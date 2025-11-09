The Nipples of Nazism have struck again. Displaying many of the characteristics of weaponized whiteness (high IQ, rationality, decorum and class, to name but a few) the problematic SS herself simply walked round the Maginot Line that was the interview of GQ’s Katherine Stoeffel.

It was a masterclass in how to conduct a Blitzkrieg with sardonic micro-expressions and few words. If you haven’t seen it yet I encourage you to watch it (link to interview in the article I’ve linked above). I will warn you, though, that Stoeffel’s ‘vocal fry’ is a very particular set of skills that will find you and will kill you.

I harbour a secret fantasy (no, not that one - clean your mind out) that Sydney’s intervention here signals the death knell for this form of ‘woke’ interrogation. For whom the boobs toll. Basically, a whole bunch of people are (probably, hopefully, in my dreams) looking at this and thinking “Ah! So that’s how you deal with these woke pillocks”

What might be interesting, or not, is that instead of direct confrontation adopting the usual techniques of meltdown, hissy fits, and accusations of bigotry (or any one of the usual plethora of ‘isms’ or ‘phobias’), the interviewer chose to try being a sneaky fucker and lead Sydney into a trap. It was surface cordiality with seething malice underneath. Perhaps, and maybe it’s only my over-optimistic fevered imagination talking, that this in itself signals a bit of a ‘vibe shift’ in which the ‘wokeness’ has to tread more carefully these days.

We all have our fantasies don’t we?

Notice the very particular framing of one of the questions

“And the criticism of the content, which was basically that, maybe specifically in this political climate, white people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority. That was kind of the criticism, broadly speaking. And since you are talking about this, I just wanted to give you an opportunity to talk about that specifically?”

How very kind of Stoeffel to be gracious enough to afford some nobody like Sydney Sweeney such an opportunity!

But look at the framing implicit in the statement “white people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority”. This is very much resonant with the technique of assuming that whenever a white person talks about monkeys or apes they are “obviously” referring to black people.

The classic example of this was the forced resignation of a much-respected UK newsreader/broadcaster, Alastair Stewart, who in a Twitter exchange quoted Shakespeare

But man, proud man, dress’d in a little brief authority, most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d – his glassy essence- like an angry ape

Unfortunately, the guy he was arguing with happened to be black and took it to be a racial slur. Of course he would - because he’s an idiot lacking sufficient comprehension to understand the point Stewart (and Shakespeare) was making.

Simian similes, it seems, are always racist!

The American Eagle ad was not about racial genetic superiority, of course. It only ‘implied’ that in the minds of those who look for such (spurious) implications. The technique of ‘playing the race card’ is (thankfully) losing some of its power. The idiots on the ‘left’ overused it and have rendered it meaningless.

When things like dairy products, the countryside, gardening, lawns, eye-rolling, being on time, wanting to hire the best person for the job, are all ‘racist’, then is anyone seriously concerned about being called a ‘racist’ these days?

Employer : I’m sorry, you weren’t selected for this position

Candidate : Is it coz I iz black?

Employer : No, it’s because you’re an idiot

The obsession with race over the last decade or so has been deeply damaging. For everyone. All it has done is to re-open (and infect) a wound that by any reasonable metric had been healing quite nicely. We were warned, by many, that all it would do would be to cause a rise in actual racism - which it has. It’s so depressing, and so frustrating.

Although I later learned that MLK had his flaws, his words which I first heard when I was but a whippersnapper have left an inedible mark upon me. They remain, for me, amongst the most profound ever uttered by a human being. I refer, of course, to his I Have A Dream speech and the plea to judge people by the content of their character.

Judging people by their skin colour is about as ridiculous as judging someone for the length of their eyebrows. Yet that’s what we have been (hugely) encouraged to do recently. Moreover, we are told, it is the right thing to do.

All I can say is “bollocks to that, Vicar”

And, for a while, the High Priestess of Hideous Hagiography, the great sanctifier of melanin herself, Robin DiAngelo, held sway

This malevolent microwit muppet seems to think that all interactions between white and black people are racist in some way. If you’re looking for candidates for “seriously fucked-up ways to view the world” you’d be hard pressed to find a better example.

The whole farcical BLM thing in which world leaders knelt in homage (and faux ‘guilt’) to St George of the Fentanyl whose death, whilst tragic and avoidable, has never, not even once, been unequivocally demonstrated to be the result of ‘racism’ was almost as eye-opening as the whole covid clown show. The single metric used to ‘prove’ a racial component was white cop/black suspect. That’s it - that’s all it rested on. This simple visual was enough to spark massive (and ridiculous) riots across the western world leading to billions in damage and to more death. Way to go you demented fuckers - other than giving the BLM leaders some nice new mansions to live in what did you actually achieve with your adolescent and immature angst?

We’ve got this simplistic (and that’s being charitable) approach in Lenny Henry’s recent call for ‘reparations’. Yet another farcical race grift. Even a child could easily dismantle the ‘case’ for reparations, so I’m not going to try to properly do that here. Besides which, I couldn’t do it better than the writer of Low Status Opinions who is not only very funny, but very much on point

Quoting Lenny Henry from that article :

all black British people . . . personally deserve money for the effects of slavery . . . [Because] the reason we have racism today and also . . . why black British people are grossly over-represented in the prison population [is] all because of the transatlantic slave trade

So, the reason why some black guy went on a stabby rampage on a UK train recently was all down to the slave trade which was abolished in the UK over 200 years ago?

What the fuckity fuck with fuckity frilly bits?

I am aghast at the level of crushing imbecility implicit in Henry’s statement.

But I feel that way about much of ‘woke’, if I’m honest. It is simply too difficult for me to fully process the spectacular level of utter imbecility with which your average ‘wokester’ is infused.

Even trying to engage with much of this shit requires too much dumbing down. And here we must focus again on the features of Sydney Sweeney (no, not those features you perv). She simply refused to engage and did it in such a way as to emphasize the vacuity inherent in the interviewer’s questions.

I would like to see the phrase “you’ve been Sweeneyed” enter the lexicon to describe this devastating and (seemingly) effortless take-down technique.

Not only has Sydney got great genes, she also has great interview technique.

