Tuco's Child
1d

Deep thought for the day:

"I would rather look at a beautiful sunset vs a sewage plant."

🤔

Rikard
1d

Back when H&M would hire gorgeous women to do ads for them, people (at least in Sweden) would sometimes steal the ad from the billboard, they were that pretty.

Mate of mine had a 2:1 scale Cindy Crawford-modelling-underwear poster on his wall.

Being a bit more serious, one lesson they aren't keen on sharing in advertising circles is this:

Always market to women.

Doesnt matter if it's cheese or cars or knives or guns or lawnmowers. Always market to women. Because:

Men who look at the specs of what they're contemplating to buy, aren't all that affected if the ad for the new belt sander is one of some pin-up girl holding said belt-sander at a suggestive angle. Yeah, the media-truth is we work that way but we really don't - specs before sex, so to speak.

Women however do work that way, since they're much more emotional-social orientated. They look at image first, said image evokes emotional responses and associations, and that's what they base their judgement on. How many times you've asked yourself (and the woman in question) why a woman bought something or other before a technically superior yet more boring thing of the same kind, and gotten the answer "this one looks nicer"? Or some similar line of question/answer.

Look at the change in car design from pre-1990s to post-2000 for the most triumphant example.

Older cars were made so that the owner could do most service and repairs himself.

Newer cars are made so that the owner has no choice but to hand them over to a mechanic; i.e. as the owner you don't need to know, and you don't need to do anything but pay.

Independence vs. dependency.

Getting back into ms. Sweeneys jeans again, I fail to see the controversy. If one's faults and flaws are down to genetics, then one is not to be blamed for being a failure. And if genetics is what unlocks success then the wokees who on the whole are living definitions of failure ought to be double-plus pleased (most are already double-plus sized anyway, so...) since that again lets them off the hook.

That is, if you're woke that is how you ought to think.

Us normal humans take personal responsibility to do the best we can with what we were handed.

