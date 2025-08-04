Riggery Pokery

Bettina
2d

Brilliant!

Rikard
2d

Saw a good meme the other day. It's Hitler and his crew looking at maps and planning Unternehmen Seelöwe (the invasion of Britain). The text reads:

"Führer, why don't we send the troops on small boats?"

"Nah, that'd be stupid, they'd never fall for that"

Can't make it clearer than that, what's going on and has been going on since before the Cold War ended (yes, really).

Palestine, as in the state of, is otherwise called Jordan: that's the land set aside for the "palestinians", i.e. the various arab clans occupying the area where now is Israel. The state Kier talks about "recognising" is the West Bank and Gaza, which is under the kind of leadership youd expect:

Clan chiefs gotten rich and fat from stealing aid money enough so that they can live in luxury in Dubai and Quatar, gleefully letting their "own people" starve and die for "the cause".

Small wonder communists and progressives and liberals like them, no? Identical behaviour, identical morals and ethics.

And if we're talking migration of people who actually has something to offer, then the UK would accept ca 1 000 non-White migrants/year at most.

