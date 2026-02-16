As I was preparing to set my ramblings for the day on paper, or the modern equivalent of it, I noticed a happy coincidence. My 666th post featured the Wannsee conference and the unspeakable evil that was the Holocaust. My main theme of the day was a defence of Israel, but a secondary goal was a reminder of an event that principally targeted Jews simply for being Jewish.

When I first learned about the Holocaust - and for some time after that - I wondered, a little bit, about what was wrong with the German psyche. How could people prepare, plan, and prosecute such a terrible thing? Having lived through Covid and also having seen the rise of ‘the woke’, I no longer harbor such sentiments. Evil, even all the way up to gut-wrenching, unbelievable evil, like the Holocaust, is something any group of people, humans, can fall prey to given enough provocation and the right cultural conditions.

Humans, by and large, are very susceptible to propaganda and emotional propaganda - and I would maintain we’ve all been affected by it to greater or lesser extents. It’s a struggle to continually maintain one’s guard against manipulation - and even to be consciously aware of it at times.

Instead of framing the repressive actions of various governments around the world in the sphere of ‘information’ as a free-speech or censorship issue, perhaps we could re-frame it as governments fighting for their ‘right’ (as they see it) to be the sole source of manipulation.

But how do we fall prey to manipulation in the first place?

Here’s what Ardern actually said with regards to Covid

“We will continue to be your single source of truth . . . Unless you hear it from us it is not the truth.”

Of course, what she was talking about was actually the opposite of truth - almost everything governments around the world told us about Covid and how to deal with it was a steaming great pile of horseshit that was functionally indistinguishable from lies.

So, one of the ways to manipulate people is simply to lie to them (either deliberately or, if we are to be charitable, by presenting false information that you believe to be true).

It is important to note that had people like Ardern and the GOE (The Ghouls of Europe) had their way it would have been even harder for people to counter the OCN (The Official Covid Narrative™) - and it was hard enough. They wanted more power to control what was accessible on the internet’s social forums despite the fact that the OCN turned out to be almost entirely false. The GOE have already implemented legislation (via the repulsive Digital Services Act) that gives them that greater degree of control.

In the US (and also largely in Europe at the time) control was implemented by applying heavy government pressure to tech platforms so that the government could appear to be abiding by the First Amendment. During Covid, you could be banned from Twitter for merely stating the truth - you could point out something, even from official figures, and find yourself ‘arrested’ and exiled by the Narrative Police™.

Another way to manipulate is to omit relevant details, or to deliberately choose certain ‘framings’. We all remember the “Trump falls after loud noise heard at rally” kind of framings from the anti-Trump media, when it was abundantly clear that he had survived an assassination attempt (and, as it turned out, by mere millimetres). The headlines weren’t, technically, lies as such. Yet they were utterly deceitful, and deliberately so.

The TDS crowd are not the only ones capable of this kind of egregious framing before the full facts are released. Trump and his team seem only too keen to fire off a whole load of crap in advance of the facts being known.

Whether it’s TDS or Trump-love, they’re trying to control the ‘narrative’ - in other words, you are being manipulated towards a certain perspective on events. To some extent that’s expected of the political animal, but I would suggest that only one side (predominately) routinely alters meanings as a manipulation tool.

Changing the meaning of words or concepts is a (by now) very familiar tactic adopted by those who wish to manipulate. The classic example of this is the whole absurd construction that racism = power + prejudice that erupted from the festering wound we call Academia.

GenderWoo™ is yet another of those pustulant ‘ideas’ that has squirted from the squeezed zits on the ugly face of The Academy. With GenderWoo™ we are invited to subscribe to a whole basket of incoherent, emotive, and risible buffoonery. From the idea that we have some sort of mystical inner ‘gendered essence’ separate from the reality of our sexed bodies right through to the idea that there is such a thing as a Eunuch gender, and the evil that is ‘gender affirming care’.

GenderWoo™ relies on imprecision in meaning. Without the ability to manipulate the meaning of words, in order to manipulate you, it could never have taken such hold.

If I was to attempt to list, and only partially analyze, all the collective insanity contained in the GenderWoo™ basket I would end up writing a book. It’s a field replete with seriously dodgy ‘meanings’. Right off the bat the very ‘definition’ of what the word ‘gender’ means has a number of issues, but it gets worse. Much worse.

Look at how meaning has to be tortured in order to be able to view exploratory psychological investigations as so-called conversion therapy. And what kind of ‘care’ is implicit in the term “gender affirming care”? They’ve taken the word care, strapped it to a rack and applied a car battery to its balls. It ends up looking like the kind of ‘care’ no sane person would want for their children.

Concerned Parent : “If it’s all the same to you, I don’t really want my son to be pumped full of drugs for the rest of his life and to have his groin scooped out in order to construct an exceedingly poor imitation of a vagina. Can’t I just go with the exploratory psychological option?”

And, of course, a whole section of society does not know (or more accurately claims not to know) what a woman is.

It’s still ongoing - and will rumble on for quite some time - as we’ve seen with the recent ridiculous ‘paper’ claiming that men who go down the medically-assisted pretend route (i.e., trans ‘women’) have no advantage over real women in sports. In scientific terms this paper, like the answer to “what has he got in his nasty little pocketses?”, is a load of bollocks.

Logically, of course, the whole GenderWoo™ ideology actually necessitates self-ID without any other external signifier. To admit otherwise would be to infer that there is some ‘step’, some ‘stage’ in the process, at which point one changes sex/gender. Have they worn enough dresses, taken enough wrong-sex hormones, etc? But that would invalidate the whole conception that some individuals are ‘born in the wrong bodies’ but are ‘actually’ the opposite sex/gender

There are no performative, or medical, steps that one has to take in order to be classed as a ‘woman’. If there were such criteria then this would invalidate the ‘womanhood’ of the wrong body people, until they’d sufficiently progressed.

The whole ‘trans have no advantage in sports’ nonsense is actually dependent on a certain number of (medical) steps having been carried out. You have to dope the trans athletes with wrong-sex hormones in order to lower their performance (to what are still not acceptable levels). But that, in itself, is already discriminatory - it’s basically saying that you aren’t a ‘woman’ for the purposes of competition until you’ve been sufficiently modified.

A trans ‘woman’ demonstrating how there’s no discernible advantage in sports in being trans. The ladies back in the distance there have obviously just not trained hard enough. And this was a 400m race. Four hundred metres .

Trans, of course, is an easy target. The whole underlying ideology is a smorgasbord of gibberish. But there are so many other examples we could draw upon. Try to get anyone to properly define “Whiteness” and you’ll see what I mean. And then watch as they, somewhat hilariously, try to claim that it’s nothing to do with being white. The ‘intellectual’ gymnastics required to adopt some of these positions are quite wonderful to behold.

They will attempt to list a whole bunch of things as being ‘characteristic’ of whiteness - things like being on time, rational thought, the nuclear family, respect for the written word, and so on. The implication being that all this stuff is bad! Those who do not suffer from whiteness - take a guess on which demographic this applies to - are thereby excused for behaviours (not being on time, irrationality, etc) that, as the saying goes, only yesterday would have been considered unacceptable pretty much anywhere in the world.

This is what happens when you let meaning ponce about like some drag queen on meth at a kindergarten class.

And therein lies the difficulty. How does one convince/persuade people who have, essentially, eschewed meaning?

You end up with a conversation a bit like this :

A : How do you account for the per capita weighting towards violent behaviour of demographic X?

B : Purple piss pants floor scuba refrigerator yellow yak milk microwave trousers

One of the most difficult challenges we face is to wrestle the meaning of meaning back from the woke eejits.

