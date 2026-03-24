For reasons that are entirely obvious, Islam and the behaviour of Muslims is coming under ever-increasing scrutiny. This is a very welcome development, and we see the panic it’s causing as western governments try to prevent this degree of scrutiny under the guise of something called “Islamophobia”. But scrutinise we should, and must, if we are ever to avoid certain nightmare scenarios that seem to be all too possible futures at the moment.

Two nightmare scenarios immediately spring to mind.

Hard-line Islamic fruitcakes take control and turn our once-tolerant and benevolent societies into some shitty Talibanesque crudfest of misery. You think you know The Patriarchy™ or Systemic Oppression™? Trust me on this - you have no idea.

Another possibility is that we descend into some kind of civil war based on religious sectarianism. Normal people, Christians and Muslims alike, good people with no desire to oppress others, will get caught up in this. It would be every bit as nightmarish as the first scenario, in my view.

I’m sure there are other possibilities, but I’d really, really, like to avoid these two if at all possible.

We really need to properly understand what’s happening and why it’s happening. I’m not sure I can really give you that, but we need to start these kinds of discussions even if we get a few (or more than a few) things wrong. So here’s my initial stab at that based on my current understanding of things.

The Origins of Islam (a cynic’s view)

Back in the day, I was brought (dragged) up as a Catholic. Nuns and Bros were actually a feature of my primary and secondary education, respectively. They ran the schools I went to. They were actually good people - and nothing like the harsher versions we have sometimes read about. Maybe I was just fortunate.

Some time around the age of 13-14 I began to start to try to properly think about it all. I wrote my philosophical and religious musings in notebooks trying to piece it all together into some sort of coherent whole. Thankfully, those notebooks are no longer in existence to condemn me. Over the next couple of decades I carried on this process, building up a reasonable library of works by various authors and authorities. What fascinated me was the figure of Jesus and how he actually fit within his time and place.

It became readily apparent from quite early on that most of the Catholic ‘propaganda’ I had ‘learned’ about how Jesus (allegedly) came to free the ultra-legalistic Jews and that they killed him for it was a nonsense. I found out, for example, that much of Jesus’ teaching can be traced back to the great Rabbi Hillel and so Jesus himself sat squarely and firmly within Judaism whatever the subsequent centuries of myth-making may have turned him into.

I dismissed the whole ‘divinity’ thing as I couldn’t make the first bit of sense of it and seemed not to be something that Jesus really claimed for himself with the strongest ‘evidence’ of that coming from John’s more, shall we say, interpretative version of Jesus’ life and words. But it stuck and so Christians had their wonder-boy. Hard to trump the notion of Son of God in the ‘authority’ stakes.

By the time Muhammad came along Judaism already had, of course, thousands of years of established tradition, but had been scattered from its original homeland, and Christianity had had a few centuries of political dominance in certain areas.

Muhammad had a problem. He wanted to unify the various Arab tribes and probably thought the best way to do that was through some kind of religious mechanism, but two main rivals to that goal were Judaism and Christianity which had strong traditions harking back centuries. The sensible move was simply to co-opt them both and claim them for his own. This he did by claiming that all the Jewish prophets and Jesus himself were actually prophets of this new religion and that anything they had said was really The Message™ of Islam and if what was written down in the Jewish and Christian traditions differed from what he wanted, then those texts were simply wrong.

This he did with no evidence whatsoever - just a faith claim. The entire Jewish and Christian traditions, the words held sacred by their respective followers, were simply dismissed out of hand. It is often said that Islam is an “Abrahamic” faith, but this is ridiculous. There’s nothing of the real Abraham, or the real Jesus for that matter, in Islam.

He had to appeal to Jesus as being the greatest prophet (beside himself of course) in order to try to win the Christian vote and yet there’s not a single recorded word of Jesus that Islam actually uses or quotes as part of Islam. This appropriation of both Judaism and Christianity is a wholesale rejection of pretty much everything contained in the Torah, the rest of the Hebrew Bible, and the New Testament.

Politically astute; religiously risible.

That’s the cynical view which I judge to be considerably more plausible than the one proffered by Muslims, that God communicated stuff to Muhammad and told him both Judaism and Christianity had become corrupted from the ‘true’ message, which was Islam.

This, then, is the (very) bare bones of what happened and my assessment of it. But what about Islam? What is it? And why is it such a problem today?

