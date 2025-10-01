I’ve been thinking about costs vs benefits a lot recently. I can’t say that I have been able to formulate a decent framework around it, but I think it’s actually a pretty central issue and one that we need to focus on considerably more, and more rationally, than we do.

Doing the analysis is, however, not the final point. When that analysis has been done, as rationally, objectively, and as dispassionately as we can, we then have to come to some kind of judgement and that will typically involve some kind of moral or ethical dimension with a degree of subjectivity.

We’ve seen several things recently that could be cast within a cost/benefit framework.

Iryna Zarutska was a ‘cost’ of society’s beneficence. In our desire to do ‘right’ by people who have difficulty regulating themselves, which we might consider to be a ‘benefit’ in a civilised and humane society, we imposed a terrible cost on Iryna.

We could try to break down the ‘costs’ and ‘benefits’ further, I suppose, but the question will end up being “was Iryna’s life an acceptable cost?”

Netflix are planning to explore this very question with their new show

We could ask Netflix and other media companies about the cost/benefit here, too. What are the costs/benefits in your tendency to blackwash history? (Adolescence - I’m looking at you here).

Days after Iryna’s murder had hit social media big time we had the murder of Charlie Kirk. The broke-woke went mad with glee and often quoted Kirk saying something along the lines that “some deaths were an acceptable cost of the 2nd Amendment”.

They, of course, entirely left out the benefit side of Kirk’s argument in which the 2nd Amendment could be persuasively argued to have saved more lives than it has taken. Living in a mostly gun-free society here in the UK it is harder for me to properly appreciate this argument, but much of my disquiet surrounding civilian gun ownership is actually predicated on there being a government and institutions we can trust to act within certain boundaries - even if we don’t agree with everything they do.

Kirk’s argument was that when you do the cost/benefit argument properly - the kind of cost/benefit arguments we apply to driving - then gun ownership comes out on the benefit side of things. You might agree or disagree with this analysis or the final judgement call, but Kirk wasn’t glorifying gun deaths or welcoming them. He recognized them as a very regrettable price that is unavoidable in a imperfect society full of imperfect people.

One of the things that was very (and I mean VERY) conspicuous by its absence during the clown show of covid was any attempt at a proper cost/benefit analysis. The ‘dissident’ voices (before they got yanked off every social media platform) were, of course, warning everyone that the costs of all the interventions were going to massively outweigh any supposed benefits. They were, of course, entirely correct in that assertion as we know by now.

There were some ‘attempts’ made - or at least claimed - in the direction of a cost/benefit analysis when it came to the ‘vaccine’ (that experimental godawful gloop that got mislabelled as a vaccine). The inadequacy of this alleged cost/benefit analysis showed up most clearly when it came to vaccinating kids with this experimental devil’s brew. Young kids were known to be at a vanishingly small risk of serious consequences from covid. This had already been firmly established by then. Established by that science stuff (although not by The Science™).

The figures came out something in the region of having to vaccinate 500,000 kids in order to save one life - it might have even been a higher number than this. Not surprisingly ‘the media’ rarely focused on this key number, the NNTV, which is critical in any cost/benefit analysis of a new vaccine. If you’re injecting this number of kids you’d better make damned certain with extra certain attachments and even more certain frilly bits that it is safe before you forcibly inject kids with this stuff.

Kids, of course, are not able to consent properly to this - which is why I used the word forcibly. Adults are entrusted with this decision on their behalf.

But we already knew by then there were significant issues with side effects like myocarditis - this wasn’t even ‘controversial’ by this time - and yet they still went ahead with trying to get our kids injected with this crap.

This was a kind of ‘pretend’ cost/benefit analysis when they claimed it was still a ‘benefit’ for kids that outweighed costs - ‘pretend’ because it wasn’t an honest one.

I’ve been trying to apply this cost/benefit approach to all sorts of issues recently and coming up blank in terms of any systematic or general framework.

What are the costs/benefits of mass immigration (the benefits of controlled and appropriate immigration where you import necessary skills/labour are very clear)?

What are the costs/benefits of Islam?

