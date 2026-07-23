I used to grow roses in my back garden (this pic was taken in 2009). At one point I had over 40 different varieties. I didn’t really have much idea of what I was doing - I just stuck them in the ground and hoped for the best. It seemed to work out OK most of the time.

I first became seriously interested in the process of evolution some 35 plus years ago when I spent some of my time discussing things on religious forums - most of which no longer exist. I was interested, amongst other things, in why ‘Creationists’ and their spin-offs, the Young Earth Creationists, believed what they did. Later on I became interested again because I wanted to understand whether evolution had made ‘use’, at some level, of quantum entanglement.

Although the basic idea of evolution is surprisingly simple and extremely powerful, the detailed mechanisms of how it works in something as complicated as a living creature are anything but simple. Darwin knew nothing about the detailed mechanisms, but he laid out a very convincing case for the overall process of evolution itself.

In a nutshell, if there are reproducing organisms existing within some environment and, furthermore, the process of reproduction is such that there are heritable properties that can be passed down to offspring, then if there’s also some mechanism which allows or generates variations in those heritable properties we can arrive at a conclusion; sub-populations arising from a variation that has conferred some reproductive advantage in a given environment will, over time, dominate, with the original ‘strain’ dying out.

It’s not all that easy to convert this to ‘math’, but it’s essentially a mathematical proof relying on a difference in ‘success probability’ between the sub-populations. You have axioms here (reproduction, heritability, variation, etc) followed by a logically derivable conclusion from those axioms.

At a fine-tuned level like this I don’t think many people have too much of a problem with it. You can see examples of this process in action all over the place. Where the problem arises is when this assumed incremental process is said to lead to massive adaptations (such as the eye, for example). The Creationists developed a notion of some distinction between ‘micro’ and ‘macro’ evolution where ‘micro’ evolution was permitted as a natural process but ‘macro’ evolution was the province of God.

Some of the arguments just stemmed from a poor understanding, and you can still find those arguments trotted out today - not much has really changed. For example, you’ll see ‘arguments’ based on the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics specifically invoking entropy to purportedly demonstrate why evolution as we understand it could never happen. The usual elementary mistake that is made here is to try to apply it (naively) to a system that is not in thermodynamic equilibrium.

The other fundamental misunderstanding is to misapply the notion of randomness. You’ll see things like “the probability of this happening by chance is astronomically low” which would be true if we were looking at the set of all possible outcomes and applying some ‘uniformly at random’ kind of model, but this is not how evolution works - evolution is a highly-conditioned probabilistic thing. In essence, evolution only ‘works’ on what is already there - it is not sampling from across all possible variations. We must work with probabilities given what is already there and given the existing environment.

You still might come to the conclusion that the (now highly conditional) probabilities work out to be astronomically low - fair enough - but at least you’re not making an elementary statistical mistake.

For me, evolution as an explanation for the wide variety of animal/plant species we see (the problem Darwin set out to understand) is as close to being a ‘water is wet’ kind of statement that I can think of.

We know evolution happens, because humans can cause it to happen. The roses in my garden did not exist 10,000 years ago. They were genetically ‘engineered’, evolved if you like, by a process of careful breeding and selection to exist today. Similarly, you won’t find poodles accompanying the Vikings on their various jaunts. These roses and poodles are both examples where humans have forced the evolutionary process by creating artificial environmental pressures.

The fruits and vegetables we eat today are absolutely nothing like the kinds of fruits and veg available to early humans. They certainly weren’t tucking into their quinoa with sliced pepper and caramelized onion in an olive oil and balsamic dressing.

One thing evolution can’t tell us is how life started in the first place - that’s still a bit of a mystery (always assuming we’ll ever properly agree on what constitutes ‘life’ in the first place). The existence of (reproducing) life is another of those givens as far as evolution is concerned. It says “OK, we got life - it makes more life - now what happens?”

For something like 2 billion years the only life that existed on this planet was bacteria/archaea. They were (anaerobic) single-celled organisms, yet still possessing an extraordinary level of biochemical complexity. We don’t really know how that all started or why such complexity came to be. We speculate that the pre-cursors of life were much simpler self-reproducing chemicals which ‘evolved’. How those pre-cursors themselves came into being is another mystery.

