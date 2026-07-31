I probably should go back to writing some more of those snarky and sarky and slightly bonkers piss-takes I used to do. The problem is that, for me, they require a certain level of detachment and my ability to rise above it all has been a bit lacking of late. I’m genuinely worried about the direction in which we seem to be heading and I think in the UK we’re already way past the point of an ‘easy fix’. And by an easy fix I mean something like a general election where some new party gets to play God for a while.

Let’s start today’s ramble with the fences guy

Chesterton is probably most famous for his fence analogy which cautions against removing fences until you have fully understood why they’re there. It’s meant to be an injunction not to dick around with a particular rule until you’ve really understood why the rule existed in the first place.

Today’s ‘educated’ cohort are more likely to view fences as an affront to their freedoms and an obstacle to justice - because fences, by their very nature, Oppress™ those on the wrong side of them.

By now you will all have seen countless examples of interviewed students who seem to have an incomprehensibly poor grasp of reality and who, yet, express their ignorance and inability to think with an alarming level of confidence. It has been said (or rather, misquoted) that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing, but one feels that a little knowledge would be a very significant improvement for these students.

Here’s just one example amongst thousands - and I’m not even sure whether this person is a student or a lecturer!

At some point, in both the UK and the US (I think), it was ‘decided’ that half the population should attend university. Now you can certainly quibble about the implied elitism (and exaggerated value) invested in the whole university system of the past, but you really can’t squeeze 50% of your population through an institution designed to cater for the top 5% or so and expect not to completely fuck things up.

I witnessed this directly. My first semester of university teaching was an abrupt education (for myself). I’d come ‘fresh’ (after 20 years) from an industrial research lab and was jaded by the ‘industry’ part of that which had gone a bit paperwork and process-oriented with 90 day project cycles which pretty much killed off any attempt to look further ahead than 3 months. I was excited to be able to go back to my research roots and to help the next generation of brilliant minds achieve their potential (how charmingly naïve of me).

First semester, then. A course called Calculus II as a service course for all of these future scientists and engineers. I had my own university notes and problem sheets saved from back in the day. It quickly became apparent that the large majority of my class were operating very significantly below the standard that was routinely expected of everyone in my day. I did ease off a bit and even constructed a final exam that, whilst not of anything like the difficulty of the ones we took, was still a kind of approximation to the standard I felt they should be working at.

It was a disaster.

In the roughly 25 years since I’d been a student, the standard had dropped - and astonishingly so. I could prove it. I had the receipts. If I’d asked questions at the same level of difficulty we had on our exams it would have been even more of a disaster! And then came the kicker. The Associate Dean for the uni (basically one step below the top management layer) called me in and told me I had to scale the grades to achieve an ‘acceptable’ GPA. I tried to argue that this would give a false impression of their actual ability, but he was having none of it.

Needless to say I very quickly learned how to dumb things down enough so that I didn’t get into (too much) trouble. One very capable Korean colleague who’d been through KAIST offered his advice and basically told me the same thing; he’d tweaked things (downwards) until he stopped getting shouted at. I couldn’t quite bring myself to go the whole hog here - I still ended up with end of semester battles over grades and expected more (albeit not ‘more’ enough in my view) of my students than the University Admin did.

This was STEM, though, and I was blissfully unaware (at the time) of a different kind of rot happening in the Humanities.

You don’t really need me to spell this out, but the whole ‘postmodern’ push with things like DEI, CRT and the shift in these ‘softer’ disciplines towards the perspective that the function of a university is to produce activists rather than educated individuals has been an unmitigated catastrophe.

The Long March has, indeed, been extraordinarily successful. It started small but we now have an avalanche. Where are the institutions like the judiciary, the media, the civil service, etc going to look to recruit from? From the output of the university system. When you’ve got enough of these woke-infected individuals employed in managerial positions, who do you think they’re going to employ?

This is how you end up with government departments promoting, for example, ideas like the English countryside is racist and in desperate need of more inclusion and diversity. This is how you end up with the deputy Prime Minister (thankfully now ex-deputy PM) of an entire feckin’ country believing that men get a cervix installed when they play the game of MeatLego™ and ‘transition’ to something or other.

There are just so very many examples of utter gibberish masquerading as some kind of ‘policy’ produced by our witless institutions and ‘leaders’.

Education, or whatever it is that passes for ‘education’ these days, is only one part of whatever ‘this’ is - and it’s sometimes hard not to view this ‘this’ as being in some way engineered and desired by those with the influence and power to make their desires come true.

