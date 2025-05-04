Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
6d

Anyone old enough can simply compare their Western nation of origin and residence from 1980, with present-day.

What, if anything, has been imporved by migration, queer-theory, homo-pedo normalisation, and so on with the golden showers of politcal correctness and wokeism?

Nothing, I'd say. Precisely nothing at all has been improved by allowing, tolerating, respecting or endorsing any of it.

Not a single iota of anything.

It is, to use a vulgar analogy, as if you're presented with a plate of food, without shit on it, and one with a lot of shit stirred into the food, and one with a little smudge of shit on the edge of the plate.

Which one would you like to eat from?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Steersman's avatar
Steersman
6d

> " It might have made some kind of sense originally as a shorthand word for 'all the stereotypical stuff one is expected to do as a result of one’s sex' ...

Progress! Except stereotypes generally exist because people "typically" exhibit the traits that are captured in the stereotypes. Kind of like "average" -- it's a measure of a population. You might have some interest in this classic by Substacker Lee Jussim:

"Stereotype Accuracy is One of the Largest and Most Replicable Effects in All of Social Psychology

Feb 16, 2016; Lee Jussim"

https://spsp.org/news-center/character-context-blog/stereotype-accuracy-one-largest-and-most-replicable-effects-all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rudolph Rigger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture