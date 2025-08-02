I need to talk about that ad again. Not because of any particular innate virtues or vices it might, or might not, possess, but what it might signify.
Let’s face it, neither the ad (what do you mean “which ad”?) or the actress are in the Bud Lites category.
It remains to be seen whether or not American Eagle will have Mulvaneyed1 their brand. Early indications would suggest not.
I probably won’t have anything new to say, but I do live in hope that I can slip a little something in between the mountains, or molehills.
The ad campaign features Sidney Sweeney (note the initials; wink, wink) who has been blessed with features that are most definitely not of the “you look like I need another beer” variety. Unfortunately, many seem to think it’s a bit of a misstep, or a goosestep. The ad has been accused of being “Nazi propaganda” and pandering to eugenics.
I really think American Eagle should double down - they are, after all, holding a pair of aces - and launch a new ad campaign featuring “New-Jean-ics”.
Sydney’s appeal does not appear to emanate from Silicon Valley and she does seem to be quite genuine.
But what about the bottom line?
I suspect the ad creators knew exactly what they were doing. I think they were dipping a toe in the water, seeing if the cracks of woke could be teased further apart, with an ad they knew would be very provocative to a certain demographic.
I think they have correctly assessed the mood of the nation and that the purchasing power of the weird blue-haired demographic is insignificant against the collective sigh of relief at some kind of return to ‘normal’ advertising.
Although the ad itself, and the associated furore, is not really all that important and only interesting in the number of smutty jokes one can make, and even Matt Walsh was struggling to rise to his usual level of enthusiastic deadpan in commentary, could we be seeing the beginnings of the last gasp of ‘woke’ in the hysterical, and frankly pathetic, overreaction?
Have these people finally realized the irrelevance they are fast becoming?
We shall see, and the sales figures for American Eagle over the next month or so will make very interesting reading.
And just to finish this brief dive into Sydney’s jeans, here’s a dad joke that, like Sydney, tickled my fancy
Q : what do you call a nanny with breast implants?
A : a faux pair
Mulvaney (vb) : to Mulvaney something is to accidentally tank your brand with advertising. Both Jaguar and Gillette are two examples of companies that committed commercial hari-kari by spending their own money on disastrous advertising
Deep thought for the day:
"I would rather look at a beautiful sunset vs a sewage plant."
🤔
Back when H&M would hire gorgeous women to do ads for them, people (at least in Sweden) would sometimes steal the ad from the billboard, they were that pretty.
Mate of mine had a 2:1 scale Cindy Crawford-modelling-underwear poster on his wall.
Being a bit more serious, one lesson they aren't keen on sharing in advertising circles is this:
Always market to women.
Doesnt matter if it's cheese or cars or knives or guns or lawnmowers. Always market to women. Because:
Men who look at the specs of what they're contemplating to buy, aren't all that affected if the ad for the new belt sander is one of some pin-up girl holding said belt-sander at a suggestive angle. Yeah, the media-truth is we work that way but we really don't - specs before sex, so to speak.
Women however do work that way, since they're much more emotional-social orientated. They look at image first, said image evokes emotional responses and associations, and that's what they base their judgement on. How many times you've asked yourself (and the woman in question) why a woman bought something or other before a technically superior yet more boring thing of the same kind, and gotten the answer "this one looks nicer"? Or some similar line of question/answer.
Look at the change in car design from pre-1990s to post-2000 for the most triumphant example.
Older cars were made so that the owner could do most service and repairs himself.
Newer cars are made so that the owner has no choice but to hand them over to a mechanic; i.e. as the owner you don't need to know, and you don't need to do anything but pay.
Independence vs. dependency.
Getting back into ms. Sweeneys jeans again, I fail to see the controversy. If one's faults and flaws are down to genetics, then one is not to be blamed for being a failure. And if genetics is what unlocks success then the wokees who on the whole are living definitions of failure ought to be double-plus pleased (most are already double-plus sized anyway, so...) since that again lets them off the hook.
That is, if you're woke that is how you ought to think.
Us normal humans take personal responsibility to do the best we can with what we were handed.