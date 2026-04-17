Look, I think Andrew Tate is an absolutely odious tit. He very occasionally says something I can agree with, but the rest is mostly just toxic sludge delivered with all the charm of a rhino with a painful prostate problem.

His conversion to Islam doesn’t seem to have brought about any softening of his grotesque misogynistic attitudes and general shittiness as a human being. I mean, that must be the surprise of the century, right?

Having been kicked off most platforms, one presumes for violating those mysterious eldritch secrets known as “community standards”, he has decided to give Substack a whirl.

And what do you think happened next? Go on, guess.

That’s right, this happened . . .

The Awfuls, the Karens, the Wokescolds, and those terminally addicted to safe spaces, have spoken. Tater boy is a bad’un who shouldn’t be allowed to speak or write! With all the evidence of Adolescence (what more could one possibly need, eh?) we surmise that he’s poisoning the minds of impressionable young boys and men some of whom, heaven forbid, may even be a bit nasty to their female teachers.

What they’re really saying, of course, is that these young boys and men find the ideas of Tate more attractive and worthwhile than whatever shit they’re selling. That’s not such a great endorsement when you put it like that, is it?

They have adopted the classic “Mummy and Daddy make me safe” gambit we all loved so much during Covid and which has become a characteristic feature of the brain rot known as ‘woke’.

At times one wonders whether there’s any kind of argument or debate these insipid spineless horrors are prepared to have? Any opinion that isn’t welded tight to their narrow and restrictive worldview like a Chinese door during Covid becomes the target of one of their most-used magic incantations - I feel unsafe. It’s either that or they reach for their handy little woke thesaurus of ad-hominen. You bigoty-wigoty nasty Nazi person, sort of thing.

They’ve spent the last couple of decades telling men that we’re toxic sludge, that we’re kind of malfunctioning women who just need to cry more, that we’re collectively responsible for all sorts of shit we didn’t personally do, and they’re surprised that a lot of boys and men find Tate’s brand of bonkers to be a more positive message to hear?

What in the everloving fuck did they think was going to happen when they (endlessly) tell young boys and men they’re pieces of shit? Because that’s the message a lot of boys and men have taken away from the last 20 years of wokescolding.

Of course there’s plenty of women, even feminist ones who haven’t graduated from the Dworkin School of Derangement, who have defended men and tried to approach this (whatever this is) with considerably more grace and sanity, but these haven’t been the voices that got amplified - and not just on social media, but institutionally amplified.

These anti-men voices have done more than Tate could ever possibly do to poison the minds of young men and boys. He’s just offering a lifeline to a bunch of men and boys who have been cast adrift. It’s a shitty lifeline, but what other lifelines are they being offered right now? These anti-men voices are the ones responsible for whatever increase in misogyny we may be seeing. Just as the race-grifters who made everything about race are responsible for the rise in overt racism we’re, sadly, beginning to see.

They were warned. They didn’t listen. But they’re not prepared to listen are they? They just want nice, cosy, fluffy safe spaces where they don’t have to hear anything that upsets their carefully constructed palaces of emotional and moral superiority. When someone like Tate comes along they have no idea how to handle it, except censorship, because they have never had to develop the skills to actually win an argument.

I hate that Tate’s ideas have achieved such prominence. They’re a set of ideas dredged from the fetid bowels of Hell. But trying to pretend they don’t exist, that they can be just swept under the carpet of censorship, is really not the way to deal with them.

When you raise the argument that ‘impressionable’ young minds are being ‘influenced’ by someone like Tate, what you’re really saying is that your own ideas, your own ‘product’, aren’t winning. They’re not the ideas that are influential! They’re rejecting your message and going with Tate.

Maybe if you’d offered ‘masculinity’ a more positive and supportive set of ideas things would be different? Just saying. Maybe if you’d offered them positive ways to be strong instead of weakness we’d all be a bit happier?

Instead, we’ve now got this immensely stupid spiral, a descent into moronic tribalism, where each side is at each other’s throats. Way to go guys and guyettes. Brilliant job. Spectacular!

I know men and women have different tendencies (on average), I know there are problems that we each need to work on a bit (on average), but let’s try liking each other again, shall we? Maybe liking each other enough to work through things and help each other out?

Is that asking too much?

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