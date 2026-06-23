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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
6d

One of my fellows at uni was in Rwanda as the genocide was happening. He had quite a few choice terms to describe Western experts in anthropology, theories of law/justice, moral philosohpy and political science. One sentence of his, that shut up our nattering professors was this:

"Embargos don't work. When they ran out of ammo, they used spears and machetes and rocks. What do you propose, that we embargo rocks?"

The reason that you touch upon and circle around is, most cannot handle reality. Most Westerners are so sheltered they simply cannot understand. I do mean "can not" as in "being unable to", in the same way I cannot fly by flapping my arms.

Speaking of:

"...but that would require a recognition that some places are better than others and some cultures are better than others."

The preferred work-around in "polite society" in academia is either "lucky" or "privileged":

"You were lucky enough to be born English".

The objective of this is clear, as per your quoted paragraph: reduce to something not requiring human input the differences between the races & places of the world. As if the reason Venezuela isnät the Norway of South America is anything but racial/kultur-related. Or as they (whomever they are) like to state:

"Politics is downstream from culture" Yeah, but what is culture downstream from? Race. And then we're back to "can not".

By the by, woodchippers are not good for disposing of bodies - the idfference between wood fibers and human tissues and bones is greater than one would think, and the human slurry will get into the worky bits of the woodchipper and ruin it. Even an industrial-strength one would break after just a few pdf-s.

A common hacksaw with a blade made for cutting bone is far more efficient and less messy (or a reciprocating saw - aka "tiger saw" - with the correct blade attached).

Personally, when it comes to executions, they should be done in public with the sentencing court in mandatory attendance (used to be Swedish law pre-1865), as well as any living victim (also mandatory), and the method ought to be beheading. Quick and painless enough, yet also very visceral and real.

And [Real] is as mentioned the key thing to these musing of ours: can you handle [Real]? Because real is that the man who threw a child to a crocodile should be put down. Real is that the men raping children ought to be beheaded in front of their families.

Because real, is what works. Fantasy is wishing, praying, creating academese-riddled rationalisations for why something "ought to" work, such as embargos or stern notes.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
6dEdited

Mehny thanks RR fer keepin' yer own head on straight when CLEARLY insane folks have lost theirs! Gracias (muchos) fer pointin' out whut should BE obvious but ain't--a) that sum "peepulls" ('specially members of a certain CULT) are NOT like "us" an' donut have a culture equally vie-a-bull, don't value life, the innocence of children, don't love thy neighbors as theyself, don't have the same outlook on whut's moral...er not, an' b) that those that elevate these other folks are daft, nutzo, cuckoo, an' looney tunes no mattah how empathetic, moral, noble 'er kind they self-identyfy AS, an' c) that folks from that particular Peas-Full CULT are indeed savages, barbaric, sub-animal even tho' moderate variations eggzist. Frankly there are so dang many've 'em (an' golly they multiply! that's geehawd by population btw) that even if only a small percentage of 'em wanna do unto others like ya the Marquis de Sade.... that's many MILLIONS of sadistic zealots.

So I wrote about it too...tho' you covered the warterfront more & stuck ta some ironies...

To wit:

https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/didntjew-know-that-beheadin-and-gettin

My main rant wuz against vile hippo-crusty of sayin' that da jooze (bein' one've 'em) are HORRIBLE heartless maniacs ta cast HamAss (an' those supportin' their vile crimes) as SAVAGES. Or Amaleck which jus' means evil rotten monsters who kill jews jus' fer bein'....joos. An' in such horrific ways too! (The "nailed it" horrors were tip o' the iceberg an' it's all in that nauseatin' report....the one nobuddy read--b/c 'twas announced that the IDF were usin' doggies ta rape the Palestinians which wuz, of course, a planned distraction even tho' it wuz all invented....which made folks imagine HamAss didn't rape nor ritualistically maim & desecrate...)

BTW yer right RR that we might wonder whut kinda people we are by the "causes" supported.... like that of the "noble" Fallastinians. (sigh)

So when one of the members of the Religion (cult!) of Peas attempts ta decapitate a white fella FINALLY folks use the words barbaric & savage (not permitted fer us jooze ta use). Holy irony!

IMHO anybuddy should rightfully use them adjectives (an' ones lots wurse!) in the face of troo sub-human barbarism. Folks hate that Israelis an' all us zionists who support 'em don't wanna clap when joos are bombed 'er flayed or have their limbs lopped off or....have nail-guns used on their privits.

How DARE ve not want that?! How DARE they (Israelis) defend their borders?! How dare jooze say they were attacked an' find the victims victims (no no they must'a asked fer it, right?) How dare jews call those kinda obscene & sick acts SAVAGE an' not bend over (lol) like the UK ('er Sweden, etc) an' welcome in folks that'll rape innocent daughters & sons too (see Ny post today...) & do really vile thangs to 'em 'fore murderin' 'em. Double Standard? U bet!

Now supposedly we cain't call HamAss "animals" b/c chews are of course the whirld's most barbaric villains themselfs! I keep hearin' we are shameful genocidal baby-eatin' (!) pedophilic dog-weaponizin' rapist ANIMALS (so they call us!) fer callin' these wrong-headed folks (dare I say it) barbarians an' ANIMALS themselfs. Woof. An' of course we're guilty fer not tryin' ta appease 'em all nicey-nice like--we are condemned. An' FEW (yer one of few RR) say this is topsy turvy. This is also fukin' us ALL over. I believe it's insanity ta embrace yer future killers...

I also call out double standard! Only one fella in Belfast wuz brutally maimed & (nearly) killed an' the whirled cried out ANIMALS! SAVAGES! BARBARIANS! But 1200 joos got arguably wurse--murdered & maimed from head ta toe (with children seein' parents raped, mutilated, tortured & murdered & vice versa)--then it's the jews that are wrong an' engagin' in name callin'.

We all know that if that poor man from Belfast wuz a joo, folks would'a been blessin' his attacker 'er at least sayin' "who cares?" or "he deserved it." (Yup, I know most folks don't give two sharts 'bout joos but I still call out the hippo-crusty!)

Anywhoo.... these same SAVAGES (an' savages they are) have been bombin' & murderin' Israelis fer years (Hezbollah ain't playin' rock scissors paper either!)... so it's funny the whirled cries out, "how DARE joos say kill them evil fukers?!" All the more ironic as now noble white folks all called out "kill the fuker" after that poor fella from Ireland lost an eye an' nearly lost his head.

I'mma callin' fer parity--let decent folks of all stripes call out EVIL an' that's spelled I-Slam. Let all folks be allowed ta note savagery when it happens...(an' fight the heck back too!)

In LIGHT of whut the HamAssians did ta 1200 Israelis...sadistic, ritualistic, beyond murder/beyond jack-the-ripper includin' necrophilia, loppin' off sexual organs & stuffin' 'em in mouths--I mean this wuz beyond shock & awe, I find it AMAZING that few Americans an' few in YourUp recognize that barbarity when they see it. What kinda people are we are "we?" LOST. toll the bell....

ps sorry fer the rant -- grateful fer yer postin' an' yer clear eyed take onnit--most folks seem ta be oblivious that the Caliphate will come ta all nayshuns--an' treat Christians jus' like they did the Israelis--if nobuddy stops it (jus' to be "fair!" an' kind)... I hope folks wake up soon!

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