Riggery Pokery

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Chi Zilla's avatar
Chi Zilla
2d

Shoving youngsters into universities (which are mostly just lucrative bums-on-seats businesses nowadays) keeps them off the unemployment stats and entrenches them squarely in the debt system.

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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
2d

An old friend of mine was (he's now well retired) one of the world's leading experts in the design, conduct and analysis of large surveys. Think "consultant to the Australian government on designing and running the Australian census" level of expertise.

He was hired by the local university to run a senior undergraduate course on his area of expertise. He designed and ran the course and failed about 90% of the class because they were, in his words, "a bunch of feckin' (he was from Shropshire) idiots".

Like you, he was called in by the department head and told to adjust his grades. He refused, and was advised that he had to comply, or he'd never work there again. Of course, being rhe world expert, and making huge consultancy fees, he was in the fortunate position of not giving a rats arse about teaching some miserable undergraduate course. His view was that he didn't want incompetent, unqualified people going into the world and saying that they'd passed Dr Smith's survey design course, because it would ruin his reputation and cost him money. So he told the Dean to stick it where the sun don't shine, failed those who deserved to fail, and went on his merry way.

That's how things should be.

Other than that, eveything you write about here is sadly true. I saw a video today where a young American uni student who had been raped said that she didnt want her rapist put in jail because it would be bad for his soul, or some such shit. We are doomed.

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