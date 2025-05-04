“Your Highness, when I said that you are like a stream of bat's piss, I only mean that you shine out like a shaft of gold when all around it is dark”

Given the recent madness of our bonkers judiciary in the UK it seems that, for once, the UK’s Supreme Court has decided to actually be that golden shaft of light.

I thought the quote comes from the Black Adder series, but Google seems to think it’s from Monty Python. Either will do.

I refer, of course, to the recent ruling in the UK that men have man bits and women have women bits, and that even when some grotesque simulacrum of sexed body parts is constructed by the MHS (the Mengele Health Service) out of other body parts, and even, good heavens, when someone has a bit of paper to tell us what ‘sex’ they are, biology - right down to every cell in the body - tells us that men are men and women are women.

I think the judgement even contained the classic line to the effect that lesbians are not attracted to gender recognition certificates. I bet they had fun writing that one.

Although I welcome the judgement, and wholeheartedly at that, I also have to recognise that it seems more often than not these days our judiciary are indeed more akin to bat’s piss than golden shafts of light.

We’ve had such classics as people being convicted of psychic oppression by mentally beaming their prayers, silently, too close to an abortion clinic. The psychic oppression field thus generated is clearly a gross violation of decency and violates the rule of law.

Or consider the immigrant sexual predator, a non-citizen, whom we could not deport (according to one particular stream of bat’s piss) because his son wouldn’t be able to get the chicken nuggets he liked back in their home country. Which, of course, is an appalling violation of one’s human rights.

Or consider the plight of one poor mother who in a moment of fury at the Southport stabbings opined on 𝕏 that she wouldn’t care if hotels housing immigrants were burned to the ground with all the immigrants in them. Not nice, certainly, but also not directly calling for it to happen, either. She just said she wouldn’t care if it happened. The tweet was up for all of 4 hours before she calmed down a bit and deleted it. For this she was incarcerated - I think for over 2 years. When you factor in the rather relevant piece of information that this mother was still grieving for the death of her 19 month old child one might have expected a little more leniency, even if you think she had a case to answer - which I do not. I don’t think she broke the law at all.

Contrast this with examples where offenders who have committed, and been convicted of, over 20 serious violent assaults have escaped a custodial sentence.

Yeah - it stinks like bat’s piss

Golden shafts of light seem rather rare for our esteemed judges, but I’m thankful for this recent ruling on GenderWoo.

Many people (surprise, surprise) are not quite as happy. There’s been the usual aggression and incitement to violence - for which (surprise, surprise) they have not been prosecuted - from the Jocks in Frocks brigade. Festooning oneself with accessories, lippy and fetching handbags, and camping it up like a Butlins on steroids is not enough, it seems, to fully eradicate one’s stereotypical sexed behaviour.

This whole freakish shitshow has come about because, way back when, some daft twats decided to be too clever for their own good and started talking about ‘gender’. It might have made some kind of sense originally as a shorthand word for “all the stereotypical stuff one is expected to do as a result of one’s sex” but as it developed and, erm, ‘understanding’, erm ‘matured’, it has transitioned into a kind of mystical thing - an essence - some supremely important inner qualia that cannot properly be defined or measured.

And, in these modern times, it has become an identity

Whatever one of those is.

Us old farts, typically speaking, simply have no idea what it means to “identify as”. You might as well tell us to sprongle our farglethwocks. But, apparently, this is a meaningful term to the yoof of today.

In the ‘past’, which was admittedly far from perfect, one had the reasonable expectation that things made some kind of sense. Not so today. Everyone, allegedly, has their own ‘truth’ and things making sense is just so white supremacist.

So much energy these days seems to be expended on trying to figure out one’s “identity”. I suppose I must admit to identifying as a couch potato - which takes remarkably little energy to do. Certainly much less energy than getting off my arse and tidying up the garden.

But what is this mystical essence we call “gender”?

Buggered if I know. And those who use the term don’t seem to know either.

I had a fascinating conversation with an NHS radiographer last week. Let’s call her June (not her real name, obviously). June, I suppose, would be labelled as a TERF since she doesn’t believe transwomen are actually women. She’s well aware that sex is binary and cannot be altered.

However, June does occasionally have to do uterine scans on ‘men’, for example. I asked how she addressed them. I wasn’t trying to trip June up here - I’m still in the process of trying to figure out whether acceding to pronoun requests and the like is actually doing more harm than good in the long run. My own inclination is to try to be kind and respectful - and that includes treating someone as the opposite sex if they want to be - but I’m also not sure this is the right thing to do. I’m aware this is a courtesy, a kind of compassionate fiction, but is it really the compassionate thing to do? That I don’t know.

Anyway, our conversation was enlightening. June’s argument was that she would treat someone as their chosen gender. I asked what she understood by the term gender. The reply was along the lines that gender is about how someone chooses to express themselves.

So how does one express oneself as a woman? I asked.

As you can imagine, things got all a bit gnarly. If you wear a dress does that mean you’re expressing yourself “as a woman”? Yes, err, no, err, maybe. But are the women who do not wear dresses expressing themselves as women? Well they are women. So how does one express “as a woman” if there’s no set way of doing it?

Mr and Mrs Sense went on an extended vacation quite quickly in the conversation.

I’m not trying to knock June here - she’s a very dedicated and competent person as well as being very nice and decent - but it reveals that even people who try to do “the right thing” according to the modern ‘be kind’ catechism have often not properly thought through the implications of their positions.

Multiply that number by millions and you have some idea of the scale of the problem.

Personally I would maintain that no-one understands what ‘gender’ is - which may be a rather arrogant projection of the fact that I don’t understand it.

But, surely, even if there does exist, somewhere, some coherent and logical understanding of the term it shouldn’t require a fucking PhD to figure it out. Yet here we are, blithely reconstructing societies around a word that almost nobody understands and that is currently viewed to be akin to some mystical inner essence.

Just peachy.

Which is why the clarity of the Supreme Court’s ruling is important. It really is a shaft of golden light when all around is dark.

It doesn’t entirely remove the word ‘gender’ from our legal landscape (something we desperately need to do) but it’s an important step in limiting the fungal-like infection of gender into everything.

As definitions go, “gender is about how one expresses one’s gender” is a bit shit - but it’s pretty much what many statements on gender amount to.

Whatever the Supreme Court ruling, however, the Woo Wagon of Gender will keep trundling on. Too many people have too much invested in it for it to go away so easily.

We all hope some sanity will return soon but, realistically, it will take a very long time, if it ever does return.

