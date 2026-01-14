With a good deal of sadness I learned about the death of Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert cartoons. I can only hope some medium will be able to channel his spirit so that we can learn about what management in Heaven is like.

When I first started working in the R&D part of a large company, around the same time Dilbert first appeared, we suspected that the author actually worked in our company; his cartoons were that on the nose. Dilbert became a much-loved part of our daily routine as we shared the cartoons. One could always be found to reflect the absurdity of ‘management’.

To be fair, I later realized that it’s actually middle management that tends to be the problem; the bloated, almost pathologically useless flabby stodge whose actual productive function will forever remain a mystery. It was only after I had the chance to meet and talk to several board members did I begin to realize the difference. The folk at the top? Scary, driven, and super, super smart. I quickly realized that I neither wanted their lifestyle, nor their personalities. They were more than welcome to their remuneration packages.

Just after I started there the company, quite rightly, decided to shift its R&D and commercial focus more to the ‘software’ side of things. The internet (or the world wide webby thing as it was more commonly called back then) was really in its infancy and we were still using mainframes with PC’s only just beginning to make some kind of inroad.

The company transitioned much of its physics-based R&D to the ‘software’ side of things. Now, it doesn’t take a genius to figure this one out. If you’re going to re-train as a software jockey what’s the thing you need? Might that be a computer? Give the guy a PhD! The bean-counters looked at the huge uptick in orders for PC’s and said “No Way!”. Calendarization, depreciation, mumble, mumble, mumble. Net result? A whole bunch of smart folk (paid a decent amount of money, too) sitting twiddling their thumbs for 6 months because they couldn’t order a PC - and begging their colleagues (who were lucky enough to get their order in before the bean-counter order genocide) for some sort of time-share arrangement.

Since I was doing WQS at the time, and nobody understood what the hell I was doing (including me) I was left alone and able to carry on with the physics stuff.

Even back then, some people’s connection to reality was somewhat tenuous, at best.

As the years unfolded and I finally became aware of what might be pejoratively termed ‘woke’ it became apparent that whatever vague connection to reality humanity once had had been thoroughly shredded.

But what is ‘reality’ and what is ‘truth’?

There’s a whole bunch of people paid money in universities to ponder such weighty matters. You’ll hear fancy sounding words like epistemology - which I still can’t spell, let alone explain. But, seriously, most of us kind of know what ‘reality’ is. It’s along the lines of

Baseball bat ——> Head ——> Ouch!

Boiled down to its essence each moment of reality is constructed, at least in a non-quantum sense, by myriad (infinite?) chains of causality. Bat moves, head doesn’t move fast enough, impending trip to the ER.

On the bright side, if you’re of an optimistic bent, you could claim luck.

“I was just walking down the road to collect my pizza when I was assaulted, but had I not been I would have been crushed to death by the anti-ICE protester speeding on their way to their next lesson on orthogonal parking”

The ‘had I not been’ part here is what’s known, in the biz, as a counterfactual. As is very common with technical terms, it’s a useful concept with crap nomenclature. If you’re not in the biz it would be easy to misconstrue such a term as describing a falsehood, when it’s really a projection of an alternative reality - one that didn’t happen, but would have happened had event X been different.

We use counterfactuals all the time to construct an alternative possible version of reality, the truth that would have been had (past) things been just a bit different.

So we might say things like “Had Renee Good’s vehicle wheels not spun on the ice she would have flattened Agent Ross”. That sort of thing. It’s an alternative version of reality that could have happened.

In order to do this sort of thing, however, we must first have some reasonable grasp of reality. We have to have some idea of how things actually work in the real world.

I started to ponder the nature of reality, and our perception of it, when I read that Renee Good’s wife had screamed, after the shooting, “Why did you have real bullets?”

I am honestly having a bit of a hard time processing this. Armed agents who are

(Democrat version) : unlawfully yanking US citizens off the streets

(Republican version) : lawfully trying to apprehend dangerous and criminal illegal aliens

. . . and she expected them not to have real bullets? Erm . . .

The rest of this piece could just consist of several thousand question marks. I get that the newly-widowed Mrs Good was distraught with the realization just sinking in that she might have just got her wife killed, and people do sometimes say odd things in such moments of extreme stress and grief. But this, seriously?

In an unfiltered and unrehearsed moment she said the quiet weird part out loud.

Our ability to construct a counterfactual version of events - which is basically the same skill as being able to make reasonably accurate predictions - is wholly dependent upon our ability to accurately perceive and interpret reality.

What ‘version’ of reality did the Goods have in their minds as they interfered with the ICE agents? What possible future realities had they anticipated? It seems fairly clear from the footage before things went all pear-shaped that they were in fine fettle, and buoyant, and the reality that ended up unfolding was not one that had even crossed their minds.

