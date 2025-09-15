Riggery Pokery

Sadly, I think the violence from the Left will continue. Charlie won’t be the last. The absolutely despicable, disgusting, vile things I have seen the past few days, calling for Charlie’s wife and children to be murdered so “the whole line is destroyed”, calling for the death of all conservatives, the insane laughing and cackling and creepiness of it all!!! The partying and dancing. It’s so incredibly disturbing. I’ve seen a lot over the years with 25 years of police work behind me and none of it has disturbed me as much as what I’ve seen these past few days.

There truly are demons walking among us. The only positive side is that this incident has brought them all out into the open. They’re gloating and reveling openly for all to see. And I do believe that in the end goodness will win.

Before Charlie’s assassination there were 8000 chapters of Turning Point in the USA. In the last three days 18,000 more people have applied to open chapters at their high schools and colleges. They have awoken a sleeping giant. This is indeed a Turning Point for America.

I've seen lots of stuff on the internet over rhe last decade or so about how leftists want conservative people imprisoned and/or killed, and I've generally discounted it. There's nutters everywhere I thought, but not in any numbers.

After contemplating Mr Kirk's death and subsequent events, it hit me quite viscerally last night that its true.

I've been loosely following his progress for about 5 years. I admired his courage, his intellect and his ability to think on his feet and discuss controversial things with hostile people with wit and good will. Apart from some of the religious stuff he espoused, I agreed with everything he said. I really can't recall ever seeing him speak and thinking "Nah...he's totally wrong on that".

So, having seen the grotesque widespread celebrations of his murder, I can only conclude that those people would also celebrate the same thing happening to me, because I largely share Mr Kirk's views. They wanted him dead, they're overjoyed that he's dead and they're shouting it all over the internet. The only rational conclusion is that they want all people like Mr Kirk dead, including me, and they'd also applaud my murder. Certainly there are lots of suggestions for future high profile targets such as Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh and JK Rowling, but way down their list, there's also me.

I understand their attitude very clearly now, and my heart has hardened against them, like a piece of fucking flint. I greatly suspect that many other middle of the road people luke me feel much the same.