At some point in this story oxygen became important, sexual reproduction became important, and single-celled organisms formed symbiotic relationships with others which later developed into mitochondria and chloroplasts which are the energy ‘factories’ for multi-cellular life.

We don’t really know the full story of how and why this all happened, but we’re not entirely clueless, either. We have some pieces of the jigsaw but we’re still looking for quite a few missing ones.

One of these puzzle pieces concerns sex and sexual reproduction. It is, as far as I’m aware, a bit of a mystery why these things evolved at all. Some great (and plausible) ideas have been put forward to explain why, but I don’t think a definite consensus has emerged. The basic problem is that sexual reproduction appears, on first analysis, not to offer an evolutionary advantage that outweighs the costs.

Sexual reproduction is always binary - although it does not always require two distinct individuals. Strictly, it is the combination of genetic material from two sources. Sometimes those sources can co-exist within the same entity (hermaphroditism, for example).

But humans, as we probably need to remind ourselves from time to time, are not earthworms, or clownfish, or whiptail lizards. In humans, as in almost all sexually reproducing species, we have two distinct sexes, and only two. You can argue till the cows come home (and some do) about the linguistic semantics of the definition of sex that biologists have settled upon, or try to pretend that it’s actually about a whole basket of characteristics, but the physical reality, independent of any ‘definition’ that we settle upon, is that for humans the combination of genetic material that occurs during sexual reproduction requires two distinct body types that we call male and female.

The other piece of the puzzle, alluded to when we talk about human males and human females, is that of sexual dimorphism. This is the notion that once evolution had ‘hit upon’ sexual reproduction - and we know not quite why, yet (or at least have not agreed on that why) - a further refinement that proved advantageous was the evolutionary adaptations that led to physical differences between the two sources of genetic material. I think it’s true to say that the evolutionary advantages of sexual dimorphism are better understood than the evolutionary advantages (that outweigh costs) of sexual reproduction in the first place.

This process of sexual distinction, driven by evolution, has resulted in anisogamy in almost all sexually reproducing species. Anisogamy is the term used to describe the difference in gametes which directly leads to the modern definition of sex in biology. Entities with large largely immobile gametes are termed ‘female’ and entities with small motile gametes are termed ‘male’. As definitions go it’s pretty good - but it’s really only a way of describing an existing physical reality - and reality is quite independent of whatever intellectual fluff we may throw at it.

At this point I have to admit to being somewhat in awe of microbiologists. Because I was interested in photosynthesis as (possibly) having been driven by evolution taking advantage of quantum processes I decided to try to learn a bit more about how it works. Oh my word. I have no idea how microbiologists (a) learn this stuff at all or (b) understand it to the level they do. It’s fiendishly complicated and I gave up.

What isn’t complicated, though, and something we knew until only five minutes ago when we kind of pretended to forget, is that human beings arrive packaged in two forms; male and female. One has a body arranged around the production of large gametes (whether or not it does at any specific moment is immaterial) and the other has a body arranged around the production of small gametes. The ability (or otherwise) to produce these gametes, or to actually sexually reproduce, does not alter this fundamental reality of organization around this potential - whether or not the potential is realized. That’s the physical reality. Two different body plans - two different sources of genetic material.

Biology, being what it is, does tend to have a bit of a laugh. Whatever the ‘best laid plans’ might have been as Mr Sperm headbutted his way into Mrs Egg sometimes stuff does go a bit pear-shaped. It’s kind of amazing any of us are actually alive - much less able to do stuff like make a cup of coffee. The complexity of the human body and all of the biochemical and microbiological processes that have to be, essentially, just so is quite mind-boggling. The level of error-correction has to be off the scale.

But, fundamentally, for something like 99.98% of us we’re either definitively female or definitively male - and even with DSD’s (the rare 0.02% with some degree of ambiguity in secondary sexual characteristics) these are split into male-DSD’s and female-DSD’s. In other words we always know what ‘biology’ was trying to achieve and we can figure out what went wrong.