It’s fascinating that there’s (at least) one school in the UK that has bucked the trends. It’s the Michaela school that Katharine Birbalsingh heads. It’s a community school in a not very ‘privileged’ area that has consistently outperformed almost every other school in the country. Instead of many on the ‘left’ doing the old “bugger me backwards with a barge pole, how did she manage to do that - it’s awesome?” routine, they went for a full-on assault in an attempt to discredit Birbalsingh and the school.

Instead of lauding excellence, they felt threatened by it. That should tell you quite a lot.

You may even recall, and this is from way back in 2015, one academic employed at a UK University at taxpayer’s expense making the argument that reading to your kids was giving them an unfair privilege over other kids. Again, it’s one of those ‘fringe’ view things (oh how many of those have we seen so far?) but that’s not really the point - it’s the whole structure and background frame that makes someone who ought to have some kind of shred of expertise think this idea was anything other than batshit crazy and, actually, bloody offensive.

And you don’t need to be full-on woke nuts in the classroom or going the whole DEI and CRT hog in order to make a significant impact. You can just present a very partial and slanted view of history and what it means, for example. This is actually the very same argument levelled against pre-woke education which would claim the promotion of a ‘white supremacist’ and ‘colonial’ view of history.

One of the functions of education, at least in my view, is to generate a kind of intellectual ‘immune system’ in the next generation so that bad ideas can be properly recognized and argued with. You can’t teach everything, but you can give kids the learning tools necessary to be able to learn more things and to sort the wheat from the chaff.

This clearly hasn’t happened. You’ve got a whole generation of kids whose intellectual sophistication is pretty much at the “Tax the Rich More” level as an answer to society’s economic (and other) woes. The answer to almost any question is to give government more powers and to fund this through even more taxes (of the wealthy). This extremely naïve perspective tends to stick these days and you can find even ‘mature’ adults quite seriously advocating for this without having even done a first-level analysis of what consequences might ensue.

There is a perspective that all wealth above a certain level has been unearned, that it’s unfair, and that the government has the right to simply take this to give to people who have not been able to amass a fortune. My more ‘woke’ mate who I catch up with from time to time argues that anyone with a 2nd house in the UK should have it forcibly taken away (albeit with compensation - paid for with taxes, naturally) in order to . . . can you guess? . . . go on take a wild guess . . . to house immigrants. In his view the ‘wealthy’ don’t ‘need’ a 2nd home and so they have no right to it.

Remember back in 2020 when governments started telling us what we ‘needed’ and what we didn’t? Whole aisles full of “non-essential” goods were taped off during Covid.

However, there’s also a flip side to all this. I did that rare thing and remembered to actually save the link to a good article - only to find when I went back to it that it had disappeared behind a Substack paywall. So I’m not going to bother to link to it here - it would be kind of pointless. Anyway, the author was attacking the claims that kids today are no worse off than they were decades ago. You’ll see this with regards to housing, in particular. The argument goes that kids waste their money on things like coffees and going out and new tech etc and that if they were prepared to live (much) more cheaply they’d be able to afford a house. This author explained the idea of social capital and made the counter-argument that even if this supposed economic parity with kids of the past were true there are lots of other things taken for granted in the past that are no longer common today. One example is that of childcare and community where it could be reasonably expected that you’d have a network of people to help. In today’s more atomized world providing these things come with a hefty price tag.

It’s a shame that it’s pointless linking to the article because the author did a great job of properly explaining this (which I haven’t).

I don’t think the original claim of parity is correct on its own anyway. I bought my first house in 1989 for the princely sum of £60,000. The bank terms were a 5% deposit, a loan of 3.5 times my (starting) salary, paid back over 25 years. It was a nice little 3 bedroom terraced place, just 4 in a row, and the one next to mine sold a few years ago for £250,000. To be able to afford that on the same terms I would have to have a starting salary of nearly £68,000.

I’m not even sure you can get a house loan with a 5% deposit these days and in order to offset the mismatch in the increase in house prices vs the increase in salary banks are offering mortgages over longer terms (35 years, for example) and at higher salary multiples.

There’s just no way for many of today’s young people to even contemplate this kind of thing. Mostly it can only be done, if at all, by pooling two salaries together - if you’re even fortunate to have found a stable partner and saved up for a substantial deposit. If you want kids then full-time childcare costs are running at something like £2-3k per month in some areas. I looked on Google to find the average in the UK and it suggested it was closer to (and below) the £1k mark. It must vary quite considerably from region to region because I know the kind of costs my daughter is incurring to put my grandchild in nursery - and she’s looked for cheaper options nearby. There are none.