The Foundational Texts

I ended up buying 3 different translations of the Qur’an into English and reading each one. I had been told, many times, that the Qur’an was the most beautiful thing ever written, with the most beautiful poetry. But none of that sense of beauty survived the translation. The Qur’an in English is not an easy read (at least not in any of the translations I’ve read) - it is rather tedious, repetitive, and unremitting if I’m honest, with a mix of stuff we might agree with and like and plenty of harsher, more aggressive stuff.

The other important texts are the Hadith, which are curated collections of the life, deeds, and words of Muhammad. They do not have the same status as the Qur’an but are, nevertheless, hugely important to the understanding of Islam and what it means in practice.

Like with all religions, it is a bit silly to pick a (translated) quote out of context and to base one’s ‘understanding’ on that quote. We see this time and again with people, including people as intelligent as Stephen Fry, attacking religions with out of context quotes which religious scholars from within their own traditions have already (endlessly) dissected and understood within their proper context. These ‘out of context’ supposed ‘gotchas’ represent such a facile attack not worthy of the claim of ‘intellect’.

If you want to understand the Qur’an and how it is viewed within Islam itself, it is important to read the expositions of Islamic scholars themselves and not some random internet jock with a beef about Islam.

And, guess what? Those scholars often disagree. Usually not so often about what might be termed ‘the fundamentals’, but there’s certainly widespread argument about some attitudes and behaviours. Some scholars, for example, view music as haram (not permitted) whereas many (the majority) do not.

But here’s the thing. Despite all sorts of ‘contextual softening’ for some of the more ‘problematic’ Qur’anic verses within much of Islam, the internet is awash with many examples of religious leaders, also within Islam, interpreting those verses in exactly the same way as the (alleged) ‘out of context’ Islamophobes do.

What are we, looking from the outside in, to make of all of this? Is it just a ‘typical’ religious schism like we might find between Protestants and Catholics, say?

The Importance of the Hadith

I’m not going to try to unpick the Qur’an itself, or to summarize some of the theological arguments and interpretations that you can easily find online if you access Muslim sites rather than “Islam-bashing” sites. You can readily find examples of Islamic leaders saying things we would consider abhorrent because these are the outrage videos that promulgate online. You don’t often see the Islamic leaders who are reasonable and say things we would agree with because that doesn’t get clicks.

But the very existence of so much ‘outrage’ material suggests that Islam itself has a schism problem with this not-really-very-fringe cohort within it at odds with the majority-but-not-majority-enough more moderate cohort.

The central faith claims of Muslims, which I think are pretty much universally accepted within Islam, are the following

The Qur’an is the perfect word of God. It is true for all time. It cannot be improved upon. It represents the best way to ‘organize’ humanity and the best way for humans to behave.

Muhammad is the last and most perfect of all the prophets. Only God is perfect, but in Muhammad you have the best example of what it means to follow the Qur’an and no one will ever surpass him in character or understanding.

So, getting the ‘right’ interpretation of this central document, the Qur’an, is absolutely critical.

I suspect even God is going to struggle on that score because someone, somewhere, will be able to interpret whatever you communicate in the most perverse way possible. Go onto 𝕏, or even Substack these days, and write “water is wet” and you’ll probably get several posts outlining why (a) that’s white supremacy (b) it isn’t strictly true anyway and (c) how it doesn’t contribute to the destruction of capitalism.

Take something that is as poetic as the Qur’an in Arabic (I’ll just assume this is true despite the horrendous English translations which convey nothing whatsoever of this) and you’re just asking for trouble.

My cynical view is that Muhammad is elevated in Islam because Islam needed a ‘wonder boy’ to compete with the figure of Jesus. First you have to knock Jesus off his God pedestal (which I’m OK with) and then put Muhammad on the ‘better than Jesus’ pedestal. The Hadith, for me, are where we must look to evaluate that latter claim.

The Hadith were compiled some time after Muhammad’s death in much the same way that stories of Jesus were passed around and shared after his death and written down. Perhaps the most respected of these collections is that of Imam al-Bukhari. Bukhari did a prodigious amount of scholarly work in the collection and assessing of the various stories and traditions of Muhammad. But he was writing some 3 centuries after Muhammad.

Here I think we must recognize the thoroughness and methodology which I think was far in advance of anything we’d have in Europe for quite some time. The stories about Muhammad were assessed using a kind of ‘reputation-based’ scoring looking at the reliability of those who communicated them and whether there was corroboration from other reliable narrators. A ‘chain’ of verification, known as isnad, could then be established all the way back to the source.

OK, it’s not a perfect methodology, but it’s far better than just accepting everything willy-nilly.

