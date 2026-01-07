My original intention was to start off 2026 with a review of 2025. There was a lot to talk about, but I quickly realised I couldn’t remember it all. I did remember this, though

Guy on the lower right is probably responsible for millions of dollars of taxpayer money. He can’t even get his silly paddle the right way round. You voted for this? This ?

We see a lot of nuts these days; the internet is brilliant for that sort of thing. Folks, for example, who decide in the very midst of some emotional breakdown to film themselves for the world to see and mock. It’s a lot of fun, but it’s also both worrying and bizarre. But here we have politicians, elected representatives, being weird and, frankly, rather childish. These are supposed to be serious people, paid to do serious things, and people actually voted for these muppets.

Now, I’m going to be the first to admit I’m not exactly the world’s best role model when it comes to maturity. It’s partly deliberate, partly because I probably haven’t grown up enough yet. The deliberate part of it is an attempt not to get too bogged down by all the worries of adult life and to maintain a sense of childlike (but hopefully not childish) wonder at some of the simple things.

But I’m looking at these paddles of performance and thinking “Sheesh! Grow up”

Even if you don’t have kids, or have never had kids, you’ve probably met at least one. You will be aware that one of their stand-out features is an inability to properly regulate their emotions. They’re just bundles of immediacy and they feel the slightest ‘injustice’ like “don’t stick that fork into the socket” as catastrophe.

Hmmm. Let me think about that. An inability to properly regulate their emotions. Sound familiar? Does this not seem to be one of the most evident features of the whole clown show we might loosely describe as ‘woke’?

Now, granted, the Paddle People™ above did seem to be (thankfully) somewhat restrained. They’re not favouring us with an unsavoury display of emotional incontinence. But what does this reveal about the ‘structure’ of what we might term wider society? The fact that these Paddle People™ thought this was the right thing to do, a good thing to do, is actually quite worrying.

I’m going to do that old git thing; the whole “things were better back in my day”. We didn’t have so many Paddle People™ 30 years ago. Heck, even 15 years ago the kind of behaviour that is so prevalent today would be given short shrift. Only a quarter into the new century and the Paddle People™ are everywhere.

Childish performative nonsense - often termed “activism” - and characterized by Biblical flood levels of emotional incontinence.

As it often happens, I start working on the things on my mind and getting my thoughts down when the Terrible Tiddles pops up and says it deeper and better than I ever could. You’ve probably already seen it, but this is a very interesting read which is a return to themes of identity and emotional dysregulation, particularly when people cross the line from having ideas to being their ideas (or over-identifying with them).

It is a bit more complicated than just claiming that these ‘activist’ Paddle People™ haven’t grown up, although that’s undoubtedly a component to some extent. The Paddle People™ also take upon themselves the role of parent. They lecture and scold others and attempt to ‘educate’ us all on the ‘right’ ways to think and feel. They do not persuade, they enforce, in the same way a parent might enforce discipline and morality on their growing and developing children.

This parental role is something they are desperately unsuited for. Do we really think that someone who believes waving a silly paddle is an appropriate and good thing during the speech of a political opponent would have a decent grasp on how to help their kids become fully-functioning and mature adults?

Kid : What did you do at work today mum?

Mum : I went to listen to the President speak

Kid : Did you lay out an extensive and devastating logical rebuttal?

Mum : No, I waved a paddle about

By now you will have all seen the heaps of derision poured upon the Muppet Mayor of New York for his “warmth of collectivism” speech. I’m sorry, I know that some of you have a faith and would take me to task, but I honestly don’t know how better to express my astonishment than with a wide-eyed and baffled Jesus Fucking Christ!

The warmth of collectivism?

What?

In the US, of all places?

This wasn’t some gauche and naïve university student cosplaying at being a Communist revolutionary - a temporary state of being we might once have forgiven with a wry and knowing smile. This was the Mayor of one of the greatest cities on the planet.

It is somewhat unlikely that Mamdani himself, being from a very wealthy and privileged background, actually believes this for himself and the people at his ‘level’. No - it’s something that he wants to enforce on the plebs. He’s one of the piggies at Animal Farm.

Have a listen to Mamdani’s Tenant Director (whatever one of those is) informing people of how they will have to be re-educated to have a “different relationship to property”

You think Mamdani is going to pool his assets and properties into this “shared equity” model?

Mamdani, in my view, is deeply insincere and cynical, but Wunderkind Weaver here is a true believer I think; deeply stupid and profoundly ignorant of human nature. She ‘feels’ this is right and so everyone, naturally, must also feel this too. And she’s prepared to enforce her vision on others.

There’s absolutely nothing at all stopping these comtards getting together and establishing their own communes of collective bliss where everything is a shared asset and the individual is subsumed into that rosy warm glow of collectivism. They don’t want that, though, do they? It’s never about that. It’s about enforcing this on others.

They could lead by example, but they don’t do that. They could show us all just how wonderful this model of human existence is in practice. They never quite seem to want to perform the experiment on themselves - only on others.

This is what happens when you let feelz and performativity become a dominant mode of interaction in society. It’s what happens when you have a load of Paddle People™ who think waving silly paddles is the right thing to do instead of doing the actual work of thrashing through ideas in detail and being prepared to compromise and cede some of those cherished prejudices we all have.

It’s what happens when you have a whole bunch of people who turn a very complex multiply interacting system, such as an economy, into a battleground of morals where they, naturally the ‘good’ people, are fighting against the ‘evil ones’.

How did we get here? How did we transition from debate and argumentation into waving fucking paddles about?

It is wrong to blame ‘women’ as a class. I’ve worked with many spectacularly competent women, but there is something to this whole “feminization of society” debate. It has felt that we’re essentially being run by a whole load of kindergarten teachers, because that’s the way ‘they’ think of us; as naughty children who need moulding and shaping and re-educating. And if we don’t do what we’re told - it’s off to the naughty corner. It’s a behaviour that is ‘coded’ as typically female which raises the feminist hackles, but it’s really about appropriate behaviours and optimal behaviours to achieve goals whether we class them as ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine’.

The collective feelz approach, rightly or wrongly, is coded ‘feminine’ whereas rugged individualism is coded ‘masculine’. Turning what is a deep-rooted societal problem surrounding optimal behaviours (in workplaces etc) into some kind of genderslop war is a mistake.

Collective behaviour is what led us to the Covid farce. It was a disaster and completely orthogonal to the correct approach we ought to have adopted. And we really did know better - the various Pandemic Preparedness Plans that were almost universally ditched across the world stand as testament to that.

But ‘feelz’ ruled the day and caused untold damage and misery.

Actually, it’s probably more accurate to say that a whole bunch of unscrupulous actors at a high level took advantage of the Rise of the Paddle People™ and the primacy of feelz to steer things. They made a killing on Covid - quite literally.

When you look at that picture, the Paddle People™, do you think these are people who should be telling others what to do? I certainly don’t. They’re close to being the last people on the planet I’d ever listen to.

To paraphrase Jesus (who I do have a great deal of respect for - honestly)

By their paddles ye shall know them.

