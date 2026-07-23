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cm27874's avatar
cm27874
Jul 23

The religious forums died out because YouTube channels, Discord servers, and X wars had some reproductive advantage.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
Jul 23

Wow - A to Z evolution! And we just keep messing with it.

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1 reply by Rudolph Rigger
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