The second main criterion for inclusion in the final compilation was whether the story was consistent with Qur’anic teaching. A story that had Muhammad contradicting what was in the Qur’an could be dismissed. This isn’t such as good a methodology because you’re using a pre-determined conclusion to sift the evidence.

I find this second criterion to be fascinating. What it reveals is what Muslims at the time thought about the Qur’an viewed through the lens of Muhammad’s words and actions. If a story ends up in the Hadith it has been judged to be fully compliant and consistent with the message of the Qur’an.

This, if you think about it, is a property independent of whether the story is actually true. From this, then, we can get some insight about what those closest to Muhammad thought was acceptable or unacceptable in Qur’anic terms.

There are two main stories that have stuck in my mind. I can’t remember which of the Hadith collections they are in. I’ll recount them from memory, and paraphrase, but I’m pretty sure I’m hitting the main points.

The first story concerns a poet who annoyed Muhammad. She wrote mocking verses about him. I imagine her as one of the great unacknowledged meme-lords of history. Muhammad basically had her killed for it. One of his companions went to the poet’s home at night where she was sleeping with her little child. He gently removed the child from her arms and slid his sword into her heart.

Whatever the truth of this story remember the criterion here; this behaviour is not inconsistent with the teaching of the Qur’an.

Next time you have some demented nutjob slicing the head off a cartoonist, remember that this behaviour is not inconsistent with the Qur’an as the early Muslims, and Muhammad, understood it.

The second story tells of a conquest. The Muslim invaders had just colonised a town and dispatched the menfolk. The woman had all been captured and faced a life of slavery and cultural enrichment. The Muslim army, feeling a bit horny because they had been away from their wives for a while, wanted to have sex with their captives. In modern terms we would understand this as rape. They asked Muhammad if this was OK. His answer was revealing.

He basically said - sure, go ahead, but if it results in a child you must look after the child and mother as if they were your own family.

It’s the “sure, go ahead” bit here that is extraordinarily revealing. Rape after conquest is fine and you might even get lucky and not be saddled with a new family. That’s OK with the Qur’an. That’s OK with God.

Remind me again about the “better than Jesus” pedestal?

So things that are understood, by the early Muslims, to be fully consistent with the Qur’an are things like slavery (after conquest), rape (as we would understand it), and the murder of people who take the piss out of you.

For me, but obviously not for Muslims, this entirely disqualifies the Qur’an as being anything like ‘perfect’. Indeed, we already know how to ‘do things better’ - the better treatment of POW’s, for example, even if we don’t always quite live up to that we know we shouldn’t treat captives badly. We don’t think the forced concubinage (aka rape) of captives is right - in fact we find it abhorrent - which is another improvement on the supposed ‘perfect word of God’.

This rather puts modern Islamic scholars in an awkward position (or it should) because you can find modern scholars make the claim that Islam is against slavery - and yet Muhammad was entirely OK with it. They will try to talk about ‘historical context’ at that point, arguing that it was the right thing to do then, because of social situations at the time etc but that those conditions don’t pertain now.

Or maybe another solution would have been to use some of the wealth they’d just stolen by conquest to set up a fund to make sure the captured women had decent lives? God couldn’t think of that one, eh?

Don’t Trust The Evidence of Your Own Eyes

More apologist versions of the spread of Islam would have you believe that apart from a few (mostly peaceful) interactions most people were just falling over themselves to join this new religion and welcomed the huge army outside their town gates with open arms. Their women joyfully coupled with the handsome soldiers who had just liberated them from their husbands and sons and were delighted to be slaves and concubines, positively over the moon about it all, and were treated with the utmost kindness and respect.

It’s a “history written by the victors” that is laughably absurd. We all know what really happened, don’t we?

Islam aggressively colonized large regions wiping out the indigenous cultures and existing religions (except those of ‘the book’ who were subjugated and treated as second-class citizens). We are taught to despise colonialism, but only when it’s done by big bad whitey - yet Muslim colonialism, and indeed its slave trade, was just as bad (if not worse) as anything whitey could dream of.

The first international war the US fought, the Barbary War, was against Muslims who were killing and enslaving US people because their book, the Qur’an, instructed them to. When Jefferson and Adams went to London to try to find some diplomatic solution they were told by the envoy that all nations who had not acknowledged Muhammad were sinners and it was the right and duty of the faithful (the Muslims) to plunder and enslave them.

They had a sudden attack of Islamophobia and thought “Bugger that, we’re going to war”.

