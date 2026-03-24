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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
5d

My friend while growing up in Iran learned Arabic, read one of the not translated versions of Koran. He could not believe the “what’s allowed” in what we are being told about the “peaceful” religion.

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2 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
5d

My word, you've put a lot of work into your essay...Well done..!

"Old Khayyám, say you, is a debauchee;

If only you were half so good as he!

He sins no sins but gentle drunkenness,

Great-hearted mirth and kind adultery."

No religion is too young to be riddled and raddled with hypocrisy...Discuss

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4 replies by Rudolph Rigger and others
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