This perception-skew, typified by the question “Why did you use real bullets?”, had serious and tragic consequences. The lesson learned here is that if we don’t construct a realistic possible future from current events we might end up putting ourselves in grave danger.

Presumably, like most progressives, the Goods viewed ICE as jack-booted thugs and agents of a fascist regime, and yet still did not seem to be able to take the next step of

Fascist regime ——> Lawless out of control jack-booted thugs ——> Danger!

Did they not believe in their own propaganda or did they think the armour of virtue would render them invulnerable? Did the importance, to them, of their performance art for TikTok views cloud their judgement?

Leaving aside the question of who was to ‘blame’ (and the arguments will go on and on and on and on . . .) this whole sad and tragic episode seems so bizarre to me. I am from the UK and the first time I ever saw an armed cop was at a Belgian airport when I was an undergraduate and visiting Ilya Prigogine’s group in Brussels to look into doing a PhD there. It freaked me out (not Prigogine, but the armed cop). Maybe this cultural freak-out just at the sight of a gun in public is why I find this whole thing a bit hard to understand.

If we just take very crude numbers and split this by party lines then based on the last election, and just going off the vote tally, in the US it would seem like there are something like 70 million people in the US who think they’re living in a fascist state and 70 million people who think they aren’t. This is fuppin crazy.

I get that you can get this kind of split with things like economic or foreign policy - but on something this fundamental? It’s very strange.

Of course, those numbers are very much plucked ‘out of thin air’ and probably also very skewed by opinions I’m reading online - but still.

So where do these views come from? How does such a fundamental split in the perception of reality arise? Maybe Dilbert can add some insight . . .

From now on, when I see the usual left/right reality split in discussions there’s going to be a question that pops up when I try to get ‘behind’ what each side is getting at; why did you have real facts?

I’m going to let you fill in the blanks as to which ‘side’ I see as asking this question to the other.

For example, I’ve been reading the commentary on articles about the ICE shooting. There’s the usual stuff you can skim which is just content-free invective, but you also get things along the lines of “every citizen has the right to observe and film the actions of agents” as if that’s what Renee Good was doing.

You could sit such people down with hours and hours of footage from different angles, patiently explain what it all means and what Renee Good was actually doing (hint : she wasn’t filming or ‘observing’ but interacting and interfering), and you feel they would turn a lovely shade of puce and scream in your face “why did you have real facts?”

It’s the same with the ‘trans’ debate :

T-Loon : if you don’t chop their dicks off they’ll kill themselves

Mr Science : that’s not what we find. We find there’s no evidence of a reduction in suicidal ideation after ‘transition’

T-Loon : why did you have real facts?

Now, here’s the thing. From whence come real facts? We can’t record all of ‘reality’ and do a frame-by-frame reconstruction, and even if we could nobody would be able to watch it all. Even then we’d have those who might claim it’s AI generated or some kind of hoax. We, all of us, have to end up trusting some things because unlike Doubting Thomas we don’t have the luxury of sticking our finger in the actual wound.

When people describe the situation in the US as being ‘fascist’ do they genuinely believe this, or have they been told to believe this? Or manipulated into believing this?

When someone talks about ‘fascist’ US one might consider how much they know about Mussolini’s Italy (after all, he invented the bloody stuff) and whether the US stands up to detailed scrutiny with that.

But that would be too much like having real facts, and we don’t expect people to use those these days, do we?

Facts? Pah! Much more important to feel the right things. You don’t get brownie points and status for facts - you only get those with the demonstration of solidarity with the correct feelings.

Facts are malleable things you can shape and twist, distort and omit, to support whatever are the authorized feelings of the day.

You’re not supposed to have real facts. Who do you think you are? Some kind of fucking ICE agent?

Here in the UK our ‘leaders’, eager to please the great influx of cultural enrichers who have graciously blessed us with their presence on our shores, repeatedly tell us that Britain was ‘built by immigrants’ that we owe everything to immigrants - and that we owe them so much. It’s all total hogwash of course - as the real facts demonstrate.

But real facts do not generate the correct feelings - and so we can’t use those.

And look at those who seek to control the facts. Look at those who seek to set up ‘initiatives’ to combat ‘disinformation’ etc. It’s the very governments who, with covid, were caught with their lying panties round their ankles. They did everything in their power at the time to prevent the facts from escaping - and now, enraged that they weren’t as successful in that as they wanted - they’re trying to gather even more power to themselves.

If our perception of reality matters - and it does - very much so - then those who can control what ‘facts’ we see wield an enormous and ungodly power. You think the kind of people who can lie about President Ga-Ga without so much as a twinge of conscience are fit to determine which ‘facts’ are permissible for you to see?

Why did you have real facts?

In the right hands, they’re very dangerous things indeed. Plebs, like you and me, should not be trusted with them at all. You’ve got to be specially trained to have real facts.

