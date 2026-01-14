Riggery Pokery

LSWCHP
2h

After a 40 year career in electronic and software engineering, I can comfortably state that there wasn't a workplace I worked in or visited thst didn't have Dilbert cartoons stuck or pinned up around the place.

Mr Adams had a profound insight into people and how they organise themselves in groups, and his ideas clearly resonated with almost everybody. His premature death is tragic, and the world is diminished now that he's no longer in it. I feel very sad that someone I've "known" for much of my life has departed. I hope his final performance appraisal went well for him.

Regarding the unfortunate Ms Good, its pretty clear that she and her partner were completely detached from reality, as are so many others. I've seen breathtakingly unreal takes on this, such as one blubbering woman who repeatedly howled that "They shot her because she was queer", seeming to imply that the ICE guy wouldn't have shot her if she had been heterosexual! More dangerously, there was another unhinged chap bellowing hysterically that the US is a hellish dystopian tyranny and the only way to fix it is for everybody to go get guns and shoot the ICE agents. I somehow suspect that he, like most such knobs, is a talker, not a doer, and he wants *everybody else* to go and get their guns, while he stands on the sidelines offering encouragement.

2026 really is going to be an interesting year.

FLGenX
4h

“most of us kind of know what ‘reality’ is” Yes as Scott Adams would have said, You didn’t need the study, you could’ve just asked me. RIP

Previous media coverage highlighted rubber bullets, like the Jan 6 ‘insurrection’ so maybe she made a fatal assumption. Snippets of the training materials are beginning to show up online… maybe we’ll see if the agitators were completely mislead as to what ICE is equipped with.

