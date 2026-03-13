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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1d

Banalysis...Frank Haviland...Check it out...

Very below-the-belt regarding Starmoron...but well-deserved...

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LSWCHP's avatar
LSWCHP
1d

Dreck. "Poorly made, worthless, low-quality, waste, rubbish, trash, junk, dirt, filth, excrement". A word I first discovered as a child in a sci-fi novel back in the '70s, and which has stuck with me ever since.

Sir Keir Starmer, is, of course, dreck of the low quality, worthless, trash, garbage kind.

The Pakistani muslim rapists who he and his party facilitated in order to obtain votes are dreck of the excrement kind.

I firmly believe that the latter should be rapidly departed from this world. And the people who facilitated their depradations for political power and personal power should be slowly departed from this world. Real slowly. Rack and pinion over several weeks slowly.

I have a daughter. The mother of my Grandson. The thought of her being treated as those thousand of young girls were fills me with murderous anger. So, a very slow departure for those creatures. My heart becomes a cold and jagged flint when I think know them. No mercy.

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