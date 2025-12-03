That’s a fine pole you have there, sonny boy

Yesterday morning I learned that some guy in Switzerland, one Emanuel Brünisholz, is about to be jailed for 10 days for ‘hate speech’. Here’s what he wrote :

If you dig up LGBTQI people after 200 years, you’ll only find men and women based on their skeletons. Everything else is a mental illness promoted through the curriculum

A very uncharitable reading here - the one the court in fact took - is to assume he’s referring to the all of the letters in the acronym as a ‘mental illness’. Any reasonable person, something I occasionally identify as, would understand what he meant here, and that he probably meant to use the word ‘anything’ rather than ‘everything’, and that he was, of course, referring to the part of the acronym that believes men can be women and vice versa.

But our judiciaries - all across the ‘western’ world - are no longer wholly comprised of reasonable people.

There are several concerning things here

The ongoing ‘trans’ ideological absurdities - which show no sign of abatement despite the increasing (and substantial) evidence that, scientifically, it’s all built on the flimsiest of foundations.

The old topic of ‘hate speech’ and the obvious logical and legal problems with trying to define such a thing precisely (or even fully consistently).

The unwillingness of the judiciary to actually be reasonable. They often seem more interested in ideology than justice, these days.

The use of the judiciary as a political tool.

The ‘process is punishment’ aspect here meant to curb speech that is unwelcome to the ‘authorities’ - which will be expanded and used to stifle genuine political differences.

One of the things we used to have in the UK, and maybe still do, is the legal recognition of the ‘reasonable person’ as a kind of metric. So if something was deemed to be ‘offensive’ (or whatever) to this mythical reasonable person that was supposed to represent the average man/woman/NB/thing on the street, then that became the judgement.

But since a good fraction of our judiciary appear to be completely unhinged these days, one wonders what standards of ‘reasonableness’ they apply?

There is no ‘reasonable’ world in which someone found guilty of a serious sexual assault should be able to walk free from court whereas someone else is jailed for a mildly spicy tweet. Yet this is precisely what has happened, more than once, here in the UK.

The whole notion that someone should be jailed for expressing an opinion, however hateful it is deemed to be, is anathema to me. I’ve no problem with the employer of said person coming to the conclusion that maybe, just maybe, you don’t want someone who thinks slavery was a good thing and should be re-instated (for example) working for you. But that’s also something of a grey area, too.

As we’ve seen, when expressing the scientifically correct truth that men are not women (and vice versa) is seen as hateful by the daft bastards from planet Arse the HR department and lands you in danger of losing your job we might even have some doubts about the right of the employer, not to mention their sanity.

The whole ‘trans’ thing, as far as the ideology goes, rests on what is, or should be, to any reasonable person an absurdity at worst and a speculation at best.

The speculation is that, somehow, we each ‘possess’ a special part of us (we know not where this part may reside) that ‘knows’ what ‘gender’ we are ‘supposed’ to be, irrespective of our actual biology. This is our ‘gender identity’ which has been likened by some to the possession of some kind of ‘gender soul’.

And look at how many effing commas I’ve had to use to delineate all the questionable words and concepts - none of which are properly defined. It’s a whole stack of vaguery; ephemeral layer upon ephemeral layer.

And what is the evidence for moving this speculation into the realm of the concrete, and elevating it to the status of ‘fact’? The ‘evidence’ is that some men have lady feelz.

But these are not really lady feelz - they are a man’s idea of what lady feelz feel like.

That’s literally it. There is no other evidence we have that such a thing as ‘gender identity’ exists or that the notion that ‘a man is a woman’ (if they feel that way) has any basis in fact. The only evidence we have comes from the feelings of the people who have those feelings!

Which is to say, we have no evidence at all.

Now, I am (clearly) not a woman, but let me try and use my noggin to think a bit. Ladies out there may jump in to correct me - and please do - but I kind of imagine that, amongst other things, one biological fact is of quite some significance when it comes to one’s experience of ‘being a woman’. It is an experience that is not at all available to any man, quite irrespective of whether they have lady feelz or not.

I am, of course, referring to the dreaded monthly.

Now, far be it from me to try to tell any woman what this feels like, but it seems that it can be a bit shit from all outward appearances. Crappy mood, sore stomach, inconvenience and cost, and the rest. From a really quite tender age this monthly experience is something women, and only women, have to learn to deal with. There has to be some degree of shaping one’s life around it. Do I have the right sanitary products, will there be available toilet facilities, will I need to take painkillers? Etc, etc.

