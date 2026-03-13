As much as I enjoy a bit of cunning lingo I would have to admit that, ultimately, jokery and pokery, as much fun as they are, are not as important as patient, detailed, and rational analysis.

Patient, detailed, and rational are not (of course) synonyms for correct, but analysis of this sort does stimulate your brain in a quite different way. Unfortunately it also has the property of, often, being a little bit on the dry and dusty ‘academic’ side. It requires effort, and is almost never as ‘entertaining’.

Some rather wonderful writers manage to tread a line between analysis and fun, writers like Jenna McCarthy, Low Status Opinions, Ivana are great examples, where you’ll laugh uproariously whilst learning stuff.

But there’s another kind of writing, or spoken word, which hasn’t yet been given a category. It is best typified by the dull, ponderous, and platitude-laden pronouncements of our politicians. It can also be found in the screeching scolding of the woke-crippled who seem to deign it beneath themselves to actually address an argument. It can be found in the slogan-people - the automatons who routinely chant whatever it is they’ve been programmed with that week.

I propose the term banalysis for this kind of thing.

“That was a really great banalysis of the situation” would be a standard rejoinder.

Such a comeback would itself, obviously, be described in similar terms in an attempt to establish some sort of symmetry between the ‘woke’ and ‘anti-woke’. Yes, yes, I know that isn’t an entirely great way of framing the divide, but I think you have all seen enough examples of the kind of thing I mean.

Commentor : Lays out reasons for thinking X

Lally DooLally : Hateful, bigot, [choose flavour]-ist, . . .

Commentor : Thank you for that banalysis

Whilst it’s not a perfect divide by any means, I think a potentially useful split instead of left/right, or woke/anti-woke, might be analysis/banalysis.

Let’s take a quick peek at our glorious leader here in the UK, the soulless dreck whom we all suspect doesn’t sleep at night, but is plugged in and recharged. One person managed to capture in this meme the soul of a nation in a way that the Starmbot himself never could

Banalysis or analysis? You decide.

On February 5th 2026 our very own crying, talking, sleeping, walking, living LLM gave a speech in Hastings in the UK. Not so much the battle of Hastings as the waffle of Hastings. His subject? The Prince of Darkness Mandelson. Mandelson earned himself that title some 40 years ago. We all knew he was a wrong-un way back then. But in this speech the Starmbot tries to claim “Inoo Nuffin”

What makes this speech particularly sickening is the following.

Serious allegations and serious evidence has emerged concerning Mandelson’s conduct.

Including his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein.

But none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship. (Sir Keir Starmbot)

OK - maybe that’s true. Anyone want to give me odds?

And then we have this

I will not take any step — however politically tempting, however popular…

That risks justice for victims.

Because this is not, and must never become, a political game.

The victims of Epstein have lived with trauma that most of us can barely comprehend.

And they’ve had to relive it again and again.

They have had to see accountability delayed — and too often denied.

To them, I want to say this.

I am sorry.

Sorry for what was done to you.

Sorry that so many people with power failed you. (Sir Keir Starmbot)

That c-word in the meme above is nowhere near strong enough to describe this ghoulish cockwomble is it?

This is the person who has, at every turn, attempted to thwart true justice for the thousands of under-age British girls raped culturally enriched by an organized gang of cockroaches who, overwhelmingly, belonged to one particular culture.

I don’t think the perpetrators of these crimes should be deported; I think they should be departed - from this existence. Legally, of course. But unfortunately we no longer have the death penalty for scum like these.

Words are cheap Mr Starmbot, how about you actually do something?

Here we have a prime (ministerial) example of the banalysis of evil.

Less enraging, but no less revealing, are the pronouncements of politicians along the following lines. Something happens and we get this

We are closely monitoring the situation . . .

Oh, are you? Well I can sleep easy now, now that you’re ‘monitoring’ things. And not just any old monitoring - it’s close, so close, you can just feel that closeness can’t you?

What the fuck is this even supposed to mean?

How did we ever come to elect such pathetic, such utterly useless turds?

It’s banalysis, all the way down.

There’s another kind of banalysis - and that’s of the “academic” variety. As it’s the 10-year anniversary of a classic we’ll take a very quick peek at it. There are, quite literally, thousands of other examples from the banalytic swamp of academia we could draw upon, but we’ll go with the (in)famous “feminist theory of glaciation” paper.

In the abstract we have

Merging feminist postcolonial science studies and feminist political ecology, the feminist glaciology framework generates robust analysis of gender, power, and epistemologies in dynamic social-ecological systems, thereby leading to more just and equitable science and human-ice interactions

Human beings, supposedly fully possessed of intellectual capability, funded by tax dollars, actually wrote this. Their only real defence is that it was meant to be parody - because it is indistinguishable from parody. But, no, it was a serious attempt at ‘scholarship’.

There are so many quotable parts of this astonishing drivel which, if you want a lot of laughs you can read here, but here’s just one more sentence to whet your appetite

A critical but overlooked aspect of the human dimensions of glaciers and global change research is the relationship between gender and glaciers.

My word - overlooked you say? That’s awful. How could we possibly have overlooked the staggering importance of the relationship between gender and glaciers? I mean, my last girlfriend was a bit frigid, but I’d put that down to me being about as romantic as a plate of mushy peas. I now see it was those damned glaciers all along.

I wonder how many other things we have overlooked, like the relationship between traffic lights and cisheteronormativity?

And on that note, I’ve overlooked my relationship with caffeine. I need another one.

Happy banalysis everyone!

Share

Leave a comment