yes, he did say he wanted no more wars and wasn’t going to get the US embroiled (or en-oiled) in another Middle Eastern fandango and he probably genuinely meant that at the time. But, just in case you didn’t know this, things change. And one’s prior positions may need to change when new evidence or information comes in.

I hope we’re not all held to the impossible standard of having our opinions and behaviours constrained by every last little thing we’ve ever said as if, once uttered, it becomes some law of the universe.

I may be entirely wrong about Trump. It’s possible he’s totally off his rocker. But I don’t think the evidence really points that way - despite some of his public pronouncements seeming to support the doo-lally hypothesis.

But on the Easter Bunny issue at least, my mind has been put to rest. Trump, on this occasion, wasn’t hare-brained.

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