No man, ever, in the entire history of our planet has ever had to learn to deal with this bodily reality - this necessary biological eventuality. They, literally, have no real idea (a) what an individual period feels like and (b) what it’s like to have to (to some extent) build your life around this occurrence.

So right off the bat we can confidently assert that no man can ever have a complete idea of what it feels like to be a woman.

Of course, some prat will inevitably step up and say something along the lines of “Some women don’t get periods and post-menopausal woman don’t either. Do they not have this ‘complete’ idea of feeling like a woman?”

Whilst there is a little (but only a little) technical merit in this argument, it rather misses the point. Trans women are not trying, or claiming, to be post-menopausal women or women with some medical condition that restricts or messes with their periods, they are claiming to be normal women. In some cases, rather amusingly and absurdly, they claim to be ‘better’ women than women.

But the monthly period of bliss is only one of the ways biology has shaped women and how they must navigate this world. Also from a tender age, for example, women soon learn that some men can be a real threat and modify their behaviour and thinking accordingly. Whilst boys do have to grow up taking note of the potential for physical violence, they don’t generally have to grow up with an awareness of the threat of sexual violence or harassment. A really quite different experiential landscape, I feel.

When puberty hits, Jemima is suddenly noticing various things happening. Little Johnny is also noticing them, and starting to look at Jemima in a quite different way. This is all perfectly natural and it’s biology’s way of preparing the species for the next round of procreation. Puberty in girls is biology’s way of starting the process of preparation for motherhood. In boys I don’t think we could say that it’s preparing them for fatherhood. Insemination maybe, but not really fatherhood in the same way that puberty in girls is shaping things for motherhood.

You can chemically ‘pause’ puberty all you like, pump a body full of the wrong sex hormones, chop bits off here and there, add other bits and still, despite all of this Frankensteining about, a boy will never undergo a female puberty.

The claim that any man properly knows or understands what a woman feels like is, quite honestly, ridiculous.

But some men do, we are told, have those feelings. Those feelings are not, as noted, the same feelings actual women have, they are an approximation, a man’s construction of what those feelings might be. Yet they feel they ‘are’ women in some unspecified ‘internal’ way, despite the material evidence of their own bodies. Those awkward swingy bits in the nether regions can, however, only be tucked and hidden with strong elastic for so long.

How strange is it, really, when you think about it, that we have re-shaped (or attempted to re-shape) society’s whole approach to the material reality of sex based on the feelings of a few men?

Yet here we have it, in the land of the cuckoo cock, someone being jailed for stating (when read correctly and not deliberately misinterpreted) that if we were to dig up 200 year old skeletons we would be able to tell their sex and that any suggestion to the contrary, that men can be women, is ideologically driven and pandering to a mental illness.

Is ‘trans’ a mental ‘illness’? I don’t really know what else it could be described as. It’s certainly a mental condition, whether or not we describe it as an ‘illness’ or some other more euphemistic term in an attempt to remove any stigma. It’s certainly a mental ‘condition’ that rejects material reality - which in almost any other case would be classed as an ‘illness’ or evidence that something has gone a bit wrong with the noggin’s networks.

Our response to something that is generated by something having gone awry in the mental mechanisms of self-perception? Treat the individual? Help the individual mentally and emotionally come to terms with the mis-match between reality and mind?

No, it’s to re-shape our entire society (and to start re-shaping a body in a kind of grotesque game of Meat Lego).

And to jail people who object.

Underlying all of this, and it’s something I alluded to in my last piece, is really the foundation of reasonableness we have glibly assumed all along. The understanding of what is and isn’t ‘reasonable’ has greatly shifted in a very short space of time. For some things that’s OK. It used to be considered ‘reasonable’ by most in certain societies that people could own slaves. Thankfully this is no longer considered to be reasonable in civilised places with civilised modes of thought.

But is upending our whole understanding of sex, driven by hundreds of thousands of years of gritty biological experience, to replace it with some fantasy of this special twinkle-magic of a ‘gender identity’ really reasonable?

Do we even know, collectively, what is and isn’t ‘reasonable’ any more?

I fear we don’t - and we’ve basically split our world into (at least) two camps of ‘reason’.

Interestingly, one of those camps is much less tolerant of difference than the other. In other words, one of those camps is much more reasonable about differences.

It’s like we’re operating trains on two entirely independent and mutually-exclusive train networks. It’s just that one network has an awful lot more stations and places you can visit.

