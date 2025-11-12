Riggery Pokery

LSWCHP
4d

The BBC maliciously editing Trump's speech as they did is a "mistake", in the same sense that the Old Bill planting fake evidence on an innocent man to secure a conviction is a "mistake".

There's no mistake about it. And the smug fuckers thought they were quite justified in engaging in their corruption, because they know what's best for us gammon, and also because they thought they'd get away with it.

Cunce.

Bettina
4d

Aka "Auntie" although I when married into a Jewish family - back in the 80's - I learned that it had another name: the British Brainwashing Corporation (because of its stance on Israel).

I haven't watched BBC TV for years so it will live in my memory as the home of great 20th century TV comedy and Top of the Pops. Since the Blair era, it has gone fully over to the Dark Side but, such is its reputation, that people are slow to catch on. I'll never forget my cousin in Canada stating happily, when I was staying with him in 2018, that he didn't trust North American news sources and if he wanted to know the real news he listened to the BBC! 🤣. I set him straight.

