I’ve written before about my ‘introduction’ to woke when I first watched footage of the infamous Yale quadrangle incident.

But it was perhaps the follow-on from that, the 2nd introduction if you like, that really made me wonder what the hell was going on.

I’d seen the Yale footage on YouTube and kept clicking on the suggested videos about the incident. One suggestion popped up regarding someone called Lindsay Shepherd. I watched it and this led to another surreality bomb exploding in the noggin.

Looking back now I think this dates my first exposure to 2017 and not 2016 as I had previously mistakenly thought because the Shepherd incident was definitely the 2nd, followed by the Evergreen farce.

Basically, Lindsay Shepherd was a graduate TA running a class at Wilfrid Laurier University in which she played a clip aired on public TV in Canada. The clip was of some dude I’d never heard of called Jordan Peterson arguing with another guy in one of those usual ‘this side vs that side’ news clips as I subsequently discovered. Both people argued their case - and it was, of course, about Peterson’s objections to compelled speech which centred around the trans issue.

Her intent was to spark a class discussion and so she, as she should have, maintained a neutral position and didn’t inject her own viewpoint into things. There was a complaint made which Wiki describes thus

Without detailing the nature of the complaint or complaints, Shepherd was accused of having created a "toxic climate for some of the students" by playing the clips and adopting a neutral stance between the positions.

You’d think any such complaint would be laughed at wouldn’t you? It’s the job of a lecturer or teacher not to spaff their political opinions onto their students, to let them form their own opinions through discussion and thought, and to help them to learn how to do that via a rational analysis of the facts at hand.

Oh Rigger, you’re such an old-fashioned buffoon. That’s not how a modern university works.

She was hauled before a kind of committee - which doesn’t appear to have been a formal disciplinary committee but might well have been

Shepherd's supervisor requested that she attend a meeting the following day with him, a support group staffer, and the head of Shepherd's academic program

Sensing something may not be quite right, she secretly recorded the meeting - and it was a very good thing she did. Few might have believed her account otherwise. It’s quite extraordinary. They were trying to get her to agree that she did something wrong by adopting a neutral stance and that she should have vilified Peterson. One of the faculty members likened Peterson to some kind of Hitler figure.

Quite apart from my horror at their apparently required teaching ‘methodology’, dispensing with neutrality in the classroom, I was intrigued to learn more about this alleged right-wing crazed loon called Peterson. He must be quite something, right, if he’s being compared to Hitler?

What happened next was, perhaps, my real awakening. I searched for clips of this alleged fruitcake only to discover he was the very opposite of that. He made some excellent points, always well-argued, and really made me think. I ended up watching hours of his stuff searching, in vain, for the hate, for the extreme right-wing madness, for any sign he might have a weird rectangular moustache.

I was impressed with his intellect and his ability to construct detailed and coherent arguments on the fly which sounded more like prepared lecture notes than anything else. Damn, how I wished I could do that.

But hate or extreme views? Nope - couldn’t find any of those. Anywhere.

At this point in time I considered myself to be fully ‘left’. I had wanted the UK to remain in the EU and had been totally horrified by Trump’s election in 2016.

There was a kind of reality disconnect set up in my brain. How could any reasonable person listen to what Peterson was saying and describe it as ‘hateful’? I just couldn’t process this. I’d always prided myself, maybe incorrectly, on being able to appreciate where someone with opposing views was ‘coming from’. But this? I just couldn’t make the leap between what I was hearing from Peterson to ‘hate’.

It was this, perhaps more than anything else, that first made me wonder whether the world had split into two - it was the first hint at the existence of two separate ‘realities’ in which the old ways of doing things no longer applied and standards of ‘rationality’ no longer applied.

You can imagine what happened as I became more and more aware of this stuff. I had to learn about all sorts of, erm, interesting things like toxic masculinity, rape culture, the patriarchy, cultural appropriation, white privilege, white fragility, whiteness, diversity, intersectionality, the victim hierarchy, critical race theory, postmodern approaches to ‘truth’, decolonization, safe spaces, trigger warnings, the existence of 435,623 genders, that everyone had a ‘gender identity, that words are violence and so is silence, . . .

It was a world of madness I never even knew existed.

What became very clear was that to speak out against any of this was a very dangerous thing to do. Rarely back then could we say it was physically dangerous, but it could certainly be very dangerous for one’s career and reputation. If you spoke out you weren’t just wrong, but a hateful, bigoted person.

I wondered at what point rationality had beaten a hasty retreat and left the room.

This, then, was this new world I was only just waking up to - a world in which your views weren’t argued with and rationally dismantled, but one in which your views were hateful and bigoted and didn’t need to be rationally dismantled.

I began to find that more and more of the ‘left’ commentary I was seeing - and back then I was still trying to form a balanced view - centred around emotion and became like a kind of woke buzzword bingo. I found myself just switching off - there’s only so much dismantling the whiteness and heteronormative structures of oppression one can take before your brain turns to goo.

I stopped seeing analysis and started seeing activism - layered only with the thinnest veneer of honest intellectual endeavour.

It was quite unsettling. I’d grown up believing that people had different ideas but that most people were basically good and decent even if they held a very different political perspective than you. That old-fashioned paradigm no longer held as far as I could tell.

The only problem was that it was pretty much only one side of the aisle who had ditched the old paradigm. I found myself listening to more and more ‘right wing’ commentators because they ended up being the only people I could listen to for more than a few minutes at a time. The other side just seemed deranged and full of emotional and emotive drivel peppered with all sorts of vague and unsubstantiated things like ‘whiteness’ and ‘white privilege’.