Islam historically, when it’s dominant, can be peaceful. But it has vigorously pursued that domination. Many Muslims today, not all (obviously), will say, quite openly, the very same thing. That Islam is about domination - domination of the whole world until it’s under Islam. And they really don’t mean “persuade with superior logical and moral arguments” here - they explicitly mention fighting, if necessary, to bring this about.

This is not the same thing at all as when a Christian today says they would like the whole world to follow Jesus. In the past, certainly, there was more of the notion of conquest to spread Christianity although it’s kind of hard to find passages in the New Testament that directly support that notion. It’s not like Jesus told his followers to plunder and rape the shit out of everyone they conquered is it? He was definitely more of a ‘render unto Caesar’ and ‘turn the other cheek’ and ‘forgive not seven times but seventy times seven’ kind of guy.

It’s kind of hard to understand how we got from Jesus’ teaching to the blood spent by Christians in history. Not so with the Qur’an and Muhammad with explicit instructions and actions concerning war and conquest and the spoils of war.

Islam has only been a religion of peace historically when it had already brutally established its dominance. It then brooks no dissent. Most Muslim nations (not all) have abandoned the death penalty for apostacy, but this is a relatively modern thing. It’s still very much discouraged with severe social penalties, if not legal ones.

And then we have the reports of over 50,000 terror attacks committed by Muslims globally in the last 25 years. Most against other Muslims to be sure - but this is a truly staggering number for a religion that is described as a ‘religion of peace’. It completely dwarfs, by orders of magnitude, the terror attacks committed by all the other religions in the world combined.

Are we supposed to just wish this away? To ignore it? Even though we can also see that most Muslims are not at all like this. But, let’s face it, we’re not talking fewer than 1% of nutjobs. We’re not talking 49% either. We don’t know what the percentage is, but if it’s 10% this is a huge problem - and the figure might be higher.

Most is a very imprecise word.

Are we supposed to ignore the fact that in the UK we have a schoolteacher in hiding because (some) Muslims want to execute him for showing a picture of Muhammad in the classroom?

And then we have to appropriate the modern vernacular here; fuckwittery exists on a spectrum. What about the Muslim who thinks the teacher should not be killed but jailed instead? Is that acceptable? Is that what we want for our country?

So, yes, despite me knowing many wonderful Muslims whom I very much like and enjoy the company of, I have some very serious misgivings about the overall maturity and ‘wisdom’ of Islam. It’s like a mostly healthy body, but some bits are really quite ill.

If this doesn’t get sorted out, and quickly, by those who don’t want to see an explosion of hatred and violence - and by ‘those’ I include Muslims as well - we’re all going to suffer. The first thing we have to do, though, is to be realistic. Pretending that extremism is merely a tiny fringe problem is not going to work. The evidence we have is that it is not fringe - a minority problem, yes, but ‘fringe’ - no.

And I’m not just talking about extremist acts, but extremist ideology. Do we really want to wind the clock back and, for example, make homosexuality a criminal offence once again? This is what I would consider to be an extremist view. It is a view shared by the majority of Muslims in the UK in some polls.

It could happen if the UK, as seems demographically certain on current trends, becomes a Muslim country in the future. Most, but not all, Muslim countries class homosexuality as a criminal act. The fact that a few Muslim countries do not criminalize homosexuality, and that most do not execute apostates, is encouraging. It shows that Islam is capable of reform.

This, then, points towards a peaceful resolution. It is one that will be dismissed, but it’s the only realistic way forward without bloodshed at this point. Islam needs ‘reform’ sufficiently powerful to make the current crop of extremists truly a fringe element. That can only really be done if there’s sufficient will within Islam itself for that process to happen. The moderate variants of Islam need to establish dominance over the less moderate - in the same way that Christian thinking evolved.

My own view on how to ‘fix’ things for the better is something that will (probably almost certainly) never happen. The insistence on the ‘perfection’ of the Qur’an is a real stumbling block psychologically. Of course I’m of the view that the notion that God communicated His One True Message™, in Arabic, to a 7th century Arabic merchant who then became a successful warlord is a bit bonkers from the get-go. But some people find comfort in such notions. If the ‘perfection’ narrative were to go we’d see the possibility of true reform.

Wishful thinking, I know.

How Things Are

Here in the UK I am (currently) allowed to state the opinion that Muhammad’s motivations were more political than religious and that he exploited religion to achieve his political goals. I don’t actually think that’s entirely true, because I think he genuinely believed (or came to believe) that he had some divine guidance - we might say he believed was on a mission from God.

