Various events over the last few years have not exactly filled me with hope and a desire to extol the beauty of humanity.

I suppose I grew up, like many of us, in a sheltered environment. If you’re going to compare my upbringing and life experience with those of people in, say, Rwanda where 800,000 Tutsis were brutally slaughtered in just 100 days in 1994 then, yeah, you could definitely call my life sheltered. No question about it.

Having grown up in the UK in the late 60’s and into the 70’s and 80’s I would have to say I was fortunate - but that would require a recognition that some places are better than others and some cultures are better than others. Something we’re not allowed to say these days.

I have not really delved very much into the details of the Rwandan genocide but I understand it was a horrific orgy of violence, and something carried out with glee and exultation. Just over 30 years later, in Israel near Gaza, we saw exactly the same kind of impulses play out - the bloodlust, the sheer delight in the savagery and death, only this time we didn’t need to imagine anything or read 2nd hand accounts because these ‘animals’ filmed themselves doing it and livestreamed it for the world to see.

I put the word ‘animals’ in quotes here because we don’t really often (if at all) see such savagery for its own sake in the natural world. It seems to be a peculiarly human feature that we can glory in such death and savagery.

A worrying number of people in the ‘west’ - particularly those in ‘academia’ who have championed all sorts of ‘be kind’ nonsense - rushed in to defend the actions of Hamas and the citizens of Gaza who were jubilant at the attack even if they did not take part. They called it ‘resistance’. One professor at Cornell, mere hours after the attack, described it as “exhilarating” and “energizing”.

Israel’s response, when it eventually came, was anything but “exhilarating” for these people - and if anyone hinted at the slightest support for this response they were described as inhumane or supporting ‘genocide’.

They, therefore, invited us to be ‘human’ in response to Israel, to be morally outraged at Israel’s actions in Gaza, but conversely wanted us to celebrate (or at least excuse) the sub-animal barbarity of Hamas on Oct 7th. Gleeful, joyful, wanton barbarity and savagery - that was ‘exhilarating’, that was ‘understandable’ resistance; Israel’s response was only ever allowed to be ‘inhumane’, irrespective of any of the facts at hand.

Hamas drove nails into the vaginas of some of their victims - and a Cornell professor described Hamas’ actions as “exhilarating”.

What are we supposed to do when faced with such evil? What are we supposed to do when other people excuse and support or even celebrate such evil?

There was a time in my younger days when I was quite religious in a broadly ‘Christian’ sense - and although I never really properly got the whole Jesus is God thing, I thought he was onto something. I believed in the possibility of redemption. For everyone.

I don’t think I can believe in that any more.

The actions of Hamas are amongst the sickest and most twisted ever perpetrated by humans on each other - but what are we to make of such people? Do you really think there’s any kind of ‘redemption’ for someone who can take a nail gun to a woman’s vagina?

What did you do as a young man, Grandpa?

Oh, I practiced my gynaecology skills with a nail gun. It was such fun

What sort of people are they?

We kind of know. We’ve seen the footage, we’ve listened to them, we’ve seen them celebrate.

It’s a question we need to be asking much closer to home, too.

Let’s talk a bit about Islam. Your typical ‘progressive’ idiot thinks Islam is just another religious choice that is as valid as any other and operates in much the same way. It isn’t. It’s a political system with a symbiotic relationship to a ‘religion’ as we might understand the term. And what kind of things does that religion inspire? What are the real-world consequences we see beyond the fluffy words and political appeals?

As another religious figure might once have said, “by their fruits you shall know them”. I take this to mean to look beyond the nice words, the rhetoric, the projected image, the masks, the carefully crafted public personae, and to weigh up the evidence of the kind of fruits they produce.

We could talk about the 70,000 odd terror attacks globally in the last 25 years committed by followers of that faith - a number which completely eclipses any other kind of terrorist activity combined. But let’s just consider something else.

Here in the ‘west’ we do value our freedom to fuck about - and I mean that quite literally. Men and women who get a bit disgruntled or disenchanted with their spouses can go find others to do the bedroom bolero with without fear of being prosecuted. They can even do the whole Bonnie Blue thing should they so desire. We might not like this kind of thing - and the whole Bonnie Blue thing sickens me at a profound level - but we don’t get all murderous about it.

Let’s have a look at some numbers from the Islamic world shall we? Pakistan (chief export, grooming gangs), Egypt (chief export, The Muslim Brotherhood) and Jordan (chief export, great sets for fantasy epics starring Harrison Ford). Here are the polled percentages for public support for stoning adulterers to death.

