Riggery Pokery

Evil Harry
Excellent piece Mr Rigger.

I too saw all of those things and witnessed their dangerous psychosis being broadcast as honesty, integrity and reason.

My tension levels have been off the scale in recent years, due to the bleeding obvious lies and distortions told by the other side.

Coupled with the fact that the blind, dumb, sheep, will just swallow and regurgitate it back without any attempt at rational / critical thinking.

The nice man on the box said that the orange man was Hitler, so it must be true.

The Pfizertoxin is safe and effective as well, so anti vaxxers deserve to die.

Intimating that the media, government, celebrities and even the justice system are not telling the truth, certainly causes a reaction in family circles, though thankfully I have woken at least one person up.

At this point, I see the divide as being unbridgeable, with conflict being the likely outcome.

I also do not care.

The main problem is that they have all of the psychos*.

*https://hollymathnerd.substack.com/p/the-psychopath-ratio

Rikard
2d

Surrey-ality might be a state of being, even if surreality isn't a word?

Attempted levity aside:

"Rarely back then could we say it was physically dangerous, but it could certainly be very dangerous for one’s career and reputation."

It was just as dangerous as today. I know from experience that it was just as dangerous in 1995 as today too. The so-called wave of right-wing extremism embosdied by skinheads in the early 90s arose as a reaction to two decades of far-left violence, from throwing stones at marchers to actual acts of terrorism, Baader-Meinhof style. Including murder.

Surely, back then you had to actively seek out such gatherings or environments to be in danger, one may ask. No, not really. You could get assaulted by to you random lefties if you were known to them as an opponent that had been delcared politically haram and an ideolocial apostate.

You could get assaulted for wearing the wrong items of clothing, down to having the wrong colour (white, what else) shoelaces. I'm not being hyperbolic, I speak from personal experience.

It has been in the Antifa manual since inception to harass, assault, commit arson and defame those opponents deemed dangerous because they could make people hear them and think. And they train promising members in how to do this: they have to kinds of members. The ones you see who vandalise and scream and riot, and the co-ordinators. The latter wears suits or otherwise normal clothing, have normal jobs - often in media, politics and education - and groom contacts among the fêted classes. If you dig, you can find pictures of Greta Thunberg's celebrity parents sporting Antifa t-shirts in public.

And another thing. You know that Mandelbrot fractal thing (a lot better than me, that's for sure!)?

That's the (post)modern left. It doesn't end because it is a self-replicating recursion.

