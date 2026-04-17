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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
2d

I saw this anti-Tate nonsense spreading on Substack, and delivered a few returns of serve, because we all have to do our bit.

The conflation of expression of opinion with "lack of safety" is one of the most egregious and infuriating pieces of bullshit promoted by the wokerati.

I saw a story about a literary festival recently, where some idiot women claimed that the presence of someone on a panel with opposing views made her feel "unsafe". The organisers of the event stated that once the person's presence on the panel became "a safety issue", the only thing they could do was remove her from the panel. The hecklers veto, in action.

If someone declares that they will bring a gun to an event and shoot their oponents, or hit them on the head with a hammer, or set the venue on fire, that's a safety issue. Expressing differing views is not and never should be considered a safety issue, FFS, otherwise we will (and are now) find ourselves ending up in a state of fucking idiocracy, where only the views of the "correct" may ever be expressed.

A plague on these arseholes. They must be defeated, of our civilisation is doomed, and I like indoor plumbing.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
2d

Boys play war games, now video. It is not a surprise that the masculine messaging of Pete Hegseth (US Sec. of War)“ no admirals or generals in skirts” is resulting in increased recruitment numbers.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
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