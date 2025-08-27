Done well, immigration is a wonderful thing bringing, we hope, benefits to both the immigrant and the host country.

Done badly, immigration can turn out to be a nightmare.

Ask Sweden - they’ve gone from being one of the safest places to live in the world to one of the most dangerous with hundreds of hand-grenade attacks (and other delightful multicultural experiences) every year. Did IKEA start selling the things, I wonder?

Earlier this week I saw a post which talked about (yet another) immigrant convicted of the rape of an underage girl here in the UK. Part of his ‘defence’ was that his actions were based on “cultural differences”.

Indeed.

It was a curious line to take. Were his lawyers claiming he came from a country where this was acceptable?

Really sorry m’lud. In my home country, me and the lads head out at the weekend for a bit of kiddy-fiddling, so I didn’t know it was wrong to do that here.

And that’s a ‘defence’? Or some kind of excuse?

If that isn’t a tacit admission that ‘multiculturalism’ is a crock of shit, I don’t know what would be.

I realized I was a bit “data-lite” so I did a quick Google. This did 2 things. It confirmed my suspicion that recent net immigration into the UK has been off the charts. It also highlighted that AI overviews, or at least Google’s Gemini version of it, are somewhat dodgy.

Here are the results, together with the search terms used for UK net migration

These might be a bit hard to read so I’ll repeat the salient parts

The average annual net migration from 1980 to 1983 was estimated to be around 4,000 people

The UK experienced relatively low and fluctuating net migration between 1980 and 2000 . . . the average for this period would be relatively low and close to zero

The UK’s average net migration between 2000 and 2020 was approximately 260,000 per year

The UK’s average net migration between 2020 and 2025 is estimated (projected) to be around 350,000 per year

Caution : these figures are all over the place and it’s hard to figure out what the ‘true’ numbers are. Clicking on the various links to either the official Gov.UK figures or proper analyses yields quite a range of numbers for each year. The trend, however, is extremely clear even if we can look a bit askance at some of the yearly figures themselves.

I checked the AI ‘overview’ for the actual yearly figures and it told me the following :

2020 : 34,000

2021 : 239,000

2022 : 745,000

2023 : 635,000

2024 : 431,000

2025 : 350,000 (projected)

I’ve gotten terribly rusty with my maths and stuff since I’ve been out of the game for a few years, but I think I can still manage to do a basic average (arithmetic mean). The average of these figures comes out at 414,000 - so a bit higher than the average the AI engine suggested previously. However, 2020 is quite a big outlier and if we just do it for the last 5 years (so 2021 to 2025) then the average is 490,000.

Nearly half a million people a year, on average, for the last 5 years.

If you’ve ever visited Ipswich, and I don’t particularly recommend that you do, it’s a decent-sized town with a population estimated to be around 140,000.

So, in just 5 years we’ve had a net migration equivalent to over 17 Ipswiches (which is a horrific enough thought in itself. One Ipswich is plenty bad enough). Imagine having to build 17 Ipswich-sized towns just to cope with half a decade’s influx.

We’ve gone from a net migration of around the 5,000 per year mark in the two decades leading up to 2000 to something like 500,000 per year in the last 5 years (based on the AI overview figures) which is nearly a 10,000% increase.

Yes you read that right. A 10,000% increase.

Worried about inflation? You certainly should be. Net immigration at these levels is clearly unsustainable over the long term. Especially when your country is already heading for financial oblivion and immigrants are currently a net drain on the economy. I mean, come on man, it’s not like we’re importing the ‘brightest and best’ is it?

Our NHS is struggling under the weight of too many rainbow flags and too few doctors and nurses. But don’t worry - there are thousands of new places where you can get a haircut (almost always empty) or a vape. You will at least have a stylish head of hair as you die from the turbo cancers or monstrous alien-like clots a certain Pharmaceutical product of the early 2020’s gave you.

When I did the whole immigration thing back in 2010 and moved to another country I had to be vetted (by the government of the country) and sponsored (by my employer). I was allowed to bring in my immediate family provided I could financially support them.

I couldn’t bring my parents, my siblings, my uncles and aunts, my cousins, my next door neighbour, my next door neighbour’s dog’s vet’s 2nd cousin by marriage, or the random guy I bumped into on my way to get a haircut.

In the UK we seem to just allow entire extended families in. According to Google’s Artificial bias engine only 1 in 5 adult immigrants to the UK are actually in employment. They dispute the oft-quoted 1 in 7 figure.

The problem isn’t with immigration, as such. Immigration done well, with some control and appropriate vetting, is great. The problem is with a more uncontrolled and un-vetted approach.

If we were annually importing 500,000 skilled workers bringing real value to the economy we’d still struggle to provide the basic services at an adequate level - we haven’t been able to do that for a while now. You know, the stuff we actually pay our taxes for - provide basic services.

But at least with that level of imported skill, we’d have a chance to turn things around. They’d be contributing, see.

