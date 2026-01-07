Riggery Pokery

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
1d

Haha! Brilliant, as ever!

"It is wrong to blame ‘women’ as a class" - gonna stick my female head above the parapet here and say I'm not sure that correlation isn't causation here....since women got involved in politics a hundred years ago, the more they dominate, the more it's gone to shit. It's the kindergarten teacher temperament you describe, morphing into a monster.

That and a massive injection of low IQ people into a high IQ society and tipping the balance (eg New York).

Here's a thought! Maybe we are not all interchangeable economic units 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
kapock's avatar
kapock
1d

Lol I just heard of the “different relationship to property” lady yesterday, but it turns out one of her relatives is an old friend of mine. I’m thinking about how I’ll bust his chops about this, but he’ll have the last laugh since he lives at a safe distance, while I’m going to be subjected to her and Zohran’s experiments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rudolph Rigger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture