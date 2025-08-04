I’m going to stop talking, at least for the moment, about jeans and people who might, or might not, look rather fetching in them - although it has been bags of fun.

I want to try to write down my evolving thoughts about the two big “I’s” at the moment; Israel and immigration. It is a work in progress and I’m probably not distanced enough for this to become a snark in progress, although I’ll try my best.

Recently our robotic overlord, the emperor of enervation, Two-Tier Keir, the Prime Minister of the UK, said he was going to ‘recognize’ the state of Palestine unless Israel did some stuff.

Big words from a little man.

I was left wondering what, exactly, was this supposed state? Where are its borders? What is its government? Which bits of that benighted land were going to be recognized? Whose claim over which bits of land was he going to recognize?

One thing that struck me - and it’s wholly consistent with his core Two-Tier values - was that all of the conditions were placed on Israel. There was no attempt to recognize that maybe, just maybe, statehood and the international recognition of it might also come with one or two conditions on those who would be running that state. Easy stuff - things like not murdering, raping, beheading and burning your neighbours and filming your ecstasy for the world to see whilst doing it, or not lobbing thousands of rockets over your border.

It’s terribly old-fashioned of me, I know, but I kind of think behaving in a civilised fashion is kind of important for civilisation. Stupid idea, but I will cling to these awfully out-dated notions, it seems.

It is highly likely that were such a state to be formed tomorrow and were elections to be held, the populace would vote in Hamas for its leadership (and not just in Gaza).

Great stuff. Just what you want. A bunch of sub-human savages running your place. A bunch of people with thoroughly genocidal intent who, thankfully, have never had the military clout to achieve their wet dreams of Jewish extermination.

Paradoxically, a nation in that very same region said to also be genocidal in intent, a nation that does have that military clout, and in abundance, has never quite managed to do genocide properly.

OK - let’s put forward a proposition. I’m very sorry because it’s a demonstrably absurd proposition (even though a good number of people seem to believe it) that Israel and ‘Zionists’ are a bunch of murderous thugs intent on the elimination of every Palestinian. We’ve gone all bit la-la here, but let’s run with it.

Let’s suppose we’ve eaten some bad mushrooms and entered the mushroom dimension.

Here’s the question : in what way are Hamas any better?

I’ll just leave that one out there as an exercise for the reader, as they say.

I think cultural norms are really interesting.

I phoned my mum, breathless with excitement, to tell her I’d managed to do a 10km run at the gym.

Other people, elsewhere in the world, phone their mums to say they’d just flown into Israel and murdered 10 Jews with their own hands.

Isn’t multiculturalism a wonderful thing?

And this is one of the big problems in the UK at the moment. We’re importing, wilfully, a whole bunch of people whose ideas of what ‘culture’ should be about are very, very different to the ideas of culture held by the natives.

Immigration, for those who aren’t “far-right”, is a jolly good thing. Bring in the millions and let them use gradual demographic shift to completely change the cultural and political landscape.

Fuppin wonderful stuff - except when Jews try to do it in places like Israel. Then it’s really crap, an evil not to be tolerated. Palestine is for the Palestinians not those crappy Jews who want to bring their own culture into the region.

Compassion and ‘multiculturism’ are clearly dependent on geography. In the UK it’s the best thing since sliced bread, in another place it’s the worst thing since sliced people at a music festival.

The possession of double-standards, or Two-Tier ideology, is maybe the defining characteristic of those on the ‘left’ - whatever that word means today.

Weekly protests doing the whole “river to the sea” thing? Lovely - not extremist at all. Protest about the rapid change of your local community when bus loads of young migrant men are housed (at your expense) in hotels which can no longer support tourism? Fuppin far-right extremist thuggery.

No two-tier thinking here at all. No Siree, nothing binary at all. About as non-binary as one of Sam Smith’s outfits.

The Israeli problem and the UK immigration problem share certain parallels. How does one live ‘peaceably’ with neighbours who often do not share your values and often wish you harm?

It’s the thorny question that the ‘multiculturalists’ never properly address.

You could be forgiven for thinking that ‘western’ countries are the only places in the world that are not allowed to defend their own cultures. Because it very much seems to be that way - and no amount of Starmerization can change that perception because we see it everywhere in the continual pressure to feel ashamed of our own heritage and history.

I’m actually in favour of immigration. Bring in people with skills from elsewhere with a few different ideas and traditions prepared to work and live alongside you where we can learn from each other? Brilliant stuff.

Bring in 750,000 in one year and for the foreseeable future, the majority of whom have no particular skills to offer, and a significantly large enough minority of whom really don’t share your cultural perspectives at all? I’m not over-enthusiastic about that kind of immigration. Who would be?

When your neighbours can demonstrate their peaceful intent - things like not trying to behead people who ‘insult’ their prophet, or directing your own blockbuster as you gleefully murder people at a music festival (not a big ask really, is it?) - then we can all relax a bit - but the onus shouldn’t all be on those who try to defend themselves from this kind of multicultural enrichment - we have to require, and even enforce, certain standards of behaviour from the other ‘side’ too.

Things have come to a pretty pass

Our romance is growing flat

For you like this and the other

While I go for this and that

Goodness knows what the end will be

Oh, I don't know where I'm at

It looks as if we two will never be one

Something must be done . . .

