Riggery Pokery

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
1dEdited

Trump is The Art of the Deal. Shoot for the moon (and US did) and settle for what you really want. Meanwhile, walk away from the table (and US did) for 2 weeks till the other party comes back with agreement to what is your real objective.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1d

You can't beat a bit of Brownstone...

For what it's worth, "left behind" is worse than "right behind"...despite being sometimes inseparable

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