Pakistan : 82%

Egypt : 82%

Jordan : 70%

That represents about 310 million people who would like to see adulterers stoned to death in just those countries alone. The percentages do go lower than this in other Muslim countries (falling to about 16% in Turkey, for example), but one thing we cannot deny here

The death penalty for adultery, specifically by stoning, is NOT some kind of “fringe” belief or opinion within Islam.

I might also mention that until fairly recently the death penalty for apostasy was also a ‘feature’ of many Islamic societies and although that’s no longer the case for the majority there are severe social penalties (loss of community, loss of family, maybe even loss of employment, even where apostasy is not treated as a criminal offense) imposed upon those who choose to leave Islam. Even today, leaving Islam is something that requires a great deal of courage.

You really think Islam is “just another” religion?

You’d be OK with Islam being the main driver of laws and legislation for your own country with attitudes and figures like these?

And although I’m not at all happy with the ‘permissiveness’ culture we’ve developed over the last few decades here in the ‘west’, the ‘solution’ is most definitely NOT Islam. Some cultures simply are better than others.

But what does it take for a ‘community’ to bury a woman up to her waist in the ground and to throw rocks at her until she is dead? What kind of person can do that? What kind of person thinks this is even remotely acceptable?

And here’s the thing . . . do we really think that when such people cross a border and go live somewhere else their attitudes and beliefs magically change? Or do we manage to select at the border, also by magic, the 18% of Pakistanis who wouldn’t chuck rocks at a woman until she’s dead?

Oh, he’s a lovely person. Very kind, very charitable, and one of the best, most accurate, rock throwers you’ll ever see.

In one respect I get it. Here in the west we often ‘joke’ about Mr Woodchipper having a serious conversation with Mr Pedo - and some are probably not even joking here. There are crimes so vile that a barbaric punishment is ‘justifiable’ to some. Within Islam the ‘crime’ of adultery brings about similar feelings of revulsion for many.

Without this control, though, Islam would be nothing. It maintains its grip through this kind of control - the ingrained religiously-inspired societal revulsion felt towards adultery or apostasy, for example. There are social and often criminal penalties for exercising freedoms we take for granted in the west. There is a ‘one size fits all’ aspect to it that is anathema to western liberal values. There is no such thing as a ‘free choice’ when it comes to your body or your belief within this kind of Islam.

Even in more ‘moderate’ Muslim households what do you think the reaction would be to a daughter announcing she wanted to leave Islam? How would that differ from a typical reaction from within a Christian household whose daughter declared she wanted to leave the faith? The cost within a typical more moderate Muslim household would be social exclusion from her community, I would suggest.

Yet we’ve ‘imported’ a very significant number of people whose bedrock attitudes and beliefs are supportive of stoning people to death and execution (or other harsh punishment) for apostasy. People who are ‘cultural’ supremacists beyond anything we’ve seen, so far, in the west.

Despite uncomfortable facts like these, in the progressive mind we have

Western claims of superiority : really bad, disgusting

Islamic claims of superiority : wonderful, beautiful, hand me that burqa

Within Islam whatever is mandated or permissible in the Qur’an is morally ‘good’ and ‘right’. That’s the single yardstick by which ‘morality’ is measured. Any ethical development amounts to an attempt to justify what is written there.

If the Qur’an says that, in times of war, it’s OK to take female slaves and to have sex with them even if they (and you) are married, then this is morally ‘good’ - nothing at all wrong with it, and ordained by God Himself. These are the underlying attitudes and approach to ethics we’ve been importing, shared by a very significant fraction of the importees.

As with any religion you can find scholarly disagreement with all of these things - there has been a laudable attempt in recent years to drag Islam kicking and screaming into a more modern world by more moderate Islamic scholars and they interpret the Qur’an and Hadith much more leniently than in past times - but I don’t think this program properly represents something we might call ‘mainstream’ Islam just yet, at least not globally.

As things stand, right now, the question before us is whether we can trust Islam enough not to go all nutty doolally stony, slavey and rapey on us when it gets more power within our countries? Are the voices of ‘moderate’ Islam strong enough to overcome the ISIS/Taliban kind of fruitcakes? Are they strong enough to overcome a more ‘moderate’ than this, but still unacceptably extreme (in parts) version of Islam?

Are we ready to take that gamble?