Somewhere along the way we went from merely rutting, to rutting and thinking about it. Evolution ‘decided’ we needed to be able to think. It helped a lot. Pinned down by that sabre-toothed tiger that was just about to rip your throat out? Reach out for that handy rock next to you and bash its head in (cinematic tropes exist for a reason). The ability to assess surroundings, to utilise what’s there, to figure things out, was a massive enhancement of our survival probabilities.

That’s all very good when you have this ‘natural’ environment to work with, but in no time at all humans were learning how to significantly shape their environment. They learned to make fire, to construct fences, to sharpen tools, etc. Evolution shrugged her shoulders and went back to sleep. She woke up to find a world that even she did not recognise - full of light and machines and screens and organized around all sorts of social pressures. God looked at evolution and said “What the fuck have you done?”

Evolution, used to simmering away over many thousands of years, suddenly had to confront a world where significant environmental changes were happening over timescales measured in decades. For much of human history it wasn’t such a huge problem because technology moved slowly, but over the last 2 or 3 centuries the pace of development has accelerated beyond anything evolution can ‘cope’ with. For humans what this means is that our whole evolutionary ‘template’, constructed when we’d barely stopped swinging about in trees, is now trying to figure out what to watch on Netflix.

A template is not some deterministic programming - it provides the background drives and impulses suitable for the environment that generated it - drives and impulses that were ‘coded’ in because they conferred some advantage in the game of life. The problem is that there hasn’t been sufficient time for evolution to have worked out a new set of drivers and impulses more suited to this new environment for humans.

It’s the same with our diet. The real question we should be asking is what diet (food type, frequency, etc) have we been optimised for by evolution? We can survive on a vegetarian diet, but is this the optimal diet for us, according to evolution? It is unlikely that we’re properly adapted for a bowl of Coco Pops in the morning, a Gregg’s sausage roll at lunch, and a Chicken Tikka Masala for dinner. It is also somewhat unlikely that we’re best adapted for avocado toast and a mountain of kale.

Now just because evolution has provided us with a set of drivers and impulses, a template, suitable for success in one kind of environment does not mean that this is also the ‘right’ one, or a moral one. Our ability to think also gave us the ability to think of things like right and wrong and to alter our behaviour based on that assessment. Evolution did not ‘choose’ between sets of morals, but between outcomes that conferred different success probabilities for reproduction in any given environment.

I don’t know how I’d describe our ‘modern’ era - the Age of Pathology, perhaps - but I think it’s not at all controversial to suggest that, in evolutionary terms, we’re somewhat maladapted for it. I think we’re struggling - and it shows. What is it about modern life, a life which for those in the developed world is drowning in riches not even imaginable to our ancestors, a life in relative terms of extraordinary safety and luxury, that leads to the levels of discontent and unhappiness that we observe?

I would suggest that at least one factor, and one could certainly argue about how significant a factor it is, is that we’re continually working (unconsciously or consciously) to suppress an evolutionary template that guaranteed better success in times gone by, but which is now hopelessly out of date. The internal ‘tensions’ this creates - I would assume mostly subconsciously - are playing havoc and leading to a variety of pathologies and problems that simply didn’t exist even a thousand years ago.

The trans insanity is, I think, an example of this - at least in part. It is clearly something predicated upon our ability to think. Maybe we could go even further and suggest it’s something predicated upon our ability to think in certain ways. It’s so obviously a ‘software’ issue rather than a ‘wetware’ issue.

For thousands and thousands of years, Mr Ugg was not wistfully gazing down at his hairy codpiece and wondering “Am I really a girl?”. There are plenty of examples in history where, largely because of the social dynamics associated with one’s sex, some people expressed a desire to have been born as the opposite sex. Typically one might have seen this in girls who were more socially constrained than boys. It’s no surprise some of them railed against the expectations and lesser freedoms that they were burdened by. It probably existed the other way too - again because of social dynamics - where men with certain personalities wanted to opt out of being a man and all that entailed.

Running away, or desiring to run away, from the social and/or biological constraints that have been placed upon you does not, however, make you trans. These individuals did not consider themselves to actually be the opposite sex.

A desire to be thing X, however deeply held, does not actually make you thing X.

This was all understood until about 5 minutes ago.

At some point in our evolution we went somewhat beyond “rock, smash” in our thinking and started to wonder about our place in the world and what it all meant. We started to think about how it all worked. We developed systems of morality and more stable societies because rock, smash turns out to be a not particularly well-developed framework for the flourishing of human life.

Part of that involved the stories that a society told about itself - the myths, the legends, the heroes, the gods. These became the fabric, the emotional mythos, upon which the society was built. These things are important.

We might even construct some kind of evolutionary argument as to why these kinds of things became important, but whatever their purpose they became part of the ‘environment’. Being the odd one out, not respecting the traditions and mores - the inner ‘mythos’ of the society - was probably not the best guarantee of reproductive success for the majority. In other words, the thing that evolution had given us, our ability to think and to reason, itself became part of the environment that humans had to cope with.

Stable societies formed mostly because they had this inner mythos - a set of stories and behaviours that determined who they were. We might, today, not like the way some of those societies treated women, for example, and some may have been more outwardly aggressive and ‘colonizing’ than others perhaps - but a society without the shared understanding and commonality of purpose may more easily fall when faced with an external threat, or indeed self-destruct if the internal divisions become too great.

Equally, a society that is too rigid, too homogenous, may not have the inbuilt flexibility or adaptability to withstand a novel environment or threat.

This, then, is the broad tension between ‘collectivist’ and ‘libertarian’. Too much of the former and you end up with a rigidity and brittleness that may shatter too easily. Too much of the latter and you have chaos. Somewhere in between these extremes is a sweet spot, or a set of sweet spots, where humans can flourish - or at least flourish without having to munch on several powerful psychoactive drugs just to get through a day.

In a nutshell, societies stabilize around some form of a social contract. These contracts can take many forms - some better than others. The social contract that is currently being imposed upon women in Afghanistan, for example, is particularly vile. The part of the social contract in some countries where something like 98% of women have suffered genital mutilation as children is another abomination. So, not all ‘social contracts’ are good.

These social contracts can form more organically from a kind of shared understanding of “who we are, and who we are not” based upon the stories and mythos that are important, or it can be imposed like the diktats of Communism where the choice has been accept your lot or die.

But, I would suggest, that a society that does not have a sufficiently shared organic sense of “who it is, and who it is not” is ultimately doomed. Maybe not on a relatively short timescale, but at some point down the line the lack of sufficient cohesion is going to tear the place apart. In terms of the great issue of the moment, immigration, it’s clear that immigration is only going to work when you bring in people who are either (a) sufficiently close already to that shared social contract or who (b) want to become a willing participant in that social contract.

It’s actually worse than this because, quite independently of immigration, if you do not work to maintain that shared understanding, or allow it to be subverted, you will end up with the same fracture lines and instability. This is precisely what we’re seeing in ‘western’ societies at the moment where there has been a concerted effort over many years to undermine and defile the shared ‘mythos’, to reject the common shared understandings of who we are and who we are not.

One tactic has been to label pretty much anything that has led to and supported the success of western societies as ‘white supremacist’ or an aspect of ‘whiteness’. Another tactic has been to endlessly harp on about the evils of colonialism or slavery as if these were somehow unique to the west. We now have a significant number of people educated in this system of subversion that hate their own societies whilst simultaneously having no appreciation whatsoever of the failings of other non-western societies.

It is not just ignorance, it is ignorance symbiotically merged with ideology. And that’s orders of magnitude more dangerous. They will learn, eventually, but by then it will be too late.

And this is why things like the subversion of culture as we’ve seen with the trivial-seeming mucking about with The Odyssey are not neutral acts. They’re part of a wider program to undermine the very foundations and understanding of who we are, and who we are not. I haven’t seen Nolan’s Odyssey, but I understand it to be actually quite a good movie overall - at least that seems to be the majority view.