I kept seeing example after example of where ‘right-wing’ people brought facts, analysis, reason to the table - only to be summarily rejected for being hateful or bigoted. The ‘right-wing’ people seemed to be interested in the old-style way of doing things where you thrashed things out in a rational manner - obviously with some appeal to emotion, too, because you can’t (and shouldn’t) totally dispense with the emotion side of things. The ‘left’ folk mostly stopped doing this. Even those on the left who tried to indulge in ‘analysis’ were liberally dousing their stuff with all the oppression/whiteness kind of narratives - which is to say it wasn’t any real kind of analysis at all.

The meme of ‘facts not feelings’ was displayed time and again for anyone with eyes to see.

My views on Trump changed through 180°. It wasn’t so much the ‘right-wing’ people who did this ‘to’ me. It was the ‘left’ who did it. I read so many totally absurd and ridiculous things about Trump which, when you looked at actual video footage of what he actually said, turned out to be grotesque distortions of the truth.

It was bizarre. Serious people, journalists, politicians, etc, were just spewing the most egregious bullshit - and it didn’t take much amateur ‘investigative journalism’ to see it. I simply stopped believing anything bad written about Trump. Maybe some of it was true, who knows? I stopped caring, because I could no longer trust what they were saying.

The ‘left’ changed my opinion - not the ‘right’.

I began to start viewing the ‘left’ as being some kind of infinite exaggeration generator. And this only became more and more solidified as I saw so many people having filmed themselves suffering one of those epic meltdowns over nothing - or at least nothing according to any sane person. It was all so pathetic - and all so over the top.

It was weird in that there didn’t seem to be an equivalent epidemic of meltdowns on the ‘right’.

Of course the ‘right’ did all the usual expected exaggerations too and the cherry-picking, but it rarely seemed to be quite so ‘over the top’ as what I was seeing on the ‘left’.

I began to appreciate that there was a very fundamental difference between the approach of the ‘left’ and the ‘right’. Of course there were plenty of moderate left voices - and they were worth listening to, and still are. But even there I had to work hard to get beyond their evident TDS. Andrew Sullivan, Sam Harris, etc - still have some important things to say and some great insights - but sometimes it’s just very hard to get beyond their derangement over Trump.

What I didn’t see was a lot of pushback against the crazy left from the moderate left. If anything, they seemed to amplify it and maybe thought it was useful. Politicians who claimed to abhor political violence supported the BLM riots, and continued to dehumanize anyone on the right. It was an intense program of dehumanization, supported by most of the media, that characterized the views of half of the US as extreme and dangerous.

Trump only won his second term, in the eyes of some, because half of America is irredeemably fascist, racist, misogynistic, and bigoted.

A whole generation grew up not being taught in any neutral way - but in a way that supported this distorted view of their fellow human beings. The teachers and professors were, by and large, fully on board with Program Dehumanization™

But we’re just promoting tolerance and love, they would say, as they pinned the rainbow and BLM flags up in the classroom. But then they’d turn round and say that if you didn’t go along with this you were a hateful person and there’s no place for hate in our school.

The hidden arrogance here is that they took it upon themselves to be the moral arbiters. They were the ones, the only ones, who got to define what is hateful and what is not.

To suggest that there’s some ‘equivalence’ between right and left - a stance, I think, of desperation in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the grotesque response from Crazy Left™ - is, frankly, ridiculous. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so serious.

You don’t get to dehumanize half of the country and then turn round and claim to be ‘the good guys’ - the moderate ones. The ones on the side of humanity. The ones who abhor violence - when it’s pretty clear you were pushing people into violence.

And who was actually trying to calm all of this down? Someone on the right; Charlie Kirk. He went into the lion’s den, the universities, the propaganda machines par excellence, and invited disagreement. He argued his case, with determination, but almost never with disrespect. I’ve watched quite a few more clips of him in action now - and isn’t it entirely clear he was just a normal, decent, human being trying to do the right thing?

You could still disagree with him and many did. They even called him all sorts of things to his face - but he still treated them like human beings - even when the grace and favour wasn’t returned.

And I’m back with Peterson again. It’s the same thing. Nothing has changed. I watch Charlie Kirk and I’m trying to figure out where the ‘hate’ is. I can’t see it. And yet there are so many posts claiming he was a figure of hate that directly ‘harmed’ people with his words, that he was X, Y and Z, and so on and so forth.

I’ve got that same feeling of ‘disconnect’ between what people are writing about him and the evidence of my own eyes. Either I’m looking at the world, and my fellow human beings like Charlie Kirk, in completely the wrong way, or they are.

There’s an absolute chasm, probably an unbridgeable gulf, between the viewpoints here. The bad thing, for the left, is that most people don’t live in woke fantasy land. They, like me, look at Charlie Kirk and see a normal, good-natured, decent, human being whether they agree with him or not. And then they see the kind of things people are writing about him. And they experience the same disconnect as I did 8 years ago when I first heard about Jordan Peterson.

I don’t know what is going to happen - whether things will calm down or whether they’ll give it a week or so before starting to call everyone they don’t like a fascist again. But most moderates agree that the temperature needs to be drastically turned down now. The problem is there’s a difference in temperature, I think. The left is boiling hot, whereas the right is icy cold. The two very different temperatures of anger.

That’s what it’s looking like to me anyway.

America has woken up to the realization that a significant chunk of its population think it’s OK to kill someone for their political views. That’s something Charlie Kirk gave his life trying to fix. He wanted people to be able to come together again, to be able to talk to one another again - and maybe even become friends with people who held diametrically opposing views.

Some in the US clearly don’t seem to want that, or even think that’s right.

Charlie Kirk was a moderate - but there’s a very worrying number of people who think he was extreme. People are looking at Charlie Kirk and thinking “I think he was right on a whole lot of things. Do they want me dead, too?”

The answer to that question is yes, yes they do.

In their eyes, even though they might not pull the trigger themselves, you’re a hateful bigot who causes harm.

