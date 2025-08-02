I need to talk about that ad again. Not because of any particular innate virtues or vices it might, or might not, possess, but what it might signify.

Let’s face it, neither the ad (what do you mean “which ad”?) or the actress are in the Bud Lites category.

It remains to be seen whether or not American Eagle will have Mulvaneyed their brand. Early indications would suggest not.

I probably won’t have anything new to say, but I do live in hope that I can slip a little something in between the mountains, or molehills.

The ad campaign features Sidney Sweeney (note the initials; wink, wink) who has been blessed with features that are most definitely not of the “you look like I need another beer” variety. Unfortunately, many seem to think it’s a bit of a misstep, or a goosestep. The ad has been accused of being “Nazi propaganda” and pandering to eugenics.

I really think American Eagle should double down - they are, after all, holding a pair of aces - and launch a new ad campaign featuring “New-Jean-ics”.

Sydney’s appeal does not appear to emanate from Silicon Valley and she does seem to be quite genuine.

But what about the bottom line?

I suspect the ad creators knew exactly what they were doing. I think they were dipping a toe in the water, seeing if the cracks of woke could be teased further apart, with an ad they knew would be very provocative to a certain demographic.

I think they have correctly assessed the mood of the nation and that the purchasing power of the weird blue-haired demographic is insignificant against the collective sigh of relief at some kind of return to ‘normal’ advertising.

Although the ad itself, and the associated furore, is not really all that important and only interesting in the number of smutty jokes one can make, and even Matt Walsh was struggling to rise to his usual level of enthusiastic deadpan in commentary, could we be seeing the beginnings of the last gasp of ‘woke’ in the hysterical, and frankly pathetic, overreaction?

Have these people finally realized the irrelevance they are fast becoming?

We shall see, and the sales figures for American Eagle over the next month or so will make very interesting reading.

And just to finish this brief dive into Sydney’s jeans, here’s a dad joke that, like Sydney, tickled my fancy

Q : what do you call a nanny with breast implants?

A : a faux pair

Share

Leave a comment