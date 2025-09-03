Have you ever had one of those conversations that you wish you’d recorded? Just to check, later, that you weren’t imagining things? I had one of those recently.

I knew it was going to be ‘interesting’ because she’s one of those who jumps onto every modern cause célèbre. She’s had every symbol on her social media you can think of in support of the various (worthy) ‘causes’. BLM, trans, climate, Ukraine, Palestine - the whole gamut of hectoring opportunities one after another.

At the moment she’s most passionate about Palestine and she goes on some march or other to free it from the river to the sea every weekend. She speaks to people and these people tell her things and she becomes a freshly-minted world expert on pretty much everything.

I don’t really want to try and regurgitate the whole conversation - it was, frankly, a bit surreal - but there were a couple of things that made me think a bit.

We started on UK immigration (no surprises there - all immigrants are wonderful people, they should be here, and have lots of skills to contribute etc etc). When I mentioned the perilous state of the UK economy and the level of debt her response was that it’s “all made up anyway” and that it’s not “real money”. Her view is that we should just cancel all debt and start again from a clean slate.

After that little trip down Derangement Drive on economics you’d think it couldn’t get worse. That, if anything, was a high point.

It’s really quite difficult to get someone of this mindset to appreciate the difference between being against immigration and being against poorly-controlled immigration at the current scale in the UK. Her thinking seems to be along the lines of - this movie was good, therefore all movies are good - and conversely if someone rejects a certain kind of movie then they reject all movies.

She shifted gear and dived into the Israel/Palestine issue. Of course she knows lots of people, has daily ‘facetime’ calls with people in Gaza, and so on and so forth. She considers that she really ‘knows’ what is happening out there.

Any data, or historical fact, that I might present was filtered entirely through these lenses of ‘lived experience’.

She, now, describes herself as “pro-Hamas” and views Oct 7th as an “act of resistance” justified by the numbers of Palestinians killed by Israel and the years of “oppression”. This is a bit of a change from a year or so ago when she could, at least, recognize the wanton brutality and psychopathy of that terrible day.

To me it looks like she is becoming ‘radicalized’ although she will doubtless reject that perspective.

I was more interested in letting her speak than countering her views directly, at least initially, and so it continued.

She went on to describe ‘Zionists’ as the world’s greatest evil, psychopathic monsters who view Palestinians as animals and who kill Palestinian babies who might grow up to be part of Hamas. I won’t list all of the epithets she used. You get the idea.

This, then, was the first thing that struck me. I wondered about the psychology here, not that I know all that much about psychology, as such.

I get that some people will be ‘pro-Palestinian’ - and may well have been for some time. That’s OK because there are definitely two sides to the story. I happen, personally, to come down more in favour of Israel’s actions over the years because I see them largely as defensive rather than aggressive. But I can understand why people would have formed the opposite view, even though I would disagree with it.

Then along comes Oct 7th

For all the world to see, because they filmed themselves, we saw the true character of the people Israel were having to deal with. The mask of peace, and peaceful intent, was torn off and they revealed their true faces.

Those images from that day will haunt me, as will the images of Palestinians grieving for their children in the subsequent war. Not all of those will have been faked or staged. The horrors that Hamas have brought upon their own people are truly terrible to contemplate.

My hypothesis, and maybe it’s drawn straight from my fundament, is that this day, Oct 7th, where we saw who Hamas truly are and what they are capable of, set up a kind of cognitive dissonance. The only way to ‘level the playing field’, so to speak, was to, in turn, make out the Israelis (the ‘Zionists’) to be even greater monsters.

Logically, of course, this way of thinking would imply that both sides of this conflict are monstrous, but that’s not the way this game works.

There isn’t a peaceful way out when both sides view the other as monsters. Implicit in this kind of terrible analysis and hatred is a disastrous future where it’s a fight to the death.

There can be no “two-state solution” with this kind of mindset.