But I don’t know how much longer we’ll be allowed to say such things in the UK.

In some parts of the world, in some Islamic societies, merely questioning Muhammad’s motivations in this way would lead to a charge of ‘blasphemy’ and could well carry a death sentence.

It is clearly not a fringe view within Islam that even criticism (let alone mockery) of Muhammad outside the Islamic narrative should carry punishment - up to and including the death penalty.

Despite the ‘peaceful’ nature that is continually claimed for Islam, this is the reality for significantly more than just some crazy tiny minority.

Are we OK with living under a religion, and its prophet, that cannot be criticized except in the most anodyne of ways? I’m certainly not. When it comes to Muhammad, parts of Islam, it has to be said, have an extremely narrow Overton window. We don’t even have an Islamic government in the UK at the moment and they’re trying to make it even harder to properly address the concerns we might have about this faith and its founder. When Islam takes even more of a hold, what do think it’s going to be like then? Better? Worse?

This is just one of the issues with Islam we might worry about.

But is there any justification for such worry?

Recent opinion polls, for what they’re worth, are actually quite encouraging in that many Muslims do express a respect for ‘British values’ and do express a desire to integrate and assimilate into UK culture. Whether we believe such polls or not this is something we can try to build on.

One of the things that worries me about the current UK situation is that the (entirely understandable) distrust and dislike of Muslims that is growing will make things even worse and drive more Muslims into tribal and extremist behaviour. This positive feedback loop will inevitably lead to conflict.

What, for example, is a non-Muslim British person to make of the recent video where a police woman is seen trying to explain the concept of free speech to a group of angry Muslim men? They’d taken umbrage at a Christian preacher in what they described as a “Muslim area” who was probably saying some uncomfortable things about Muhammad. The problem is that those who prosecute the law have recently decided that ‘provocation’ is important - the Turkish guy who burned a copy of the Qur’an outside a mosque was charged with something like provocation. He was not found guilty - but the Crown Prosecution Service decided to have another pop and appealed the decision.

Do they not think non-Muslim British people look at these kind of things and start to wonder about the ‘kind of people’ Muslims are? They should - because that’s exactly the effect these things are having. We know, for example, that no such accommodations or prosecutions would be made if someone were to burn a Bible outside of a church or synagogue.

In trying to appease the Muslim bloc, our politicians and institutions are actually making things worse. They’re painting a big target on the back of Muslims that says “childish hissy fit person” - and that’s not a good look, even though most Muslims are disappointed, and just shrug their shoulders, or express mild irritation, if you mock Muhammad, for example. The Muslims I’ve spoken to about things like the Danish cartoons, for example, did not get all huffy and outraged. Saddened, perhaps, but behaving like a total animal in response, as some Muslims did, would be unthinkable for them.

There’s an element here of “if you treat people like children, they will behave like children”. In trying to ‘protect’ Muslims on the grounds of ‘Islamophobia’ we’re actually infantilizing Muslims instead of letting them prove that they can behave as mature, responsible, citizens.

Those who still choose to behave like spoiled children should be dealt with harshly. It is not even remotely acceptable to threaten death to an author or cartoonist and those who do should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Do Muslims really want to be seen as needing special protections? Are they incapable of moderating their own behaviour in the face of mockery? Are they adults or children? This is the question that faces them.

As we’ve seen, right from the beginning, Islam has had a particular sensitivity to criticism and mockery - almost as if it’s not wholly confident in the intellectual rigour and superiority of its ideology. It’s something that needs to be enforced, not argued. That’s the image you project when you assassinate poets.

The Future

If I knew how to determine that I wouldn’t be sitting here, but on some beach somewhere enjoying cocktails in the sun as a result of my Pelosi-like stock predictions.

I have outlined some of the concerns I currently have with regards to Islam and I think they are shared by many - and probably to a much greater degree. Ultimately the idea of basing one’s whole society around the supposed communication between God and a 7th century Arab is ridiculous to me. Islam is quite unlike Christianity, at least based on the source texts, in that it is explicitly political in a way that Jesus’ words never were.

The problem is quite obviously that the world has moved on somewhat from the 7th century and what might have been OK then, and even seen as a bit of an improvement, is hopelessly inadequate (and obviously so) for today’s world. There’s some quite good stuff in the Qur’an about how you should be and how to treat others, but the instructions for ‘society’ are hopelessly outdated and far from perfect.

We must never allow the UK to become an Islamic country. We don’t need any more of them in the world.

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