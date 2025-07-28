A deliberately provocative title.

In woke parlance, “lived experience” is a Goddess whose whims and wisdom cannot be questioned. It’s like a kind of magic fairy dust that confers authority, insight, and truth. Provided you have the right kind of lived experience, that is.

Not all ‘lived experience’ is equally valid - by design.

Any ‘lived experience’ that appears to challenge the Holy Gospel of Woke™ is immediately rejected and dismissed, usually with associated cries of you having done a bigotism, or done a fascism, or any one of a number of stock ‘isms’ one can do.

You need enough victim points, enough status on the intersectional hierarchy, for your ‘lived experience’ to be considered ‘valid’ - and even then you have to use that lived experience to say the right things.

The plight of ‘de-transitioners’, for example, is almost wholly ignored or dismissed by the vocal pro-genderwoo lobby. Their lived experience can be, and is, usually wholly rejected. Often at this point the gender cultist will make a half-hearted attempt to be ‘analytical’ and say “but it’s only a small percentage who de-transition” thereby switching mode from the sanctity of lived experience to dipping a toe into a more evidence-based approach.

If you talk about the ‘trans’ issue at all, particularly in any way that is negative (or comes across as being so), then you’ll often be asked whether you know any trans people as if this ‘knowing’ confers some special authority. This knowledge might certainly confer some insight into the specific group of people you know - and that’s about it.

But there’s another way ‘lived experience’ gets used that we need to be wary of and it’s a very common technique employed by those who suffer from woke emotional incontinence.

I caught up with my more woke-leaning friend recently. He’s not completely insane, but he does things like wear a tea towel and frees Palestine every week by chanting vacuous slogans. He thinks that all we need to do to solve our current problems is to just tax the rich that little bit more (quite a lot more actually). He’s recently been doing the counter-protest thing to “stick it to the ‘far-right” (his words) who are getting a bit antsy about hordes of immigrants being housed in UK hotels at our expense.

I suppose we all have to have some hobby that keeps us occupied.

I noticed, during our discussions, that whenever I attempted to discuss trends and statistics he would always bring it back to the ‘personal’ and focus on specific instances designed to tug on the heart strings. I don’t know whether this is a ‘conscious’ thing or not. I suspect not. I think it’s this way because this is the kind of ‘argument’ that works on him.

My attitude towards these kinds of arguments is to view them as a kind of emotional blackmail.

I even think this might be a more ‘fruitful’ approach to woke ‘propaganda’ than attacking it as ‘propaganda’. Instead of tackling the propaganda with facts and reason and logic (which aren’t going to work on the woke) just outright dismiss it as emotional blackmail (which it often is).

I asked him about his counter-protest hobby, for example. He said that those protesting the placing of migrants in hotels were ‘far-right’, usually white men, usually around the 25-30 age, who were ‘uneducated’ and fuelled by alcohol. He said that the migrants are not living in luxury - 5 to a room, he said, and then talked about a family he knew that were in a hotel room trying to make a better life for themselves.

All of that is designed (consciously or not) to elicit sympathy. And any specific instance might do so. I’m definitely not at all unsympathetic to a family who have fled some war-torn disaster area - not just to find a better life, but to actually have any life at all.

If this was utterly representative of the migrant influx in the UK, then he might have a case - although there’s still the practical issue of how many we can reasonably afford to take in and whether the UK tax-payer should be footing that bill. The problem is that we know it’s not properly representative. Desperate families fleeing from the real possibility of death, whilst making up some proportion of immigrants, are not the whole picture.

This kind of emotional deflection occurs with the trans issue too. We know, for example, that a significant proportion of ‘trans’ consists of creepy men with a fetish. We know that a significant proportion of trans are people with some serious mental health struggles who have jumped on the trans bandwagon because they’ve been led to believe it’s going to fix all of their problems.

But the story we most often get is the very distressed and ‘gender’ confused teenager who’s in serious danger of suicide because their material body doesn’t match their inner feeling.

More emotional blackmail, in other words.

He drops the word ‘genocide’ in reference to Gaza like an HR person dropping job applications from straight white men. He was a bit taken aback when I said “Genocide? What genocide?”. Terrible, awful, tragic, yes, but it’s clearly not even close to being a genocide (as that term is commonly understood).

In his mind Israel can do no right and the 75 year history of Palestinian and Arab aggression towards Israel is entirely ‘justified’ coz the Izzies dey be all Naaaaazi innit? It’s the usual curious inversion of history in which a newly-minted country gets immediately attacked by 5 other nations, surviving complete extermination (a real genocidal threat) by some kind of miracle, then later facing more wars from multiple aggressors designed to wipe it and its people off the face of the earth, and it ends up being the evil one in the whole thing.

The whole screaming hysterical hyperventilating about the ‘evils’ of Israel is very bizarre to behold. Criticize Israel if you must - not much wrong with that - but isn’t “proportionality” a kind of big issue with the Performative Pally Peeps? We’ve sailed way beyond the calmer shores of mere criticism and into the uncharted waters of The Ocean of Derangement.

Is the situation grim in Gaza? Yes, definitely. I believe so. Are some people going hungry? Yes, definitely. I believe so. Famine? Hmmm, I’m not so certain about that. Although lots of aid appears to be making its way in there (proportionally more than in many other recent disaster-torn areas) there appears to be some impediment to the effective distribution of that aid.

Where you place the blame for that difficulty in distribution depends on which ‘side’ of the conflict you’re on. The problem is that both sides are really pumping the propaganda and, at this distance, it’s really hard to separate the various claims and counter-claims into (probably) true and (probably) false.

Even people who claim to have spent time in the region and talked to various people there and witnessed things for themselves come away with wildly different takes on what’s happening. So much for ‘lived experience’, eh?

But look at how this next image attempts to pull at the heartstrings. At this stage of the game I’ve become so weary and cynical that I can’t even be certain that’s actually a dead child in her arms - an attitude in myself which I find depressing and sad in and of itself. We used to be able to take such images in the press at face value, but propagandists have long-since realized the power of imagery and there’s possibly more staged, manipulated, and faked shots out there surrounding the Gazan conflict than genuine ones (and there have been plenty of images of starving children in ‘Gaza’ shown where it transpires the image, although genuine, is of an entirely different conflict or time).

The caption claims the child died of ‘malnourishment’. This might be true - although whether that’s a result of food shortages or some other medical issue is not clear. However, the other people in the image look reasonably well-fed - and I fear they lost the opportunity to have a bit of decorative rubble in the background. Arab News needs to send its editors on better propaganda courses.

This is the sick world in which we live. Ordinarily I would be aghast - thousands of miles away - at the suffering of this mother. I’m not sure I can imagine anything more devastating than the loss of your child. But the untrustworthy bastards who pump out fake shit after fake shit have made me, necessarily, sceptical. I really, seriously, hate that necessity.

But even if everything about that image is spot-on true, what message is it trying to convey? It’s deliberately intended to pull on the emotions. As it should, if it’s true. But we need more than this. We can’t base the response of an entire country on such emotions related to a specific instance. We need to understand the scale of the problem and why such problems are occurring.

We need to go beyond the specific ‘lived experience’ being portrayed, as tragic as it might be, in order to put in place any kind of solution. For an effective solution, you need to know the facts.

And this is why “lived experience” is largely a load of shit. It can do no more than, possibly, give us a pointer of where to look. It’s like an initial clue that might set us off on a trail of discovery - but what we end up discovering might bear little relation to the ‘lived experience’, overall.

I’m always reminded of the black lady in the US who was interviewed saying she feared to send her kids to school because white cops were hunting down and killing black folk. That’s her ‘lived experience’ - but it’s an ‘experience’, a perception, not borne out by the facts. At all.

We absolutely need to recognize, and resist, any attempts at emotional blackmail. It happens a lot and we seem to be, as a society by and large, really quite susceptible to it.

Share

Leave a comment