And then came the Naqba. I’m so sick of being told how I must think and feel about the Naqba as if it was some great and unparalleled human tragedy - a great evil perpetrated by Israel.

She told me about the people she’d spoken to whose parents and grandparents were displaced in the Naqba and how, just weeks prior, Arabs (there were no Palestinians back then, of course) had welcomed Jews into their homes only to be turfed out just weeks later by the very same people they’d welcomed. All that lovely lived experience, lovingly told, to present the evil of the Jews.

Maybe some of these stories are true, maybe they’re passed down like family heirlooms, maybe they’re embellished to present a particular perspective. Who knows? I don’t tend to place much stock on such ‘lived experience’ I’m afraid, especially when there are significant current incentives to promote a particular agenda.

And then came my Biden “wgbwe^%F&uhfggeg” moment. I mentioned that the Naqba happened because of the war.

“War? What war?”

My brain did a blue screen of death.

After I had rebooted somewhat I tried to explain.

Oh, you know, the 1948 war between Israel and the Arabs.

She appeared (pretended?) to not know what I was talking about. I explained further. The war where only a day after its formation Israel was invaded by the nascent Palestinians and armies from 5 other Arab nations. That one. The war they started to try to exterminate the Jews.

“Good”, she said.

At this point I should have realized I was talking to someone for whom no amount of fact or alternative perspective would make any kind of difference, but I’m a sucker for punishment and so we continued.

It became very clear that perhaps the fundamental sticking point was the question of the legitimacy of the state of Israel.

When I asked why Israel was ‘illegitimate’ but other countries newly-created from the spoils of the Ottoman Empire (that conveniently forgotten form of colonialism), countries like Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, were considered to be ‘legitimate’ her answer was “I don’t care about those”.

This question of ‘legitimacy’, I think, is really very critical. It’s a question asked of no other state - but, hey, because it’s those Jews involved, we’re allowed to, right?

But without that recognition there will never be peace or a two-state solution. That’s why Hamas launched its day of barbarism - to provoke an Israeli response that would stop the progress that had been made for other Arab states, particularly Saudi, to formally recognise Israel’s right to exist. They needed the death and destruction of their own people, and goaded Israel into a military response, in order to prevent further progress to any peace in the region that would include Israel as part of it.

Each Palestinian death as a result is not a tragedy for them (Hamas), but a vital part of a propaganda war. They needed it to be bad. This was their strategy from the outset. Oct 7th wasn’t some “act of resistance” but a calculated move, undertaken with delight, to provoke a specific response.

Implicit in the slogan “from the river to the sea” is a rejection of any two-state solution. In order to underpin that one has to make out ‘Zionists’ to be the supreme monsters. They want peace - but it’s a peace that does not include Israel.

I want peace - but it’s a peace that includes Israel.

This, in a nutshell, is the fundamental difference. This is why there’s so much focus on the ‘legitimacy’ of Israel and the depiction of Israel as the ‘occupier’ living on ‘stolen’ land.

Another thing I ‘learned’ during our conversation was that the Palestinians are ‘indigenous’ and that anyone born in a country is ‘indigenous’ to that country. Which kind of makes a lot of Jews somewhat indigenous too. Mr and Mrs Logic were off their heads on meth at this point.

Of course, I was told, my opinion was bollocks because I hadn’t spoken to anyone in the region and that I’d simply fallen for ‘Zionist’ propaganda and that I needed to learn the facts before having an opinion.

I haven’t spoken directly to many pro-Palestinian people, but I hope this recent conversation is something of an outlier.

There can be peace - Israel have demonstrated this within their own country where both Arabs and Jews live in peace and enjoy the benefits of Israeli citizenship. Indeed, right from its very formation as a state Israel explicitly welcomed and invited Arabs to join them in that endeavour as equals. It was a promise they kept, and the 2 million Arabs living in Israel today are enjoying the fruits of that.

Those ‘Zionist’ monsters, eh?