I had to help my daughter with a big wodge of money for her deposit for the house she and her (now) husband bought together. And we’re not talking ‘mansion’ level here - far from it. Just a decent 3 bed family home that would be good for starting a family at the right time. Even though they both had reasonable jobs they wouldn’t have been able to afford anything in a ‘decent’ area (another example of social capital costs where it’s now much more expensive to find a place for your kids that is relatively safe and/or not crime-infested).

Even now with my daughter having progressed to a pretty good and well-paid position (financial controller for an SME and just below board level) her and hubby need both of their salaries coming in.

She would, I guess, in the eyes of the loony ‘left’ be classed as one of those who should be taxed more - even though she is far from ‘wealthy’. I’m glad I was able to help in the initial stages - but there are many who don’t have that good fortune. I kind of shudder to think about the levels of sheer hopelessness we’ve managed to create in our young people. Without that hope for a decent future - a future even more ‘working-class’ families used to be able to achieve with just one salary supporting a family - what are they supposed to do? Live like paupers and still not be able to afford a house of their own until their mid-thirties?

So, I get why they want to spend what they do earn on what us old farts might think of as frivolous luxuries. Back in our day, as they say, we could push ourselves for a few years - really tighten the belt - and have a realistic expectation of a decent and comfortable life ahead in the not-too-distant future with a home and family of our own. Such an existence seems a much more distant possibility to the young today.

It isn’t all that surprising, then, that a significant chunk of our youth are just a bit angry about how this has all panned out, and it’s not all that surprising that they want to just “tear it all down”. If we don’t find a way to give our young people more hope, things will only get worse.

Do you sometimes wake up, as I do, and think that every one of the fundamental pillars that has supported our successful societies is under attack? It certainly seems that way. Things, as many say, have simply gone mental over the last 25 years. Here’s just a partial list of some of the things being actively undermined

Free speech

Family

Sex

Motherhood and giving birth

Cheap reliable energy

The progress made on ‘race relations’

Borders and the enforcement of them

Education

Hiring the best person for the job

Our traditions and history

Judicial systems and their impartiality

And because the Smithsonian has been in the news recently let’s remind ourselves of some of the things they think are bad (is any aspect of Whiteness™ good for these people?)

One wonders what the response would have been to a document entitled “ Aspects and Assumptions of Yellowness & Asian Culture ”. Sounds really dumb and racist and offensive doesn’t it?

Everywhere you look things are under attack. In terms of relationships, for example, you’ve got men attacking women, women attacking men, with very little cohesion or attempt at some kind of middle ground or recognition that although we’re a bit different we do far better when we work together with some forgiveness and flexibility for our respective flaws.

The more you zoom out and try to see the ‘structure’, the overarching themes, the more you think there’s some kind of grand plan to FUBAR everything. Organic change happens and it has (mostly) been a good thing. The extremely rapid change we’ve seen over the last 25 years - the huge shift in attitudes - seems anything but organic to me. I’m probably wrong on that - but what if I weren’t? That’s kind of terrifying.

Go back and look at some of Obama’s speeches on immigration. They don’t sound any different to those folk today making the same arguments - except today’s folk are reviled and get called ‘fascist’ and the like. A very substantial shift has happened in less than 25 years. It hasn’t even been a full 10 years since Obama was POTUS.

There’s a sense of unreality to it all. You’ve got that shitstain Piker turning up to give a speech in a Mao costume and the content of his speeches is so fucking stupid that you wonder why anyone with a pulse and a brain stem could even take it seriously. Yet take it seriously they do - far too many for comfort.

I suppose one could give Piker (and his ilk, like Mamdani) the benefit of the doubt and assume that, like Trump, their public persona is very much on the ‘troll’ side of the equation. I mean, Trump, God bless his little orange cotton socks, does often spout forth and you think “Whoa! Did he really just say that?” - but I don’t think idiots like Mamdani and Piker are trolling. They’d go all Mousey Dung on everyone if they had any real power.

There’s an ugly fight brewing - and I very sincerely hope it doesn’t come down to actual fighting because that would be far worse than most seem to imagine - but it will take some time and effort and concerted will to alter the course we’re currently on.

I don’t have a great deal of optimism left if I’m honest. I’m not sure things can be turned round without a good deal of pain. If we don’t turn things around, though, we’re heading for destitution. At some point the money runs out, and the only property the government has to work with is you.

And make no mistake, the current crop of ‘socialists’ like DSA in the US and the Green Party in the UK consider you to be their property.

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