I don’t even want ‘moderate’ Islam to form the basis of government in my country if I’m honest. This would be decidedly inferior - although maybe not entirely miserable. There are some ‘good’ aspects to ‘moderate’ Islam, but not enough to outweigh the negatives in my view.

Although we’ve managed to import these alien cultures, many of them based around Islam which is where the majority of the tensions lie, many from these cultures are not even remotely interested in anything we might have to offer, except perhaps materially. It goes both ways - they see our culture as alien too and we’re not, in general, all that interested in what they have to offer either.

It’s not a promising start for a happy relationship is it?

So why did it happen? How did we manage to screw our own cultures so badly? And here is where we have to look at ourselves and our own communities and ask the same kind of question; what kind of people are we?

The evolution, historically speaking, of Christian and Muslim societies has been a bit different. Many people try to draw a parallel between the past excesses and brutality of them both. At a surface level much of that comparison holds up. Lots of terrible things were done ‘in the name of’ Christianity, just as lots of terrible things were done in the name of Islam.

However, it’s almost impossible with Christianity to blame the ‘source’ material for this. There’s a very stark mismatch between the recorded words of Jesus and the actions of ‘Christian’ powers throughout history. The situation is almost exactly reversed within Islam; the ‘source’ material (the Qur’an and Hadith) explicitly allows some pretty terrible things.

With Christianity the direction of travel, so to speak, has been to reclaim the original meaning of Jesus’ words and to build a better framework of ethics around it. The philosophers and theologians got to work and we ended up with societies based around what we now call Judeo-Christian values which are almost entirely based around broad ethical principles - such as the Ten Commandments or Jesus’ message to not do to others what you would not have done to yourself (amongst others). Jesus was, of course, merely re-iterating the teachings of the great rabbi Hillel here.

With ‘moderate’ Islam the direction of travel (we hope) is almost the opposite of this; it’s to re-interpret the Qur’an and Hadith in ways that are less brutal and unforgiving than they were originally understood (and also by Muhammad himself, it should be noted). But whilst Islam does contain general moral instructions it also contains a lot of prescriptive and political instruction for how a society should be structured.

But however we want to spin the history and act as ‘apologists’ for one side or the other (or none at all) ‘Christianity’ developed an understood system of ethics based on broad general moral principles. It is not prescriptive beyond fairly obvious things like Thou Shalt Not Kill. Jesus is someone who saved an adulterer from death by stoning according to the source material

When they heard this, they began to go away one by one, beginning with the older ones, until only Jesus was left, with the woman standing there. Then Jesus straightened up and asked her,

“Woman, where are your accusers? Has no one condemned you?”

“No one, Lord,” she answered.

“Then neither do I condemn you,” Jesus declared. “Now go and sin no more.”

This is an interesting story (and almost certainly a fictional account in my view) for all sorts of reasons, not least because Judaism at the time of Jesus did have this penalty for adultery but required stringent evidence making it almost impossible to actually carry out the punishment, legally. The difference is that Jews have pretty much unanimously rejected this form of punishment with many religious Jews arguing against the death penalty altogether, for any crime. This is something of a stark contrast with Islam where, today, we see very significant support for this cruel and barbaric punishment.

The direction of travel of both Judaism and Christianity has been towards life and the sanctity of life - for all, including those who do not share those beliefs. Is this really what we see, in practice, in Muslim countries where other faiths are treated, at best, as irritations and suppressed (either partially or totally)? The tolerance we in the west demonstrate is not at all reciprocated.

This “Christian” direction of travel has gone too far in the west. We’ve ended up with a pushing of the basic ethical underpinnings into the kinds of performative ‘compassion’ we see today. It’s very much a case of “Then neither do I condemn you”, but leaving out the “Now go and sin no more” part.

To quote from one of my favourite movies, The Avengers, both Islam and Christianity have an awful lot of “red in the ledger”. If we’re going to insist on the ‘guilt’ game, then both instantiations of ‘civilization’ have such an awful lot to feel guilty for in terms of things like body count and slavery and colonial domination and cultural erasure. However, as we can see, Islam essentially gets a free pass whereas here in the west we’re supposed to cringe and grovel in abject shame for things we never personally did and to be passionate about ‘restorative’ justice - whatever the fuck that’s supposed to mean.

There’s no general call for ‘reparations’ from Islam for the many great evils, slavery amongst them, it visited upon the world in its colonial quest for domination, no requirement or expectation that its followers should hang their heads in shame.

