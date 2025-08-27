Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
12h

Ipswich's population was officially 140,000 when I was at school there in the mid to late Sixties...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
11h

"...then we’ll end up with some serious and brutal conflict - and that benefits no one."

I disagree with you on that last bit.

I'm an ex infantryman. I've seen...bad things. Dead bodies, blood oozing from shattered, heads...bad things.

So yeah, War is a bad thing, but it's not the worst thing. The worst thing, IMHO, is to live as a slave. If one can fight, and thereby avoid that terrible fate, then that is a good thing. And if one dies in the struggle, well, there are worse ways to go.

Jimmy Cliff said all that needed to be said on the matter (IMO) in his classic piece of art "The Harder They Come"...

"I'd rather be a free man in my grave

Than living as a puppet or a slave"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture