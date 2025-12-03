Riggery Pokery

Fiona walker
12h

I can’t understand why we step lightly where the emotions of trans people are concerned, but if I were to claim that I had “black feelz” I would be arrested on the spot, no jury trial. Same for black face, but Woman Face is fine, even with a beard. Why?

Rikard
15h

I would take someone feeling the presence of a god as true, subjectively speaking. Doesn't make it an objective truth of course. Weren't we supposed to be able to keep those two aspects of Truth apart and together in our heads at the same time?

About that court-ruling, I'm going to draw a bit on the old French perv philosopher.

("Narrow it down" you say? "French perv philosopher" not being specific enough?)

Foucault, or as the wife persists in pronouncing his name, "Fuckoff". She's read a lot more of his tedium than I have. Anywhoo.

One thing he did get right in his typically French-academic roundabout way was the nature of laws, crime & punishment and society in the modern era. Why does the court exist?

To convict you of crimes.

Not to determine guilt or innocence, that is not the function of the court nor the police or the prosecution. The entire function of courts in modern nations is to convict people of crimes, thereby reinforcing the state's authority and position as arbiter of right and wrong, moral and immoral.

Just look at the UK today. Are you and your state in alignment on what consitutes crimes, and what the appropriate punishments for those crimes are?

I'm willing to bet heavily against that being the case.

Police are tasked not with preventing or punishing actual crimes but with maintaining the state's order and rule. Courts legalise, justify and make normal the state's orders by way of passing judgements as per the state's laws, as the state decrees and decides.

"Fuckoff" described all this because he could identify it in post-WW1+2 France, contrasted with pre-WW1 France and esp. pre-industrial France (not only France of course but he was French).

Earlier, crime was 1) a violation of divinely mandated moral precepts as per Mosaic laws and 2) violating the sanctity of the privileges of a private individual as per said individuals' respective class and station. The courts would try to find if the order had been violated, and if so to what extent.

Now, there's only one real crime and that is challenging (or disobeying if you prefer) the state's order-of-the-day, "order" in both senses of the word. Instead of moral and a culturally bound societal order of things, there is disobedience or obedience to the state authority only.

And in such a state, "state" in both senses too, the uestion isn't if you're loyal or not (or even loyal enough); the question is if you obey and make obeisance in public, or not.

Such a state cannot endure, can not be allowed to even try to.