And this is one of the broad splits we have in the west, a split that has accelerated the immigration of a very significant number of people who are not at all supportive of western values of freedom, liberalism (small L), and the importance of the individual - all of which have foundations in the Judeo-Christian value system. I would argue that taken as a whole, for example, Jesus’ message was of a personal morality, a personal relationship with God, and that each individual matters. Definitely not a collectivist message and in direct opposition to collectivist philosophies like Marxism or Socialism or Islam.

This split, broadly, is between people who value what the western traditions have brought and those who do not. This whole ‘multiculturalism’ thing is a direct statement that, at best, you think other cultures are of equal value and as we’ve seen with so many ‘progressives’ it’s not even that positive as they deride and demean everything the west has built.

As far as I can see, all societies have ‘red in their ledger’ - the ‘reds’, of course, having the most in recent times with such charmers as Stalin, Pol Pot and that nasty Mousey Tongue guy.

History is not a pleasant place full of rainbows and unbridled joy and so many renditions of kumbaya that you vomit from the saccharine sweetness of it all.

Our societies are not like that either even today. The response (from some) to the Karmelo Anthony case - a very clear case of murder - is disturbing. They want exceptions based on skin colour. They want to be able to say it’s OK for a black person to murder a white person if that white person violates some ‘boundary’ that black people have (but what are the equivalent ‘boundaries’ for white people, one might ask?).

We have to ask the question again; what sort of people are they?

This morning, as I write this, I learn of a 3-year old child in the UK who was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo. What sort of person can do this?

In this case it seems to be a clear case of mental illness with, as it turned out, an incorrect judgement about how safe this individual was to have a visit to a public zoo even with 2 carers in attendance. If someone really is that mentally unstable that they can do this, then why are they in public, in a place where they can do such great harm to others?

You can read some of the details of what thousands of British girls suffered at the hands of overwhelmingly Pakistani and Muslim men as they were repeatedly raped and pimped out in Rupert Lowe’s recently released report on this. What sort of people do this?

You may also have seen an interview with the father of one of these scumbag rapists who, essentially, doesn’t think his son did anything wrong and blames the 13-year old girls instead. What sort of person is this?

We’ve seen far too many instances now of really violent shitty people being released by our ‘justice’ systems time and time again to cause more mayhem and carnage to innocent victims. I ask of the judges who pass such lax sentences; what sort of person are you?

We’ve also just had here in the UK a violent scumbag who attacked 5 random Muslims in Edinburgh. I get the anger with the behaviour of some Muslims - I’m angry too and think Islam itself has problems that end up inspiring this behaviour - but this violent response is totally out of order and I hope the guy who did it is locked away for a very long time. What sort of person is this guy?

I think it’s time we started to ask this question - of ourselves, and of others. What sort of people are we? What sort of people do we want to be?

A more thorny and currently relevant issue is how these questions intersect with ideas of national identity.

Being ‘kind’ and ‘compassionate’ is great, in principle, it seems to be a noble and worthy goal. But we don’t live in a world where everyone would automatically return that courtesy. How do we protect the people who cannot protect themselves? We failed in the UK to protect thousands of children, young girls, from the sexual predation of some unspeakably vile adults. We have done nothing to address the underlying problems and attitudes that led to this, or to address the underlying attitudes of the people who thought we shouldn’t do anything in case ‘community’ tensions were inflamed.

We ended up protecting the scumbag rapists instead of their victims - and there are no words strong enough to fully express this national shame.

Are we really the sort of people who want to stand by whilst thousands of young girls have their lives ruined by evil, vile men? Do we really want to be the kind of people who can turn a blind eye to it all in case we upset some group of people to whom those scumbags (mostly) belonged?

Are we human, animal, or sub-animal?

The tension here is that the sub-animals, like the members of the UK grooming gangs or Hamas, can’t be dealt with with ‘kindness’ or ‘compassion’. Protecting humans and our humanity sometimes requires us to do awful things, it seems to me - but if we don’t do those things we’re in danger of losing everything of value and letting the sub-animals dictate our societies.

Less seriously, perhaps, is the creep towards the re-introduction of de facto blasphemy laws into the west (but, surprise, surprise, only one religion demands such special treatment). No religious figure should be held to be above mockery or even insult. It’s a religion for, erm, Christ’s sake, it’s full of weird illogical and irrational shit without any shred of scientific evidence.

Jesus or Muhammad or Buddha or whomever is important to you? Well, so fucking what?

I love person or thing X. It’s important to me. You insulted or mocked X. I now have a right to kill you.

Is that really the kind of people we want to be, or to live amongst?

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