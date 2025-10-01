Riggery Pokery

Rikard
4d

I am advocating for that solution and have been since around 2005 or so.

Because it is the only solution that works.

You don't control why they leave. You don't control what country they choose to invade. You don't control the route or anything they do at all.

And a solution can only include the things you do control. Anything else is wishful thinking and fairy dust.

Speaking of the Ummah - how many times have those normal moslem friends of your been on the streets protesting against their more literally-minded brethern?

I'm willing to bet zero. Ever wondered why?

Because they do not oppose them in the slightest. If the fundies are stopped, the "moderates" benefit. If the fundies are allowed to advance their positions, the "moderates" still profit.

While you lose. It's not conscious on their part, but automatic. To really drive it home:

Most Germans were not members of the nazi-party. But most Germans benefitted - initially - from the actions of the nazi-party. Same in Poland and the Baltic states, where they were even more dilligent in rooting out Jews than the Germans were.

It's not if they support the Ummah and the Wahabi or not that is the test and the signal, but whether or not they openly, publicly and at cost oppose them.

And they don't, do they?

---

C/b-analysis is fun, but be aware a somewhat edumucated wokester would immediately pounce, saying "Oh, so you support eugenics! Nut-Sea!". Because the C/b-analysis on that is clear:

Sterilise a/o euthanise people carrying the genes for [insert list of handicaps here] and enforce mandatory abortion for women getting pregnant with repeat offenders (or just sterilise both as a matter of fact) since violent repeat offenders are so due to genetics - is a net gain, resource-wise. And the longer you keep it up, the more you gain in economics/finances.

Horrible? You bet your sweet Fanny Adams it is - it is also true, and that makes it /more/ horrible (in my view) because that means we must choose between what we can afford to do and not, and our choice no matter which one will take away freedom and such from people.

Let the unfeasible, feeble and unable live and you will have to pay their way their entire lives, taking resources away not just from people paying taxes but also incurring costs of opportunity - it takes between 3 and 5 full time jobs to support one severly handicapped person, taxes-wise, on average.

That money could have employed another nurse or teacher. Or remained with the ones paying the taxes.

---

Importing millions who won't/can't work is a net cost for the people, and a net gain for the capitalist class, and that's why we have migration policies the way we have had them since the 1980s. No conspiracy, just neoliberal capitalism working the way it always will and always must.