One other big problem is that of ‘assimilation’. Even temporary immigrants should be required to do this, at some level. When I moved away from the UK I was very much aware that I was a guest in someone else’s country - and that they set the rules. It was all good. I either accepted those conditions or I bloody well didn’t go. No whinging or trying to ‘change’ things. I respected the local traditions, as best I could, and apologised profusely when I got things a bit wrong.

The host country was broadly welcoming and tolerant of minor cultural missteps - although I’m pretty sure that raping an underage girl would not be seen as a forgivable “cultural difference”. I’d have been dispatched with extreme prejudice after a short trial - and quite rightly so. I had a great time there - but they absolutely didn’t tolerate any guest behaving like an ass. If you were an ass and didn’t actually do something that warranted jail time you’d find yourself on a flight back home. The next day.

This is how (some) other countries ‘do’ immigration - so why can’t we do that in the UK? What’s wrong with actually taking a hard line here? The UK is my home. Why should it be incumbent upon me to invite some random stranger into my home? I think I might require some references first and some fairly solid guarantees.

And if my guest makes an ass of himself, why is it not right to kick the bugger out?

Why should I tolerate, and grant entry to, someone who turns up uninvited?

I get that sometimes you want to do the charitable thing, and that’s a good thing, but there are limits. There have to be limits (and boundaries), even there.

This cheery article from the national propaganda division BBC is fun. It happily tells us that the cost of hotel accommodation for ‘asylum’ seekers in the UK has gone down by a third to only 2 billion pounds in the last year. Great stuff lads - we can all breathe easy now and splash out and buy an extra egg or two, or even a small bottle of olive oil.

I’ve been trying to put financial figures into a more ‘human’ format because the numbers don’t mean all that much when the media fling around the word ‘billions’ with gay abandon. Last time I looked a few months ago the median salary in the UK was £37,000 of which about £7,000 are taken in direct taxes. There’s lots of other taxes, of course, so this doesn’t represent the total tax intake at all - just the direct taxes from your paycheque.

Now, in order to get some kind of ‘feel’ for what this figure of 2 billion means I’ll introduce an LTC - a lifetime tax contribution. I will entirely neglect inflation and promotions/pay rises etc, so it’s a very crude estimate. Suppose someone works for 50 years earning this median salary. That’s one full lifetime of work. Your blood, sweat and tears for your whole life given, willingly, to the government. It’s quite a precious thing when you think about it. I’m really OK with taxes - provided they are treated with the utmost respect and not squandered or spent on lunatic projects (of which there are many).

So, what does £2,000,000,000 represent?

One person’s whole life of work is worth £350,000 to the government. That’s 1 LTC.

So, in order to pay for housing ‘asylum seekers’ in hotels over the last year, it requires the LTC’s of 5,700 British people. Just one year of housing. That’s nearly 6,000 people working for their entire lives - just to pay for one year’s worth of hotel accommodation for ‘asylum seekers’ - the majority of whom, we know, are not ‘asylum’ seekers, but economic migrants.

I could (and probably should) do a proper job and factor in inflation etc - but even this very crude estimate gives you some idea of the scale of the problem.

And the ‘powers that be’ seem to be confused about why we’re angry? When our services and benefits for our own people have been ruthlessly cut and we’re expected to fund a whole bunch of people from other countries who just turn up on our doorstep one day?

And we know that a significant minority of these newcomers are not even remotely interested in the whole ‘assimilation’ thing. We’re being Balkanised, not ‘multiculturalized’ - and it’s too many, and too swift, for everyday, normal, people not to notice.

And by ‘everyday’ and ‘normal’ I, of course, mean despicable far-right fascist bigot thugs.

Although illegal immigration is a problem we actually have a much bigger problem, currently, with legal immigration. It’s too much, too quickly, with too little care taken over who we’re bringing in.

We’ve (and by ‘we’ I mean the idiots we vote into government) created a massive problem for ourselves which cannot easily be ‘fixed’ now. We’re in trouble - and we know it. There’s no ‘nice’ way out of this now. If the government doesn’t start taking a (much) harder line - which it won’t (and neither will Reform) - then we’ll end up with some serious and brutal conflict - and that benefits no one. It will turn our country, my country, into a dark and dystopian place (even more so than now) and that’s not something any sane person should want because we’ll all suffer - nationals and migrants alike. It would be disastrous.

But realistically I can’t see any way out of this mess we’ve made for ourselves now and it probably will come to a head at some point. It has that feel of inevitability to it.

I hope I’m wrong, I really do, but I join the many voices now saying the same thing.

I hope we’re all wrong - and that there’s no coming immolation however many asses we appear to have in the UK.

And let’s end full circle with Sweden - and some of ABBA’s lyrics which seem eerily appropriate

Knowing me, knowing you, aha

There is nothing we can do

Knowing me, knowing you, aha

We just have to face it, this time we're through

