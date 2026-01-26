One of the things I have always deeply admired the US for (and, as a UK citizen, have been jealous of) is its Constitution. Now, I’m no Constitutional scholar and so I may very well get more than a few things wrong, but it seems to me that the founding documents of the US explicitly set out to limit the role of government and its capability to interfere with the lives of its citizens. They are quite remarkable in that regard - they set out a ‘theory of government’ that is supposed to work for the people, rather than the other way round.

Like with any kind of foundational texts, such as scripture for example, they need to be interpreted because the original writers could not possibly anticipate every situation that might arise. When reality hits broad principle things can get a bit mushy and that’s why something like the US Supreme Court exists, so that it can interpret things and attempt the operation of de-mushing.

The current ongoing entertainment show that is “Fraud and Fiasco In Minnesota” seems to be a big hit. Although unlike the 347th season of Big Bang Theory it is entertainment with deadly consequences.

And, like with many such fraught and febrile situations, Constitutional issues arise. The right to protest and to peacefully assemble is, I believe, covered under the First Amendment.

When things go tits up and the government gets a bit too big for its boots the Second Amendment steps up to the plate and gives citizens the right to bear arms in defence of their freedoms. It’s meant to act as a deterrent to government I think - so that they don’t get too big for their boots.

Of course, modern governments both here in the UK and the US (and Europe) have grown into cumbersome and unwieldy behemoths that siphon off vast quantities of money from their citizens and channel those funds into God knows where - and God probably doesn’t even know either.

I’m going to lay out my stall here. Being from the UK I’ve grown up in a country where guns are very much not the norm and so I do struggle with a lot of 2A justifications. I understand them, but am not culturally adapted to them. It’s great to live in a country without so many guns, I feel - except, except, except . . . that nice cosy warm feeling is entirely predicated upon having a decent, sensible, and humane government running the show.

With a hard line authoritarian government in power we’d be a bit fucked here in the UK. The moot point and the big question is just how far along the path towards some kind of totalitarian and authoritarian government have we progressed? Looking at the vigorous efforts currently underway to control speech in the UK, I think we should probably be very concerned about the direction we’re heading.

Annoyingly, we don’t have anything like the First Amendment to fall back upon in the UK. Words, written on paper, have wielded an enormous power in the US - a power designed to protect its citizens, from the government. Perhaps it’s an example of the pen being mightier than the sword.

I’ve been pondering the two recent ICE shootings in Minnesota. Both of them throw up some curious elements that are gnawing away at me. With the Good shooting the whole “why did you have real bullets?” comment just completely threw me. With the Pretti shooting I’m still trying to process why anyone would bring a semi-automatic pistol, with optics, a round chambered, and two spare magazines to an event in which your role is as a ‘legal observer’ - whatever the hell that phrase means.

Yes, it’s legal to do so. That’s 2A for you. Although it is amusing to see the abrupt volte face on the 2A issue this has caused amongst the ‘left’. Their heads spin faster than Linda Blair’s in The Exorcist.

I’m not going to try to indulge in any armchair litigation here, except to say that (in both cases) if the agents are deemed to have broken the law then they should face the consequences. But, just like the actions of a rogue cop shooting an innocent black guy do not imply “police are hunting down black people on the streets and killing them”, if their actions are deemed to be illegal it says little about the totality of ICE operations.

The ‘solution’ here, should one even be required, is better training, changes in ICE policy (etc), and not the abolition of ICE. As LSWCHP commented on my last post

The officer who shot Ms Good for example, wasn't a thug, he was highly trained and experienced. He was highly trained and experienced at capturing desperate murderers and rapists! He had no experience at all with dealing with loony LARPing protesters playing games

This, I feel, is a very pertinent insight. It should be local law enforcement handling the public and assisting ICE operations, but they are conspicuous by their absence in Minnesota and so the entire responsibility for arresting illegal immigrant scumbags AND crowd control falls upon ICE. It is the people responsible for holding the local cops back who are directly culpable for the deaths of Good and Pretti, in my view.

But the wider issue here - above and beyond the bitter armchair disputes over the ‘legality’ of these shootings - is the issue of the rights (and responsibilities) implied by 1A and 2A. People are being encouraged to directly interfere with ongoing Federal operations. That’s not a ‘right’ that falls under 1A. It is, explicitly, illegal.

Minor interference can land you in jail for a year. More serious interference, depending on the severity, can land you with sentences of up to 8 years or even 20 years.

Interrupting a church service to ‘protest’ is not covered under 1A - again, it is explicitly illegal to do so.

You do not have the right to ‘protest’ in any way you, personally, see fit. You have the right to legally protest - no more, and no less.

Who is encouraging these ‘protestors’ to break the law, not to mention to act in deeply, deeply, stupid ways that have had tragic consequences? Where has this idea arisen, particularly in Minnesota, that it’s the ‘right’ thing to do to bugger about with armed federal agents as they are doing their job?

It’s not Hollywood, or Netflix. It’s not Twitter or Facebook. It’s not some online blog where you can spaff your glorious virtue all over the place for your adoring audience. It’s the streets, with serious armed agents tasked with a serious, and sometimes dangerous, job. They will react accordingly and take you seriously - even if you think you’re just demonstrating your extreme virtue.

The important thing to remember is, whatever your opinion of ICE and its agents might be, they are not psychic. They don’t know you from Adam and, for the safety of themselves (and others) they have to assume the worst (or at least have the worst very high on their potential outcomes list). They’re not there to pander to your feelings or to have a political discussion or to provide a safe space for your public meltdown.

They have no idea whether you’re just an ‘outraged citizen’ or some crazed loon who might get violent and dangerous at any given moment. They have to operate under the assumption that this latter possibility is of non-negligible probability. To do otherwise would be a dereliction of duty and would make things even more unsafe. In other words, they have to hope for the best, but plan for the worst.

How do you think the actions of the ‘protestors’ in Minnesota are factoring in to their probability calculus? Do you not think that they’re going to view ‘the worst’ as being more likely than under normal conditions? Their risk assessments will depend upon conditions on the ground and their prior experience of conditions on the ground. These ‘protestors’ are, perhaps unconsciously, engineering an entirely different risk assessment from ICE agents. They’re creating the situations in which their own doom is of greater likelihood.

I am saddened by the deaths of Good and Pretti. As far as I can tell they seemed like decent and good people trying to do what they saw as the right thing. They were tragically mistaken and both of them pretty much sealed their own fates. I take no pleasure at all in that. It’s so sad and so unnecessary and such a waste of two lives.

And what do we have? We have ‘leaders’ like Obama and Walz directly encouraging more of the same - more of the same very risky (and illegal) behaviour that caused these tragedies in the first place.

Why? I have my suspicions, as do many others, and maybe we’ll lear more as the weeks unfold.