It is only a movie and based on a fiction. But it’s not just ‘fiction’ is it? It’s an important part of the mythos of Greece and, by extension, because of the central importance of Greek thought and genius, it’s an important part of the west’s mythos, too. There was a time when study of the Greek and Roman classics was considered to be essential.

There are indeed fantastical elements in the Greek and Roman myths; monsters and gods, matings and mayhem. But one would hardly describe this as ‘just’ fiction in the same way we might call books like this fiction.

I haven’t read any of them, but there does seem to be quite a popular new variant on Mills and Boon these days in which young maidens are possessed and ravished by monsters. I guess modern-day bad boys are just not enough for the thots

One might also think about the Edda - the myths and legends of the Nordic people first written down in the 13th century by Snorri Sturluson (the prose Edda, anyway) but based on the oral tradition passed down over the centuries. Gods, giants, and all sorts of weird stuff to our modern sensibilities. Yet these weren’t ‘just’ fiction. They formed part of the shared Nordic understanding of who they were and who they were not. I expect (and hope) Rikard might add more insight into the importance of something like the Edda to Nordic people today.

The thing is not to focus on any one piece of the puzzle. Some of those pieces, like the obvious modern cultural nods made in Nolan’s Odyssey, may be fairly trivial. The thing is to do that hate-crime of noticing the pattern here. Notice just how much the shared fabric of our societies has been eroded. Go to a museum to see some 17th century toothbrush and you’ll get a mini-lecture on how this contributed to colonialism and slavery.

The shared understanding of what it means to be human with sexed bodies is another of those puzzle pieces. There has been a deliberate and concerted attempt to undermine the very notion of sex - and you can see this with those idiotic attempts to convince us that the sex binary was ‘invented’ sometime in the 18th or 19th centuries by wicked whitey as a way to suppress the pure PoC.

Evolution eh? What a white supremacist bitch.

Everywhere you look this process of subversion and defilement is underway; our histories and traditions are, in some cases literally, being rewritten. We’re ‘not allowed’ to just read history any more, we’re invited, or maybe even ‘forced’, to adopt a very 21st century moral judgement and to look for the Oppressor™ vs Oppressed™ dynamic.

Places like Substack are vital because knowledgeable people write about stuff they know about - and it often contradicts (by a country mile) the currently accepted media, or even academic, perspectives. I think the modern person, having been moulded by a deeply-flawed and biased educational system, does not in general understand how precious this thing called disagreement actually is.

It’s one of those things that is only missed when it’s gone.

The evil ‘progressive’ element - typified by those with despotic and tyrannical impulses, folk like Starmer or von der Leyen - fully understand the threat that disagreement presents to their dreams of control. We saw this in full-flow during Covid where even mild disagreement with the ‘official’ bullshit narrative was cast as ‘dangerous’ and rigorously suppressed. We’ve seen this in the UK where even questioning the scale of immigration is seen as a ‘far-right’ extreme position.

Perhaps the only thing we have to offer is honesty. We need to, continually, remind ourselves and others that our countries were not guilty of some sin for which there is no redemption - any more than any other country in history was. We sinned, sure we did, but we also did great, great things. Our ‘mythos’ in the west is not despicably evil, despite the fact that (obviously) some evil was done. We need to keep continually resisting the progressive pillockry that would paint our societies as being irredeemably flawed in some way - be that through patiently pointing out actual history to these buffoons, or through vicious mockery of their intellectually vacuous positions.

And let’s finish by tying all this together with the evolutionary hot mess that is Elliot Page who played the ghost of a dead warrior in The Odyssey. Elliot (nee Ellen) is a woman who believes she is a man and has undergone cosmetic procedures and taken powerful hormonal drugs to prop up that fantasy. She has also recently produced a ‘documentary’ arguing that nature does not support the sex binary with the usual examples given. Here’s what she said in an interview about it

Looking at nature as some cis hetero patriarchal structure is absurd. This gender binary that we've created is nothing but a quaint little myth (Elliot Page)

Don’t blame us Elliot - it was evolution wot dun it

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