Whenever anyone mentions elephants in the room I can’t help myself - I’m back with The Toy Dolls in one of my favourite ‘cover’ versions of all time. The first comment on the video suggests they had to remove this from the jukebox in some pubs because it caused a right old ruckus when it was played (frequently) - I can well believe it. It’s perfect for a little bit of tanked-up tomfoolery. Here’s a live version

Once more I find my attention drawn to Minnesota - that place which, per capita, has more people gainfully employed as legal observers than anywhere else on earth.

It is not certain what training is required to become a legal observer, nor is it entirely certain what would constitute being an illegal observer, but it’s all the rage in Walz land at the moment.

Here’s a training video on how to conduct oneself when legally observing stuff

The best part is when the federal vehicle’s tail lights enjoy the full legal observation experience.

The award for legal observer of the week went to Alex Pretti who, sadly, won’t be at this week’s award ceremony, but the shrieking harridan in the white top is a worthy runner-up. You won’t find finer examples of legal observation this side of Christmas, I reckon.

I am drawn to Minnesota, yet again, not just because there are incongruities and inconsistencies and weird narratives that I want to get to the bottom of, but because it’s the US. The US right now is the most important place in the world because it, via the Trump Administration, represents the last (slim) chance of holding on to the freedoms we have briefly enjoyed throughout my lifetime.

Ooh - that sounds a bit over the top and dramatic - but consider where we might be had the cackle Queen and fraud King actually won in 2024. You could already see the groundwork, the prep, being laid for the dismantling and watering down of the First Amendment to ‘protect’ people from hurty words and ‘disinformation’. The US would have ended up in lockstep with the growing European tyranny on that score. Trump, by nakedly demonstrating that the US is still a power to contend with, has put a few brakes on the globohomo program that was proceeding without much of a hitch.

I pray that Trump manages to overcome his, shall we say, erratic tendencies and doesn’t fuck this up. He needs to step up and ensure that the 4 years, now 3, aren’t just the last hurrah, the Charge of the Light Brigade, but represent a foundation for the future. If he doesn’t then what’s next? Will Sparkle Beach Ken take the reins and do for the entire US what he’s done for California? Would it be the warmth of collectivism and the death of all that toxic individualism? Or would it, God forbid, be Omar the Wise turning the place into a land of bananas and rice (and much learing)?

I think the language she’s speaking is Kamalian rather than Somalian, but I love the confidence at the end where she says “You’re gonna get what I mean”

I understand perfectly. It’s like bananas and rice, and not like bananas and rice, but then again it is like bananas and rice. I suspect she was a top student at a Learing Centre.

I don’t know who this lady is, but with off-the-cuff word salad like this she has to be a strong contender for the next Democrat presidential candidate.

There are powers within powers operating behind the scenes and they’ve chosen Minnesota as their battleground for this phase of the war. It’s as chaotic and resistant to uniform interpretation as the shooting of Pretti. Personally, I think ICE were pissed that he’d been given the legal observer of the week award and were thinking “Collect it now, motherfucker”

I still can’t properly make head nor tail of what’s going on in that shooting. We’re also missing any prior context that might explain why ICE shoved one of the legal observers that caused Pretti to intervene. It’s hard to imagine such a (justifying or mitigating) context, but then again tain’t our first rodeo here is it? Anyone remember the Sandmann Smirk, or even St George? In both cases important contextual prior footage changed the whole interpretation of events.

But little really changes anyway. Even if we assume ICE’s actions were outrageous and completely over the top, bordering on illegality when they tried to arrest Pretti, it is irrelevant. Once law enforcement has decided to act, however unjust it might be, the place to fight it is not there and then, but the court. You resist arrest - things can go badly wrong. You resist arrest carrying a weapon - congratulations, you’ve just raised the stakes to a whole new level.

The agents there struggled to get him under control (on his front, arms behind his back). In such situations, with guns involved, things can go seriously sideways in a heartbeat. Much has been made of the fact that Pretti does not appear to be reaching for his gun - and it certainly looks that way from the footage - but his arms were free, he was resisting arrest and, once again, to be written in the same kind of fonts they used for BLM virtue signalling on the street, the agents are not psychic. With a weapon in play they didn’t know what was about to unfold - they could only infer Pretti’s state of mind from his actions. Was it reasonable to suppose he might reach for the gun and attempt to fire? Yes, of course, that’s a very reasonable supposition given the actions of Pretti.