This latter one is a particularly thorny (and difficult) issue at the moment - particularly in the UK where we’re about to introduce new laws proscribing “Islamophobia”, a term which is also about to get a brand spanking new definition that many fear will effectively outlaw any criticism of Islam.

I totally accept the argument that most Muslims are not nutters, or dangerous, and are, in fact, really decent people (just like most people). I know many, many such Muslims and consider more than a few to be very good friends.

They’re not the problem - but there’s a significant fraction of the Muslim ‘family’, the Ummah, albeit a minority - who quite clearly do not agree with their fellow more moderate Muslims. We could argue about the exact percentages here but it’s certainly a big enough minority to be very concerned about. At what point do we do our cost/benefit analysis and say “that minority is too big of one and the costs outweigh the benefits”?

That “Islamophobic” line of questioning is one that we desperately need to do, and quickly, before the mad burqa buffoons make life insufferable for all. Part of the problem is the perception, right or wrong, that the Muslim community as a whole is incapable of policing itself and is far too accepting of the nutty portion of their Ummah.

It’s interesting that in some Muslim countries, the UAE for example, they’re very good at policing extremism within their own ranks - and I suspect there’s more than a few nutters having a long quiet rest deep in the Emirati deserts.

Here in the UK we’re a bit more limp-wristed and seem to like appeasement more than action. If only we could be a bit nicer to them all our problems would go away - seems to be the order of the day in the UK. Is it a case of not properly appreciating the costs of beneficence?

The issue, as Charlie Kirk, tried to articulate is that there are nutters and evil people, people who want to do us harm - and the protection of the majority sometimes requires some tough and direct action. But having a framework in which the innocent are allowed to defend themselves (i.e. the legal possession of firearms etc) also comes with a cost - the nutters and nasties can get hold of them too.

The question for the UK, then, is how best are we to defend ourselves against that not-insignificant minority of Muslims who wish us harm, or wish to impose their more extreme interpretation of Islam upon everyone?

The fact that we’d all know which religion I was talking about if I starting talking about “that religion” is an indication of the issue in and of itself. There’s only one religion, for example, that is typically associated with a desire to behead people for drawing pictures of their prophet - and nobody, anywhere, needs the clarification of ‘which’ religion this is.

Amongst the world’s religions Islam is, regrettably, rather unique in this regard.

Take the issue of illegal immigration we have in the UK. Every day another 1,000 or so ‘asylum seekers’, mostly young men, cross the Channel in small boats. It’s a well-planned and well-funded operation that is allowed to continue.

We want to be ‘humane’ and sympathetic, I guess - but what is the cost of our beneficence here? One of the costs is an increase in lawlessness, not to mention a rather serious economic cost.

Not that I’m suggesting we should do this, but if the Royal Navy patrolled the channel and tried to turn back the small boats - and blew any out of the water that failed to turn back - this steady drip feed of “cultural enrichers” would vanish almost overnight. We could stop this happening by more forceful action - it’s just that we’re not prepared to do so.

We could even apply a cost/benefit analysis here too. We could look at the stats on the rise in crime due to immigration and conclude that blowing a boat out of the water, and its subsequent chilling effect on the migrant trade, would bring a net benefit in crime reduction for the future.

I’m not advocating for this as a ‘solution’ - of course I’m not - but it indicates that we could solve this problem if we had the will to do so. We, rightly, decide that the cost of being (temporarily) inhumane is too high and outweighs the benefits it would bring.

The fundamental problem we have at the moment, as I mentioned in the last post, is that we’re living in a time when a rather large percentage of people do not appear to be close to anything we would describe as being anchored in reality These are the people who believe things like the cops in the US are hunting down black kids and shooting them on their way to school. Yes - there is footage of a black woman saying this very thing. They’re the people who believe that eye-rolling is an act of white supremacy.

We can do all the cost/benefit analyses we like but their effectiveness and validity is constrained by GIGO. You put garbage as input data into your cost benefit analysis, you get a garbage cost/benefit analysis.

But we definitely have to start thinking of ‘beneficence’ in terms of costs vs benefits. The beneficence in trying to treat repeat offenders humanely (as we might see it) leads to costs like Iryna.

Beneficence is not cost-free

Share

Leave a comment