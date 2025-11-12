I used to love the BBC, I really did. Affectionately known in the UK as “The Beeb”, the BBC, at least on paper, was a brilliant idea. By using a funding model, and a charter, that insulated it from political and financial pressures, it could be truly impartial and provide quality programming and news that could be trusted. That was the idea, at any rate.

Like many great ideas on paper, the vision falls short of reality, sadly. This last week or so, we’ve seen by how much.

Up until, oh I don’t know, a certain virus caused global insanity, I would have still maintained that the Beeb was a British institution of which we could be rightly proud.

I returned to the UK from a decade-long gig at a non-UK university back in early 2021. Mostly for family reasons, but also because the university had started to require its employees be injected with Pfizer’s Pfreaky Pformulation. There was no way I was getting this questionable, and still very experimental, gloop squirted into my body.

Until I could get my house purchase sorted I stayed with my eldest daughter and her husband. Every morning they’d put on the BBC to watch the morning news and programming. It got to the point where they almost had to lock me in the shed because I was in danger of throwing something at the TV in anger. Being a theoretical physicist I’d done my own analyses of the UK data. I knew that a lot of what we were being told by the BBC (and others) on a daily basis was a steaming great pile of horseshit. I’d brushed up a bit on the physics of aerosols, fluid dynamics, and surgical masks by that point and so I also knew masks (at least of the surgical variety) were about as much use as a cardboard hammer for the purposes of infection control (from an airborne aerosolized virus).

I watched in utter disbelief at the ‘socially distanced’ sets - and, although not from the Beeb, who could ever forget things like this?

This was from the ITV programme Good Morning Britain, another of our national broadcasters (supposedly still bound by impartiality rules set by Ofcom). Were they doing this to parody just how ridiculous many of our covid ‘interventions’ were? I don’t know - one can only hope so, but I fear not.

It was, I suppose, my first serious introduction to the notion that when the government has something they want ‘to sell’, impartiality goes out of the window. I’d always sort of known that in a theoretical sense, but covid really allowed us to see behind the mask in a way that was so ‘in your face’ it couldn’t be ignored.

The same kind of insanity reigned in the US media too with this being just one example

But I can’t deny that the Beeb has, over the years, produced some amazing output. I still remember coming home late after work one evening - I’d been dinghy sailing - to find the other half watching a nature documentary from the peerless BBC Natural History Unit. She’d already eaten so I rushed into the kitchen to make a quick sandwich and settled down to watch with her.

There, accompanied by the rich, dulcet tones of Attenborough, in glorious technicolour and the kind of crystal clear focus only the BBC’s Natural History Unit seemed able to achieve, was a clip of the rear end of a rhino ejecting Turdicus Giganticus. At least I think it was a rhino - hard to tell from that angle. It dropped, with incongruous grace, onto Poo Mountain. Close encounters of the turd kind or a scene from Jurassic Park?

Handy Diet Tip : put on a BBC nature documentary before you eat

The Beeb, then, certainly didn’t shy away from just ‘telling it like it is’ in that instance, and didn’t care about how many sandwiches they ruined that day.

It’s a bit shocking to me now but the BBC’s almost perfect and magnificent adaptation of Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is 30 years old. It’s still one of my favourite shows and would easily make the list of my “Desert Island DVD’s” - which is a reference to another great BBC radio show called Desert Island Discs.

Pride and Prejudice was a tour de force of pretty much nearly everything when it came to period dramas with the only slightly off note being the occasional over-acting of Mrs Bennet. Presumably this was the director’s fault because Alison Steadman is a very fine actress indeed.

The proposal scene ranks amongst my all-time favourite TV/movie moments. Elizabeth’s savage (but within the bounds of propriety) rejection of Darcy’s awkward and offensive proposal is something I could watch again and again.

BBC News was something, at the time, I felt I could trust. The BBC’s funding model and charter helped to elevate it, at least in my perception, to something probably unique amongst the world’s news broadcasters. The covid propaganda it pumped out daily felt like a real betrayal. I knew it was not impartial or objective and they certainly weren’t doing anything remotely like ‘investigative journalism’.

Covid - or rather the almost psychotic reaction it - coupled with the heavy-handed propaganda and censorship that went on was, for me, one of those ‘reality-defining’ moments. It was, I believe, such a moment for many others, too. When trust crumbles and the betrayal is inarguable, there’s a kind of phase-shift as your sense of what was real and what was fake gets yanked through 90° and you start to re-examine everything you thought you already knew. How many other times have they ‘lied’ and it’s gone unnoticed?

The rot at the heart of the BBC should have been obvious, really. Any organization, whatever its founding principles, relies on its people. Where does the BBC draw from when recruiting those who work on its programming? From those who have been through a university Humanities ‘education’ mostly. Such graduates skew wildly ‘left’ and ‘woke’. These, then, are the kind of people tasked with maintaining objectivity and impartiality.

Yeah - that really describes the woke to a T, doesn’t it?

A less objective, impartial, and tolerant bunch of people would be hard to find.

These are the people who try to ruin your lives for thinking that humans have only 2 sexes and that one cannot flip between them. These are the people who think JK Rowling is ‘hateful’ and send her death threats and rape wishes. These are the people who rejoiced at Charlie Kirk’s assassination. These are the people who believe that Trump incited a riot on Jan 6th - despite there being no such incitement in his speech at all.

So it’s not really any surprise that the BBC deliberately doctored footage of Trump’s speech to make it look like he was inciting violence and rioting. What is a surprise is that it’s taken so long to come to public attention in the way that it has.

But think about this for a moment. Here we have the national broadcaster of the UK, tasked with impartiality and objectivity, a broadcaster in a very privileged position because of its source of funding, taking a nakedly political and partisan stance and twisting perceptions to present an inaccurate portrayal of reality.

This was not a ‘mistake’, some oversight, some “oopsie” moment. It was a calculated and deliberate attempt to present one side of things as fact; to skew perception.

It is, in itself, another of those 90° yanks of reality, where you realize that the ‘trust’ you had was based on a lie. It’s a real betrayal. It’s very, very, difficult to come back from a betrayal - nigh on impossible I would say. Some trust can be rebuilt, but it’s never quite the same as before. Like cheating on your spouse, it breaks something special, something that can’t properly be fixed, only glued back together.

The BBC’s betrayal of our trust goes much wider and deeper than the colourful and controversial figure of Trump, though. They have been found seriously wanting in all sorts of other areas. Some commentators have opined that these other issues represent far more serious derelictions of duty, and in this I would agree with them, but the BBC’s Trump character assassination is extremely clear and significant.

I’ve no problem with people hating on The Don - Lord knows he’s quite good at painting targets on himself - but don’t base your hatred on false shit, for heaven’s sake.

Can the BBC be fixed? I’m not sure that it can be and we’ve seen all sorts of closing of ranks going on where they have tried to pass off their own inadequacy and bias as ‘mistakes’ or some ‘right-wing’ plot to discredit the BBC. No luvvies - you did it all to yourselves.

I hope it can be fixed, but I am not optimistic. Its ugly partisan nature has been revealed and its betrayal of its founding principles is painfully clear - and it is painful for me to see an institution like this fall from grace.