What seems to be the case is that one of the agents on scene, in the chaos, thought Pretti was going for the gun and shouted “Gun!” which resulted in swift action to eliminate the perceived threat. There’s even the possibility that the gun itself malfunctioned and discharged (a particular model that does not have all that good a record of reliability) causing the other agents to fire.

What’s definitely true, however, is that none of the agents on the scene had the benefit of hours of slowed-down replay - they were in the thick of the chaos, trying to deal with a volatile individual, living the events as they occurred. It seems a very tragic mistake was made - a mistake that never would have happened had Pretti behaved differently.

Much has also been made of the ‘training’ (or lack of it) on the part of ICE. The mistake a lot are making is to assume ICE are just like the cops who are trained in de-escalation methods and crowd control. And so they see a situation that ICE handle differently to how the local cops might have handled things and go tsk, tsk!

But Pretti himself was, quite clearly, a guy looking for trouble. He wasn’t just some passive ‘legal observer’. And so we come back to the central question of how peaceful assembly and protest (a right under the First Amendment) has been ‘transformed’ into get in the faces of law enforcement and engineer potential conflict.

That’s not ‘organic’ protest - that’s a deliberate strategy. In the tail light incident you can see Pretti pretty much goading the agents to do something terrible to him. He wanted to be a martyr (presumably one who was still breathing) for the ‘cause’ and to make the agents look bad.

And we have the colossal stupidity of some on Team Trump. Officials stood up and tried to claim that Pretti was ‘waving a gun about’ and the rest, when even in the confused and chaotic footage that was immediately available you can see this is not the case. Why they went with this angle is not clear, but it was a very grave mistake. All they needed to do was to say “tragedy, blah, blah, blah, we will properly investigate what happened, blah, blah, blah, . . .”. But they decided to go full gung-ho retard and probably lost Trump the propaganda war this time round.

The great Pachyderms of Puzzlement are swirling all around on this one. There are elephants in the room and on the streets. We can’t ignore the largely engineered mindset, against all available evidence, that draws the ludicrous equivalence between ICE and Nazis. Maybe ICE are doing some ‘bad’ stuff and overreaching and overreacting, but can we have some context, please?

What percentage, for example, of these ‘protests’ result in some kind of physical altercation? I don’t know. Does anyone know? But we need detail like this (and other such stats) to form a properly balanced assessment of what’s going on. Everything’s being (armchair) litigated by anecdote, at the moment.

We’ve seen how dangerous and destructive such engineered mindsets can be. Wasn’t there some kind of global plague a few years back? Can’t quite remember now. I think viruses and vaccines were involved and very bad people - a threat to our Democracy no less - who weren’t too happy at being jabbed up to protect those who’d wilfully taken the jab that was supposed to protect them from the people who weren’t jabbed. Or something.

Mass hysteria - beautifully engineered and heavily promoted. If you aren’t seeing parallels between this and Minnesota you aren’t looking hard enough. The sleaze-fest known as the mainstream media is still hugely important and are still acting as hugely influential agents for globohomo despite the rise of ‘alt-media’. The good little legally observing puppets are being cruelly manipulated.

Trump and his team are also trying to manipulate things in the other direction, but they have neither the years of practice nor the influential reach of the (traditional) media.

Everything, it has been said, is downstream of culture. Wise words - and it’s essentially the reason I think fighting ‘woke’ in all its guises is perhaps THE most important thing today. Why? Well, have a read of this piece. It’s astonishing - or rather the ‘woke’ mindset it reveals is astonishing.

We all have political differences - we ought to be able to thrash those out peacefully and without ‘hating’ each other and calling each other childish names - but the mindset examined in this piece is off-the-scale nuts and the protection of women ought to be a wholly non-partisan issue.

Basic summary:

Woman, doctoral candidate, brutally gang raped by 6 men in an ordeal that lasted through the night

Doesn’t want to report the rape because of the negative consequences for her attackers in doing so

You have to read the quotes from this woman to actually believe it. This numpty is going to get other women hurt (not directly, of course, the onus is always on the vile scumbag men who do such things).

Her moral ‘purity’, as she doubtless sees it, is dangerous.

That’s why we need to fight all of this woke shit. An extreme example, to be sure, but it’s the same dynamic playing out in countless other ways.

We can’t let the woke Pachyderms of Minnesota (and their handlers) win this - but Trump and his team have managed to get themselves boxed in by the pachyderms and are losing ground.

Do better, Donnie boy.

