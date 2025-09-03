Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
La Lydia's avatar
La Lydia
1d

Think I would avoid that person. You must have the patience of Job to listen to such nonsense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
Fiona walker's avatar
Fiona walker
1d

Did she have the jab? Just interested….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture